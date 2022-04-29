tifonimages/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCQX:ARREF) is up almost 28% in the previous 52-weeks and 13% YTD, outperforming the market. Adding in the 7.5% dividend yield, the company has outmatched its competition by a significant margin.

I am bullish on the stock on the back of the company's strong position within the macroeconomic climate, attractive valuation, and strong financial performance.

Copper Prices Are Expected To Be Favorable

The copper price moved up about 21% in 2021 from $3.65 to $4.41 per pound and is currently trading around the same price despite some volatility during 2022. With the rising demand for copper in this era of the green initiative, trading economics expects the prices to rise during H2 2022, well into 2023. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs (GS) expects the number to be as high as $5.5/lb by the end of 2022.

After a strong EBITDA of over $90 million in 2021, the company has set forth the following EBITDA guidance based on the different copper prices.

Considering that its Q1 production of 16.5 million pounds and the cash costs are already aligned with the annual guidance, the company is expected to show promising results in its Q1 earnings report.

Since copper prices are likely to take off heading into Q3, Q2 price levels will likely be underwhelming relative to the rest of the year. However, the current realized copper price of $4.64 puts the company on the higher end of its EBITDA guidance, meaning that Amerigo is likely to have a financially strong year.

Law And Regulation Concerns Are Minimal

Chile is currently contemplating increasing its royalties and taxes on copper mining companies. However, as iterated by the involved personnel, the law is unlikely to go through anytime soon in its current form because of the detrimental effect it will have on the overall Chilean mining community. Moreover, the law is unlikely to affect Amerigo because the company is not considered a miner, as stated by its CEO Aurora Davidson,

We are currently exempt from the existing tax in its current morphology because we are considered a toll processor and are in contract with Codelco. That's for copper. For molybdenum, we currently fall below the threshold for the current tax.

Even though Chile's recent proposal for environmental regulation tightening was shot down, it is under no direct threat from any such regulations due to the company's strong ESG profile. Moreover, the country's currency is near an all-time low against the US dollar, meaning the company spends in a weaker currency and earns a stronger one, leading to millions in forex gain.

The company's 2022 guidance states that a 10% change in the CLP to USD exchange rate could impact $0.07/lb on cash costs, currently at $1.90/lb. The currency has already depreciated 7.25% from the assumed levels of CLP 800 to CLP 858, playing in the company's favor.

So on the macroeconomic and regional laws and regulations front, the company is expected to be firm footed.

Profitability

The company sports better margins than the industry median, as well as its own 5-year average, by a wide margin. With the growing prices, the margins are likely to expand further if the company can keep its costs in check, but as evident, even the current margins are very appealing if they keep them consistent.

As shown in the table below, the exceptional levered FCF margin, ROTC, ROE, and ROTA metrics also speak to the management's capacity for optimal resource utilization and its ability to translate its topline into cash. The CAPEX to sales ratio doesn't need to be high as the company's requirements don't dictate any incremental increases.

Valuation

According to the conventional valuation metrics, the stock is undervalued, with almost all price ratios below the industry median. Its TTM-based PE, PS, PB, PCF, and PEG of 5.72, 1.14, 1.57, 2.35, and 0.01 are all considerably lower than the respective industry medians of 16.29, 1.42, 2.12, 9.38, and 0.16.

Not only are the TTM-based metrics below industry, but as apparent, the growth has sent the company into drive, improving the forward ratio to desirable figures. A median of ARREF's ratios mentioned above, both TTM and forward, based on sector medians gives us a target price of $1.95, an upside of 56%.

Investor Returns

Since 2020, Amerigo has ridden the rebound train and outperformed the market by a substantial margin with 211% total returns against the S&P 500's 38%.

Amerigo re-established its dividend policy during the previous year after almost a decade. With the company's forward dividend yield of 7.57%, the returns can only be expected to improve, especially since an earnings yield of almost 13% and an FCF Yield of over 35% mean that the distribution is well covered.

Additionally, the company has a share repurchase program under which it purchased 8.7 million shares in 2021 for $9 million. In 2022, the company expects to repurchase 9.2 million shares, and with the increased sustainable dividends, the overall investor returns can reasonably be expected to grow.

Risks

The major risk I see towards the company's 2022 performance is macroeconomic related, specifically the copper price. With its financial performance metrics deeply tied to the copper prices, Amerigo's financials are vulnerable to a bear market. A lower-than-expected market price may result in underperformance and possibly, a YoY decline, which will reflect poorly on the company's stock price.

China's global footprint is a significant factor in regulating the open market prices of many commodities, including copper. Because of the lockdowns in China, the world's largest copper consumer, the bear pressure on the market has been intensifying in recent weeks. Reportedly, the short position on copper right now is as strong as it was during the pandemic. ARREF's financial performance will be directly and visibly negatively impacted if this comes to pass.

Conclusion

Amerigo resources wrapped up a strong 2021, and the Q1 2022 results are very promising for the current year's performance. The cash costs, commodity prices, and production volume are likely to amalgamate and reveal better annual results than the guidance (16.5*4 = 66 million lbs).

I would have rated the stock a strong buy if not for its strong interconnectedness with the copper prices and therefore, the risk of those prices declining. Even though the risk is relatively low, the stock is vulnerable to high volatility with minor fluctuations in the market conditions because of its low market capitalization.

The company has outperformed the market YTD and is expected to continue this performance throughout the year, however, potential investors should weigh in their risk appetite because ARREF is a small cap company, which generally tend be highly volatile.