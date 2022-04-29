Bausch + Lomb Targets $788 Million IPO

isayildiz/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) has filed to raise $788 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company develops and sells a variety of contact lens and other eyecare products worldwide.

While there may be short-term supply chain challenges, for patient, long-term investors, BLCO represents a strong consumer brand with promising growth prospects ahead of it at a reasonable valuation.

My outlook on the BLCO IPO is a Buy at up to $22.50 per share.

Company

Vaughan, Canada-based Bausch + Lomb was founded to create the first mass-produced soft contact lens and develop additional eyecare products for various eye conditions.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Joseph C. Papa, who has been with the firm since May 2016 and was previously CEO of Perrigo Company. He has a long history of senior positions in healthcare industry companies, both private and publicly held.

The company’s primary business segments are:

Vision Care / Consumer Health Care

Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals

Surgical

Bausch + Lomb has received at least $10.36 billion in equity investment from parent firm Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch + Lomb - Customer Acquisition

The company has a portfolio of over 400 products and serves a number of major market segments, primarily through consumer channels and direct sales or distributorship channels.

BLCO has over 100 projects in its R&D pipeline and operations or sales into more than 100 countries worldwide.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen slightly as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2021 36.9% 2020 36.7%

(Source)

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, was 0.3x in 2021. (Source)

Bausch + Lomb’s Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Fortune Business Insights, the global market for vision care was an estimated $125 billion in 2018 and is forecast to exceed $192 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing incidence of ocular diseases combined with greater access and availability of a variety of vision care options for patients.

Also, below is a historical and projected future market trajectory for vision care products and services in North America:

Fortune Business Insights (North America Vision Care Market)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Allergan

Alcon

CooperVision

JNJ Vision

Santen

VISTAKON

Novartis

Pfizer

Roche

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Laboratories Thea

AMO

Carl Zeiss

Generics

Bausch + Lomb Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Rebounding topline revenue growth after the 2020 pandemic period;

An increase in gross profit in 2021 but reduced gross margin;

Fluctuating but substantial operating profit;

Growing cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2021 $ 3,765,000,000 10.3% 2020 $ 3,412,000,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2021 $ 2,307,000,000 7.7% 2020 $ 2,143,000,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2021 61.27% 2020 62.81% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2021 $ 329,000,000 8.7% 2020 $ 260,000,000 7.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin 2021 $ 182,000,000 4.8% 2020 $ (18,000,000) -0.5% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2021 $ 873,000,000 2020 $ 522,000,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of December 31, 2021, Bausch + Lomb had $174 million in cash and $1.4 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was $680 million.

Bausch + Lomb’s IPO Details

BLCO intends to sell 35 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $22.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $787.5 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing or potentially new shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management plans to list the company’s stock on both the NYSE and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $10.1 billion.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 10.0%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

The firm will not receive any IPO proceeds. All shares being sold in the IPO are from its parent firm Bausch Health Companies, so all proceeds from the IPO will revert to BHC. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.

Management believes that resolution of known legal proceedings would not have a material adverse impact on its financial condition or operations, but it cannot be certain of that belief.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics For BLCO

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $7,875,000,000 Enterprise Value $10,075,000,000 Price / Sales 2.09 EV / Revenue 2.68 EV / EBITDA 30.62 Earnings Per Share $0.51 Operating Margin 8.74% Net Margin 4.83% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 10.00% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $22.50 Net Free Cash Flow $680,000,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 8.63% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 7.60 Revenue Growth Rate 10.35% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As a reference, a potential public comparable would be Alcon (ALC); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Alcon (ALC) Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Variance Price / Sales 4.29 2.09 -51.2% EV / Revenue 4.62 2.68 -42.1% EV / EBITDA 18.81 30.62 62.8% Earnings Per Share $0.76 $0.51 -32.6% Revenue Growth Rate 21.3% 10.3% -51.5% (Glossary Of Terms)

(S-1/A and Seeking Alpha)

Commentary About Bausch + Lomb

BLCO is seeking to go public as part of its plan to separate from parent firm Bausch Health Companies.

The firm’s financials have produced topline revenue growth after the 2020 pandemic period, growing gross profit in 2021 but with lowered gross margin, variable but substantial operating profit, and increasing cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was an impressive $680 million.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue rose slightly in 2021 and its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple was 0.3x in 2021.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends on its capital stock and anticipates that it will use future earnings to reinvest into its growth plans and operational requirements.

The market opportunity for vision care products is extremely large, and expected to grow at a robust rate of growth over the coming year due to an aging population and improved technological innovations.

Morgan Stanley is the lead underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (37.0%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risks to the company’s outlook are supply chain disruptions and labor market challenges associated with the waning of the global pandemic, which may increase costs and/or cause delays to various aspects of its operations.

As for valuation, compared to competitor Alcon, management is asking investors to pay a lower multiple based on revenue but a higher multiple based on Enterprise Value / EBITDA.

While there may be short-term supply chain challenges, for patient, long-term investors, BLCO represents a strong consumer brand with promising growth prospects ahead of it at a reasonable valuation.

My outlook on BLCO's IPO is a Buy at up to $22.50 per share.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 5, 2022.