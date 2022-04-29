Hemoglobin Oxygen Therapeutics Begins U.S. IPO Effort
Summary
- Hemoglobin Oxygen Therapeutics has filed to raise $30 million in an IPO, although the final figure may change.
- The firm is developing alternative technologies to blood transfusions.
- HOTI is still in the development stage for its oxygen-carrying technologies.
A Quick Take On Hemoglobin Oxygen Therapeutics
Hemoglobin Oxygen Therapeutics LLC (HOTI) has filed to raise $30 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.
The firm has acquired and is developing oxygen-carrying solutions for medical use.
Company & Technology
Souderton, Pennsylvania-based Hemoglobin Oxygen was founded to develop medical technologies that use hemoglobin to deliver oxygen as an alternative to blood transfusions.
Management is headed by Co-founder and CEO, Zafiris G. Zafirelis, who has been with the firm since inception in 2014 and was previously the president and CEO of Biopure Corporation, a pre-predecessor company that developed the Oxyglobin product.
The firm's products currently being developed are:
Hemopure - for human use
Oxyglobin - for veterinary use
Hemoglobin Oxygen has booked a fair market value investment of $5.1 million in convertible debt or notes payable as of December 31, 2021 from investors including Peritimos Investments Limited, Ivanka, Kyprianou and others.
Hemoglobin Oxygen's Market
According to a 2019 market research report by Research Reports World, the global market for blood transfusions was an estimated $5.7 billion in 2018 and is forecast to reach nearly $7.9 billion by 2024.
This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.5% from 2019 to 2024.
Key elements driving this expected growth are an increasing number of surgical procedures requiring blood transfusions, growing blood disorders, and advances in technologies.
Also, the pathogen reduction system subsector is estimated to represent the largest part of the market and is forecast to grow at 5.5% CAGR through 2024.
Hemoglobin Oxygen's Financial Status
The firm's recent financial results show no revenue in 2021 and little revenue in 2020, but significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its product development efforts.
Below are the company's financial results for the past two years:
As of December 31, 2021, the company had $443,895 in cash and $15.3 million in total liabilities.
Hemoglobin Oxygen Therapeutics' IPO Details
Hemoglobin Oxygen intends to raise $30 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although this element may become a feature of the IPO if disclosed in a future filing.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We intend to use the net proceeds as follows: at least $20 million toward reassembly of the company's facility in Souderton, Pennsylvania with the remaining proceeds for general corporate expenses and working capital.
Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said that as of December 31, 2021, 'the Company had no pending or threatened litigation.'
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is WestPark Capital.
Commentary About Hemoglobin Oxygen's IPO
HOTI is seeking public capital market investment to fund its continued operational development and potential initial commercialization efforts.
The firm's products promise to provide an alternative to delivering oxygen to the body's requirements, in human use and for animals as well.
The market opportunity for providing blood transfusion technologies is significant and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth over the coming years as an increase in surgeries and blood conditions drives demand.
Management has disclosed no major pharma or medical firm collaboration relationships to-date.
These collaboration relationships can be both an indicator of the promise of the firm's approach as well as provide resources and access to assist a medical startup in its efforts.
The company's investor syndicate does not include any well-known institutional venture capital firms or major strategic investors.
WestPark Capital is the sole underwriter, and there is no data on IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
