Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) have taken a huge beating since it went public in February 2021. The company was one of the mortgage originators which took the pandemic as an opportunity to go public, as strong demand for housing and low interest rates created huge demand for mortgages originations and refinancing efforts.

What followed was a hugely disappointing year. However, with valuations having been de-risked in a huge way, and profitability being maintained, I am seeing potential, albeit that rising interest rates will likely cast a continued shadow on the near term prospects.

Back To IPO Day

loanDepot was founded during the 2009-2010 recession, and, in the decade which followed, it has seen rapid growth. In fact, the company has rapidly grown its team and used its strong brand and technology to grow its origination volumes, which came in at $80 billion on a trailing basis ahead of the IPO.

Its Mello technology, strong advertisement efforts, and high NPS resulted in the company grabbing a 2.5% market share of the nationwide origination market, as the company has been a secular grower in a rapidly growing mortgage market.

loanDepot went public at $22 per share, giving the company a $7.1 billion valuation, a number which surpassed the ten billion mark as shares rose to $31 on the first day of trading. The company posted revenues in a $1.1-$1.3 billion range for the years 2017 until 2019. It posted very modest profits in 2017 and 2019, while a more than a hundred-million-dollar loss was posted in the year 2018.

Momentum was incredibly strong as revenues rose to more than $3 billion in the first three quarters of 2020 on which a huge $1.5 billion profit was posted. The $2 billion earnings run rate translated into earnings of around $6 per share. That resulted in a compelling earnings multiple at the offer price, at just 3-4 times earnings, but it was very much understood that such earnings power could not to be maintained, even as the fourth quarter outlook for 2020 looked particularly strong.

Of course, the company was not alone in going public as market leader Rocket Companies (RKT) went public a couple of months before, as smaller peer Guild Holdings (GHLD) has gone public as well. While I did not allocate any money to loanDepot, as I was more attracted to Guild and Rocket, yet both of those firms have seen poor returns, albeit somewhat better than loanDepot, whose shares by now have fallen to just $3 per share.

What Happened?

After posting $4.25 billion in revenues in 2020, on which incredible adjusted earnings of $1.46 billion were reported, the company did not dare to provide a 2022 guidance. The first quarter results for 2021 were still resilient despite rising interest rates as origination volumes surpassed $41 billion. The company posted quarterly adjusted revenues of $1.24 billion, on which adjusted earnings of $458 million were posted, essentially equal to a dollar per share.

Second quarter origination volumes fell to $34 billion as revenues fell to $825 million, yet adjusted net earnings evaporated to $58 million. Despite a drop to $32 billion in origination volumes in the third quarter, adjusted earnings and revenues increased slightly on a sequential basis.

In February of this year, the company posted its 2021 results, and, despite the tough year of 2021, the company managed to gain further market share, up nearly a percent to 340 basis points. Fourth quarter origination volumes fell further to $29 billion as adjusted revenues fell to $724 million, with adjusted earnings posted at just $29 million.

The 321 million shares outstanding now trade just $3 per share, for a billion dollar equity valuation, in fact slightly less than that. This compares to a $2 billion profit run rate during the peak of the mortgage boom, yet with current (adjusted) earnings trending at just over a hundred million, that is understandable.

The New Normal

The truth is that adjusted earnings are largely evaporated, and, based on the fourth quarter of 2021 run rate, come in at just over $100 million. While this run rate is down more than 90% from the pandemic peak, even down 95% to be more precise, valuations look reasonable at roughly 10 times earnings here.

The issue is, of course, that while the fourth quarter results were still somewhat satisfactory, that interest rates have inched up rather dramatically in the first quarter of 2022. That makes this year very hard, and, in virtually all cases, a worse year than 2021. It is fair to that was a reasonable year, driven largely by the earnings posted in the first quarter.

Nonetheless, timing and a longer-term horizon is what matters, besides investing in quality names. So, right now I am happy to initiate a small position in this originator as well.