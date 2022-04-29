Bausch + Lomb Targets $788 Million IPO
Summary
- Bausch + Lomb has filed proposed terms for a $788 million IPO.
- The firm develops and sells contact lens and other eyecare products worldwide.
- BLCO has produced rebounding revenue, strong free cash flow, and is a highly regarded brand name in the eyecare space.
- My outlook for patient investors is a Buy at up to $22.50 per share.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) has filed to raise $788 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.
The company develops and sells a variety of contact lens and other eyecare products worldwide.
While there may be short-term supply chain challenges, for patient, long-term investors, BLCO represents a strong consumer brand with promising growth prospects ahead of it at a reasonable valuation.
My outlook on the BLCO IPO is a Buy at up to $22.50 per share.
Company
Vaughan, Canada-based Bausch + Lomb was founded to create the first mass-produced soft contact lens and develop additional eyecare products for various eye conditions.
Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Joseph C. Papa, who has been with the firm since May 2016 and was previously CEO of Perrigo Company. He has a long history of senior positions in healthcare industry companies, both private and publicly held.
The company’s primary business segments are:
Vision Care / Consumer Health Care
Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals
Surgical
Bausch + Lomb has received at least $10.36 billion in equity investment from parent firm Bausch Health Companies.
Bausch + Lomb - Customer Acquisition
The company has a portfolio of over 400 products and serves a number of major market segments, primarily through consumer channels and direct sales or distributorship channels.
BLCO has over 100 projects in its R&D pipeline and operations or sales into more than 100 countries worldwide.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen slightly as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
2021
|
36.9%
|
2020
|
36.7%
(Source)
The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, was 0.3x in 2021. (Source)
Bausch + Lomb’s Market & Competition
According to a 2019 market research report by Fortune Business Insights, the global market for vision care was an estimated $125 billion in 2018 and is forecast to exceed $192 billion by 2026.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026.
The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing incidence of ocular diseases combined with greater access and availability of a variety of vision care options for patients.
Also, below is a historical and projected future market trajectory for vision care products and services in North America:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Allergan
Alcon
CooperVision
JNJ Vision
Santen
VISTAKON
Novartis
Pfizer
Roche
Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Laboratories Thea
AMO
Carl Zeiss
Generics
Bausch + Lomb Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Rebounding topline revenue growth after the 2020 pandemic period;
An increase in gross profit in 2021 but reduced gross margin;
Fluctuating but substantial operating profit;
Growing cash flow from operations.
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2021
|
$ 3,765,000,000
|
10.3%
|
2020
|
$ 3,412,000,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2021
|
$ 2,307,000,000
|
7.7%
|
2020
|
$ 2,143,000,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
2021
|
61.27%
|
2020
|
62.81%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
2021
|
$ 329,000,000
|
8.7%
|
2020
|
$ 260,000,000
|
7.6%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
2021
|
$ 182,000,000
|
4.8%
|
2020
|
$ (18,000,000)
|
-0.5%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
2021
|
$ 873,000,000
|
2020
|
$ 522,000,000
(Source)
As of December 31, 2021, Bausch + Lomb had $174 million in cash and $1.4 billion in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was $680 million.
Bausch + Lomb’s IPO Details
BLCO intends to sell 35 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $22.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $787.5 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Management plans to list the company’s stock on both the NYSE and the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $10.1 billion.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 10.0%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
The firm will not receive any IPO proceeds. All shares being sold in the IPO are from its parent firm Bausch Health Companies, so all proceeds from the IPO will revert to BHC. (Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.
Management believes that resolution of known legal proceedings would not have a material adverse impact on its financial condition or operations, but it cannot be certain of that belief.
Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and other investment banks.
Valuation Metrics For BLCO
Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$7,875,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$10,075,000,000
|
Price / Sales
|
2.09
|
EV / Revenue
|
2.68
|
EV / EBITDA
|
30.62
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.51
|
Operating Margin
|
8.74%
|
Net Margin
|
4.83%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
10.00%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$22.50
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
$680,000,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
8.63%
|
Debt / EBITDA Multiple
|
7.60
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
10.35%
(Source)
As a reference, a potential public comparable would be Alcon (ALC); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Alcon (ALC)
|
Bausch + Lomb (BLCO)
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
4.29
|
2.09
|
-51.2%
|
EV / Revenue
|
4.62
|
2.68
|
-42.1%
|
EV / EBITDA
|
18.81
|
30.62
|
62.8%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.76
|
$0.51
|
-32.6%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
21.3%
|
10.3%
|
-51.5%
(S-1/A and Seeking Alpha)
Commentary About Bausch + Lomb
BLCO is seeking to go public as part of its plan to separate from parent firm Bausch Health Companies.
The firm’s financials have produced topline revenue growth after the 2020 pandemic period, growing gross profit in 2021 but with lowered gross margin, variable but substantial operating profit, and increasing cash flow from operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was an impressive $680 million.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue rose slightly in 2021 and its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple was 0.3x in 2021.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends on its capital stock and anticipates that it will use future earnings to reinvest into its growth plans and operational requirements.
The market opportunity for vision care products is extremely large, and expected to grow at a robust rate of growth over the coming year due to an aging population and improved technological innovations.
Morgan Stanley is the lead underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (37.0%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risks to the company’s outlook are supply chain disruptions and labor market challenges associated with the waning of the global pandemic, which may increase costs and/or cause delays to various aspects of its operations.
As for valuation, compared to competitor Alcon, management is asking investors to pay a lower multiple based on revenue but a higher multiple based on Enterprise Value / EBITDA.
While there may be short-term supply chain challenges, for patient, long-term investors, BLCO represents a strong consumer brand with promising growth prospects ahead of it at a reasonable valuation.
My outlook on BLCO's IPO is a Buy at up to $22.50 per share.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 5, 2022.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in new issues can be a volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early new issue trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. Investing in new issues is subject to significant volatility and risk of loss.