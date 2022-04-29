Miro Nenchev/iStock via Getty Images

Note: I have covered Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Earlier this month, small, Greece-based dry bulk shipping company Globus Maritime filed its annual report on form 20-F with the SEC.

As expected by me, the company had a very strong second half of 2021 with decent cash generation. As a result, estimated net asset value per share has increased by approximately 10% since my last update seven months ago:

Company SEC Filing, Compass Maritime

The company's balance sheet remains in great shape with plenty of liquidity and net cash of $13.4 million.

As rates for the smaller vessel classes held up well during the seasonally weak first quarter, I would expect Globus Maritime to have generated another $5 to $10 million in free cash flow for Q1. Based on rates currently available in the Forward Freight Agreement ("FFA") market, Q2 and Q3 might see similar results but it is too early to make an accurate prediction at this point.

The company continues to operate its vessels on short- to medium-term time charters with durations currently between one and ten months:

Company SEC Filing

Assuming Globus Maritime not raising additional equity, I estimate the company's NAV per share will increase to above $11 at the end of the year.

With shares trading at an almost 80% discount to NAV, one would expect the company buying back stock hand over fist but with management and directors in aggregate owning a paltry 3.8% of outstanding common shares, interests aren't really aligned here which might also be the reason behind Globus Maritime not paying a dividend like most of its peers.

In fact, the CEO is currently extracting approximately $2 million in cash from the company on an annual basis by means of a consultancy agreement and massive bonus payments.

In addition, Globus Maritime has a history of diluting common equity holders.

In aggregate, the company raised $108.3 million in gross proceeds from four registered direct offerings between December 2020 and June 2021.

Since the company's 1:100 reverse stock split eighteen months ago, outstanding common shares have increased by more than 10,000% to approximately 20.6 million.

The offerings also included large numbers of warrant sweeteners with potential to further dilute common equity holders.

Company SEC Filings

Management has been using the funds to expand the company's fleet from five to nine vessels over the past couple of quarters:

Company SEC Filing, Compass Maritime

While I do not expect Globus Maritime to raise additional equity anytime soon, the company's tainted history is likely to keep the large discount to NAV from narrowing without a major catalyst evolving.

Bottom Line:

Like the rest of the industry, Globus Maritime finished 2021 on a strong note. In addition, rates for the company's vessels have held up nicely during the seasonally weak first quarter which bodes well for additional cash generation this year.

At this point, I would expect net asset value per share to eclipse $11 by the end of the year.

Unfortunately, the company's history of outsized dilution and lack of a dividend is likely to keep investors sidelined despite the obvious value in the shares.

Given these issues, only the most speculative investors should consider an investment in Globus Maritime at this point.