Investment Thesis

In the previous article, I highlighted why investors should expect the dividend to lag revenue growth. Higher interest and dilution prevent shareholders fully profiting from rising revenue as Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) continue an aggressive expansion strategy funded by equity and debt. One can't ignore the conflict of interest inherent in management's plan, with the leadership standing to profit extensively from the current fee structure of the REIT. Since my piece, shares declined 17% compared to a 7% decline in the broader market. This is quite disappointing, especially given that the REIT peer group offered refuge against inflation and rising interest rates in recent months.

MPW, however, jumped yesterday on solid earnings, profiting from inflation ladders discussed in the previous article. In the future, investors should expect stable dividends, and more debt, if management follows through its expansion plans.

Revenue Trends

MPW plays a critical role in the healthcare supply chain. The Alabama-based businesses is one of the largest owners of healthcare properties in the US, providing rental space in exchange for long-term, net leases, with inflation-protection ladders allowing it to profit from rising inflation while sparing it from rising maintenance costs.

As one would expect, rent is a top priority for any business, especially hospitals, where reallocation costs are high. These dynamics create a moat inherent in revenue predictability. However, in the past, few of its tenants experienced financial strain, and high revenue concentration exacerbated the impact on MPW. Since then, management has commenced an aggressive strategy to diversify its portfolio.

One should look at MPW's past revenue disruptions in light of management's approach, emphasizing relation-building, which implies loyalty to its customers in the time of need. This approach touches on the structure of the hospital operators market, being concentrated in the hands of a few operators, giving its tenants some bargaining power, which circles back to management's strategic decision to diversify its portfolio.

One should also note MPW's measures to protect itself as a landlord in the event that one of its tenants experiences financial difficulties big enough to prevent them from paying rent. First, MPW collects rent in advance and also collects multiple months of deposit against any unpaid rent. Finally, MPW will find helping hands from the states and municipalities to replace any defaulting tenant, given the vitality of healthcare service to the general public.

Financial Position

The company owns a vast number of healthcare facilities, currently standing at 440. Real estate prices have been rising sharply, offering an accommodative valuation tailwind for MPW. However, one might argue that MPW grew too much too fast. Its debt currently stands at $11 billion, costing the company $360 million annually. From my understanding, the majority of the debt is attached to fixed rates, protecting it from rising rates, at least in the short run. However, as the company refinances its borrowing, it will find a different market than when it issued those notes.

As a REIT, MPW must distribute 90% of taxable income, with the remaining 10% being taxed at 4%. This makes it hard for a company such as MPW to repay debt without selling assets. For this reason, investors should expect MPW to refinance significant portions of its debt in the coming years. Below is the REIT's debt repayment schedule.

ESG Concerns

The Securities and Exchange Commission "SEC" has been working on new ESG reporting mandates for a few years now, mirroring the public's interest in corporate social impact, including sustainability and diversity. Forward planning among leading firms gives assurance that these firms will be ready when compliance deadlines become due. SEC filing services such as Workiva (WK) and BlackLine (BL) are already offering ESG reporting services in line with the new proposals. There are many examples of corporations reporting ESG metrics.

It seems MPW is slow in responding to these trends. Its ESG report is anemic, and the company seems reluctant to change. Birmingham, which hosts MPW's headquarters, is one of the most diverse cities in Alabama, with 70% of the population Black or African American. Yet, MPW doesn't report on diversity metrics. This is rather odd, especially given that 10% of the CEO's salary is tied to ESG performance according to proxy filings. To the company's credit, it does incorporate metrics on gender diversity and less-than-impressive environmental metrics from its tenants.

There is also the issue of management compensation. The WSJ reports that MPW owns three jets, a large number compared to its 120-employee headcount. Airport records show 141 trips between Birmingham, Ala and Fairhope, Ala, where the CEO owns a "water-front home," according to the same report. Using a car, the distance between Fairhope and Birmingham is a four-hour trip. Still, I think that shareholders are better off if the CEO rents in Birmingham, or fund a private jet trip using his $17 million annual pay, which is quite bulky figure representing 12% of SG&A expenses. This is twice as much as Apple's (AAPL) Tim Cook's pay. SG&A expenses are already too high and eat up a significant portion of shareholders' money, and it doesn't require a genius to collect rent anyway. Yet, management expenses are $145 million.

Summary

The average capitalization rate on an average two-bedroom apartment is about 5%. If you have the cash, you are better off buying real estate instead of MPW, which is laden with debt and yields 6.5%. I don't expect MPW to provide above-average returns in the long run. However, in light of current market disruptions, having the ticker in one's portfolio can create some stability. Real estate offers a hedge against inflation, augmented with rental income.

Most debt is tied to fixed-rate notes, protecting the company from the immediate rise in borrowing costs. However, as it refinances its debt, it will find itself facing a higher interest environment.

As MPW expands, it will inevitably attract attention regarding what I see as mediocre ESG reporting. The company lists big names such as BlackRock (BLK) and State Street (STT) as shareholders, who in turn are facing pressure from stakeholders to adopt impact investing.