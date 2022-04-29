JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Sportswear company Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) (NYSE:UA) reported a solid 2021, after years of lackluster results. Revenues were up 27% YoY with growth across all geographies and categories. North America, their biggest market, reported revenue growth of 29% YoY to USD 3.8 billion while International revenues rose 34% YoY to USD 1.9 billion (EMEA up 41% YoY, Asia-Pacific up 32% YoY, and Latin America up 18% YoY).

Short term challenges

Short term challenges associated with supply chain disruptions and cost inflation from rising transportation costs (Under Armour has turned to more costly air freight to avoid shipping backlogs) could squeeze margins in the coming quarter. Moreover, as lockdowns ease and consumers shift spending from goods to services, Under Armour, like other sportswear players may face revenue headwinds in the coming months.

Turnaround generating results, long term benefits

After generating double digit sales growth for years, starting in 2016 sales growth tumbled to single digit figures, and gross margins inched downwards as well. Several factors were behind the company's lackluster performance including SEC investigations related to the company's accounting practices, scandals related to employees visiting strip clubs at the company's expense, and changing consumer trends whereby performance sportswear began to decline in popularity while athleisure began to take off in 2015. Sportswear titan Nike (NKE) was not spared by changing consumer tastes as well, with the trend partly contributing to Nike's revenues dropping to mid-single digits (from mid-teens to high single digits previously). However, while Nike and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) adapted to the athleisure trend early on, Under Armour who hesitated to join, finally did in 2016 but having seemingly been late to the party, subsequently pulled out in 2018, deciding instead to remain laser focused on performance-wear. Under Armour's reluctance to capitalize on the growing athleisure trend translated into lost market share to long-time rivals Nike and Adidas as well as to newer players like Lululemon (LULU). After years of outpacing Nike in terms of sales growth, the situation began to reverse with Nike's sales growth outpacing Under Armour's. Nike also fared considerably better than Under Armour during the pandemic when rising fitness trends, and work-from-home employees swapping office wear for activewear added further fuel to the athleisure boom. Meanwhile Lululemon, a pioneer of the athleisure trend, saw revenues consistently grow by double digits over the past several years. Further exacerbating Under Armour's problem was a build-up of unsold inventory which led to off-price sales (which diluted brand value), and margin pressure.

Author

Under Armour announced a five-year turnaround plan in 2018 which included building its Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) channels (a strategy that has worked exceedingly well for Nike), reducing ties with wholesale stores, building the Under Armour brand, and cost-cutting measures which included job cuts. The company however made no change to its performance-wear focus. Under Armour founder and then CEO Kevin Plank stepped down and handed the reins to sportswear veteran Patrick Frisk who has experience in outdoor brands The North Face, and Timberland, and action sports brand Vans. In 2021, Under Armour exited about 2,500 stores in 2021 primarily in North America which helped boost the brand in terms of brand consistency across customer touchpoints.

Inventory levels were cut enabling the company to reduce reliance on mark-downs to move excess inventory and thereby increase full-price sales. Tight inventory control was maintained even during the pandemic when supply chain disruptions prompted a number of companies to stockpile inventories as a defensive measure. About 400 workers (about 3% of the company's workforce) were laid off in 2019 and a further 600 employees were let go in 2020 in an effort to control pandemic-induced losses. Meanwhile, last year the company agreed to pay USD 9 million to settle the SEC charges related to accounting practices, finally putting an end to the years-long investigation.

The turnaround plan appears to be generating results with the company delivering record revenues and earnings for FY 2021. Revenues rose 27% YoY to USD 5.7 billion in FY 2021, outpacing Nike for the first time since 2017. Gross profits rose at a faster pace, 32% YoY to USD 2.8 billion, helping push up gross margins to 50.4%, its highest level over the past decade, driven by a more favorable channel mix, slightly offset by supply chain headwinds.

Under Armour gross margins:

FY 2021 50.4% FY 2020 48.6% FY 2019 46.9% FY 2018 45.5% FY 2017 45.2% FY 2016 46.5% FY 2015 48.1% FY 2014 49.0% FY 2013 48.7% FY 2012 47.9%

The company's D2C investments appear to be paying off as well with D2C sales up 26% to USD 2.3 billion in 2021, with strong momentum in owned and operated stores and a 4% growth in their eCommerce business. D2C is generally a higher-margin business and this is likely to be a significant driver behind Under Armour's improving margins.

Under Armour's transformation has resulted in a leaner organization, better brand power, and a more profitable operating model which suggests potentially better profitability for the company in the longer term.

Sales growth however may not be as robust as the past year. Under Armour's record sales growth in FY 2021 was driven by a few factors including reduced promotional pricing, and a pandemic-induced sales decline in 2020; while FY 2021 sales jumped 27% compared to FY 2020, it was just a 7% increase compared to pre-pandemic year 2019. Nike by contrast grew sales by nearly 14% in FY ended May 2021 compared to FY ended My 2019. Although Under Armour may be in a better position to drive top-line growth through pricing strategy thanks to recovering brand value, prices can increase only so much, and with Under Armour remaining resolute in its decision to focus on performance-wear and shun the fast-growing athleisure market, revenue growth going forward may not be as stellar as FY 2021. Research firm Global Data expects the athleisure trend to continue its upward march driven by hybrid working arrangements which is expected to propel the athleisure market in the coming years (Global Data expects the market to grow 25% through 2025). The trend is a boon for rivals with a presence in the sector like Nike, while Under Armour will have to turn to other areas to support top-line growth.

International sales

Under Armour's international sales have historically lagged Nike's (Nike earns about 60% of its revenues from outside North America, compared with Under Armour's 33%), but they have been on a steady uptrend; Under Armour's international sales stood at USD 507 million in FY 2015, accounting for just 13% of revenues that year. By FY 2021, this had tripled to about USD 1.8 billion, representing a CAGR of about 13%. There is ample potential for this to grow and the company did mention growing international sales as part of its five-year growth strategy. It could however come at a cost due to heavy marketing expenses.

Financials

With a cash balance of USD 1.7 billion and about USD 662 million of long term debt, the company has a net cash position of about USD 1 billion. On other metrics, Under Armour is ahead in terms of gross margins, however the company's overall return on assets is at the lower end compared to peers. The company's debt to equity is decent however it is not as strong as Lululemon which has among the best margins, return on assets as well as debt position. With a P/E of 19, Under Armour is quite cheap compared to peers however the company has a relatively high short interest as well.

Latest filings Under Armour Nike Lululemon Gross margin % 50% 46% 57.7% Return on assets % 6.5% 12% 18% Total debt / Equity 72% 85% 32% P/E 19.5 33 38 Short interest 4.3% 0.99% 2.4%

Summary

The sportswear space could face short term challenges due to supply chain bottlenecks, cost inflation and consumer spending pivoting from goods and towards services as lockdowns ease. The headwinds could impact Under Armour's top-line as well as bottom-line growth.

Long term Under Armour's transformation appears to be generating results; inventory management is reducing mark-downs and thereby supporting sales growth while D2C investments are boosting margins. However, with the company continuing to shun the growing athleisure segment, Under Armour will have to turn to other areas for growth. International markets have been highlighted as a long term expansion opportunity however profitability might take a hit (although that would likely be a short term pain for a long term gain).

Analysts are generally split between buy and hold.