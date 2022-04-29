David Ryder/Getty Images News

Boeing (NYSE:BA) reported quarterly earnings before the opening bell on Wednesday. The results were not pretty as continued delays and supply chain challenges affected the company's programs. While the earnings were not what Wall Street was hoping for, they were also not as bad as I would have expected. Overall, I found that Boeing has been clearer on some of the painful subjects than they have before. Boeing shares declined 7.5% post earnings so there certainly are elements that the market didn't like. Some of these elements I anticipated, but others were somewhat surprising sometimes in the good sense and sometimes in the negative sense. In this report, I will have a look at the results and comment on those as well as program specific developments.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes: Alignment with reality

I always start the Boeing earnings analysis with an analysis of the Boeing Commercial Airplanes - BCA - results. Even while BCA is no longer Boeing's largest segment measured by revenue, I still believe assessing BCA results first is of importance as it are the BCA results that should improve in the coming years and it are also those results in which people are interested to consider a potential investment in the US jet maker.

BCA Results (The Boeing Company)

During the quarter Boeing delivered 95 jets including military derivatives. The base value of these aircraft is around $6 billion and $4.8 billion when excluding the military derivatives. Boeing's reported numbers were a lot lower and that is because the base market values provide an estimate of the value of the aircraft in an undisturbed market. It almost goes without mentioning that the current market is still highly impacted by the aftermath of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis and the pandemic and therefore the use of base values is not valid. Using the TAF Boeing Orders and Deliveries Monitor and current market value estimates that have further declined in our view, and considering the Boeing 737 MAX delivery mix, I estimated revenues of around $4.2 billion. So, seemingly Boeing missed my revenue expectations by around $40 million, but Boeing also increases its customer concessions by $34 million which is deducted from the revenues. So, reported revenues were in line with expectations where the customer mix drives down the revenues somewhat and further pressure on market values was observed.

Year-over-year revenues declined by 3%. That was primarily driven by lower Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 deliveries offset by higher Boeing 767-300F deliveries and the continued increases in delivery numbers for the Boeing 737 MAX. Important to note is that two Boeing 777-300ERs of which Boeing does not produce that many anymore slipped into Q2 2022 as Thai Airways took delivery of a pair of Boeing 777-300ERs. So, the year-over-year decline is a combination of observed value reductions, delivery mix, customer mix and timing.

Boeing 737 MAX (The Boeing Company)

On the Boeing 737 MAX program, Boeing is at a production rate of 31 aircraft per month and that will stabilize in the quarter. That seems to be more or less in line with what Boeing guided for last quarter when it expected to hit a production rate of 31 aircraft per month in early 2022. I still believe that Boeing would have liked to see that production rate being hit in mid Q1 and stabilize somewhat earlier. So, it's likely that due to supply chain challenges there's a bit of delay there. Further increases were not announced, and it's likely that this is going to depend on how the Chinese domestic market develops. Currently new lockdowns are keeping Chinese aircraft grounded and that does not provide a strong base for deliveries and production increases. Boeing has de-risked that, and while they did not specify how they de-risked, it's likely that they're currently preparing aircraft that are not destined for Chinese airlines for delivery and changes might have been made to the firing order for production if there were any aircraft for China in the production sequence. Boeing also admitted that Q1 deliveries were a bit light, which is likely driven by the Boeing 737 MAX program. With the lighter Q1 deliveries and the de-risk of China, Boeing no longer expects to deliver 500 jets this year.

Boeing started the year with $2.94 billion in Boeing 737 MAX liabilities and throughout the quarter the company rendered $5 million in concessions and other in-kind considerations and $550 million in cash compensation resulting in a gross decrease of $555 million. However, the estimate on liabilities went up by $34 million during the quarter resulting in a net reduction of $521 million or 19%. Out of the remaining $2.4 billion, $1.8 billion in compensation has been contracted with the remaining $0.6 billion being subject to negotiations. The contracted compensation consist of $0.8 billion in cash payments to customers, $0.8 billion in lower delivery payments and $0.2 billion in other considerations. For 2022, Boeing expects to make $0.6 billion in cash payments to customers, which means that the company has already largely or fully paid the amounts for the year.

Concerning delays for the MAX 10 certification, which could trigger additional requirements on the certification on Boeing's biggest MAX variant it seemed that Calhoun was fairly upbeat on getting a waiver in place for the requirements. What was interesting is that Calhoun pointed out that if they do not get the waiver, they have a problem. Calhoun pointed out that demand for the MAX is substantial and they have other aircraft and substitutions they could implement. Those words are rather cryptic and could point at several things. One being selling more MAX 9s or MAX 8s instead of the 10 or come up with something new and while that seems to be far away, it could include something that will shape Boeing's future product line for aircraft with 240 seats or less.

Boeing 787-8 (The Boeing Company)

For the Boeing 787 program, there were chances that Boeing would be recognizing additional costs as I explained in a previous report. That assessment was based on the possibility that Boeing would be recognizing additional costs as Boeing 787 delivery resumptions slipped further than what airline customers had previously indicated and was referred to by Calhoun during the previous earnings call. That's also why I pointed out that Boeing should be sharing timeframes that their cost recognitions are based on. Luckily, Boeing saw no need to change it estimate. I consider that a good thing, since it could be an indication that Boeing already de-risked beyond the April delivery resumption that airlines were indicating. Additionally, Boeing seemed to be a bit more confident on their progress with the FAA to resume deliveries as the company has handed in a certification plan. Based on the positive tone and the absence of further cost growth beyond what has already been announced I currently would expect that deliveries could already resume at the start of the second half of the year. During the quarter, Boeing expensed $312 million in abnormal production costs which is part of a $2 billion figure that Boeing has incurred and expects to largely incur over the next 20 or so months. So, not seeing an update to the cost assessment gives me the impression that Boeing has de-risked a quarter ahead which is good and another good point was that the company is now producing conforming aircraft meaning that aircraft coming off the line don't need to be reworked.

Boeing 777X (The Boeing Company)

In the report covering the Boeing 787, I also discussed the possibility of further delays in the Boeing 777X certification effort which would result in additional costs. That's something that actually did happen. Boeing has now admitted to reality that certification efforts are going to be more thorough, and based on that alignment with reality, the jet maker expects to deliver the first Boeing 777-9 in 2025. Simultaneously, the jet maker will also stop producing the Boeing 777X through the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023. From multiple perspectives that is a wise choice. Boeing started producing the Boeing 777X anticipating a rather smooth certification trajectory, but things obviously have changed and scrutiny has intensified. By halting production Boeing is halting its inventory built up for the Boeing 777X as well as current cash usage on the program. Additionally, the company minimizes the number of aircraft that might require out of sequence reworks. There is, however, a price tag and that price tag is $1.5 billion in abnormal production costs that will be incurred in the coming quarters until Boeing restarts production.

Also interesting to note was that Boeing is making use of the momentum for its Boeing 777F. Boeing will be adding more Boeing 777F production starting next year and toward 2026. That does tell us that Boeing is actually also aligning the Boeing 777X with lower expected future demand. The Boeing 777X is an aircraft with a limited customer base at this moment, and by 2024 the market is expected to be fully recovered from the pandemic, so a 2025 service entry also makes more sense for the Boeing 777X.

For BCA, Boeing reported a loss of $859 million. This included part of a $212 million charge due to the war in Ukraine. We expect that all but $48 million was absorbed by BCA. Additionally there was $312 million in abnormal production costs for the Boeing 787 program and higher R&D expenses. Correcting for the Ukraine-related charge to get a better impression of the operational margins that include factors that Boeing can control, the loss was $795 million or a negative margin of 17%. You could also strip off the abnormal costs of the Boeing 787 program to see how the other programs are doing and by doing so you would get to a loss of $383 million or a negative margin of 9.2%, but the case for disregarding the Dreamliner abnormal costs is not strong at all.

So, overall for BCA: Not a pretty quarter, but an extremely realistic one. The Boeing 737 MAX production is ramping up with deliveries being somewhat soft and China posing a risk to the delivery and production rate ramp up. On the Boeing 787, the loss that I thought could occur didn't occur and there seems to be more confidence that Boeing is in the final stages prior to delivery resumption while on the Boeing 777X program Boeing is aligning itself with new certification realities as well as market demand leverage as the Boeing 777F production will get more slots until 2026.

Boeing Defense, Space & Security: Disappointing at best

BDS Results (The Boeing Company)

During the quarter Boeing Defense, Space & Security - BDS - booked $5.5 billion in revenues representing a 24% year-over-year decline. So, revenues were extremely soft. They declined driven by volume, but even at the height of the pandemic with associated supply chain challenges revenues have not been this weak and they are a major driver of Boeing's top line miss. Boeing didn't specify how much was of the BDS decline was driven by COVID-19, but it did share that BDS and BGS government services were down 9%, half of which was driven by supply chain constraints and COVID-19. Additionally, Boeing booked $660 million in losses on the VC-25B due to continued delays and higher supplier costs as well as $367 million on the T-7A Red Hawk program due to supply chain constraints, COVID-19 and the inflation. Even if you add these costs back, BDS margin would be less than two percent for the quarter. I believe analysts are generally looking for >5% margins. So, BDS missed expectations on top and bottom line.

However, significantly underexposed during the earnings call were a $165 million charge on the KC-46A program and a $78 million charge on the MQ-25 program that Boeing did not discuss during the call. If we add those items back as well, we get to margins of 6%, which are good, but what we're seeing is that Boeing's future programs are dragging down BDS results.

VC-25B (The Boeing Company)

On the VC-25B, which will operate as Air Force One when the president is on board, Calhoun was actually clear that it this development required unique negotiations as it was largely done in public, and he called it a very unique moment. He also seems to be marking the program as one where the costs are accumulating and they will just have to go through it. A bit like a prestige project that the company shouldn't have accepted at the terms provided:

So the futures with respect to real airplanes making real margins and contributing to The Boeing Company, I still believe strongly in. And then I'll just - as I think I said earlier in my CNBC interview, Air Force One, I'm just going to call a very unique moment, a very unique negotiation, a very unique set of risks that Boeing probably shouldn't have taken. But we are where we are, and we're going to deliver great airplanes. And we're going to recognize the costs associated with it.

Boeing likely accepted that deal as Trump attacked Boeing via Twitter claiming the development costs were too high and the order should be cancelled. Detailed analysis and insights in the budgets and the previous development program showed that costs were not extremely high and in fact there wasn't even an order for the VC-25B yet. Boeing likely has accepted the terms of the deal because the jet maker wanted to get on Trump's good side. The former president was running a protectionist agenda that could hurt Boeing's global market and more particularly export of aircraft to China. It's generally believed that Boeing accepted unfavourable terms on the VC-25B to appease Trump and keep access to the Chinese aircraft market, which is an extremely important market for Boeing's commercial aircraft. The jet maker is now paying the price for that.

T-7A Red Hawk (The Boeing Company)

On the T-7A Red Hawk there also was cost growth and that also is not completely unexpected. Boeing was in pole position years ago to win the bidding, and once Boeing did indeed was selected to provide the next generation trainer jet it was highlighted that through competition the program costs were lowered by $10 billion. Part of that is biting back Boeing now, but it should also be noted that when Boeing was selected as the winner and during the negotiation phase the company could not have foreseen inflationary pressures and supply chain challenges, we are seeing today due to COVID-19.

Boeing Global Services: A bright spot

BGS Results (The Boeing Company)

Boeing Global Services revenues looked very good, probably they were the bright spot in Boeing's earnings. Higher commercial aircraft activity provided slightly offset by lower government services resulted in a 15% increase in revenues and margin expansion to 14.6%, which is where margins should be. The revenues were actually over 90% recovered from the pre-pandemic revenues.

Cost growth dominates

Boeing cost cumulation (The Aerospace Forum)

During the quarter, we saw Boeing adjusting timelines to adapt to the realities of the current certification landscape and announce associated costs as well as costs that are associated with the war in Ukraine, supply chain challenges, COVID-19 and inflationary pressures. While there were a number of cost components, the cost growth during the quarter was $1.8 billion which compares favorably to the $4.1 billion from the quarter prior. It's of course disappointing that we see costs mount further and we also see that future anticipated costs also increased as Boeing added $1.5 billion of additional costs on the Boeing 777X program as production will be halted.

Liquidity and debt

Liquidity and debt (The Boeing Company)

During the quarter, Boeing had operating cash burn of $3.216 billion which is a deterioration of $171 in comparison to the same quarter last year. Free cash flow usage slightly improved from $3.678 billion to $3.565 billion. The negative cash flow was largely at the expense of the marketable securities. What Boeing's debt balance showed was that if you don't generate cash, you cannot meaningfully reduce debt. Debt reduced by just $400 million compared to over $4 billion in the previous quarter. Boeing still expects positive cash flow for the year, which I expect to be used to significantly reduce debt. However, that does require a meaningful acceleration in Boeing 737 MAX deliveries and resumption of Boeing 787 deliveries and an absence of cash cost growth.

Conclusion

Boeing missed analyst estimates on top and bottom lines. On revenues, the miss was around $1.9 billion. From what I can see in Boeing's results the miss is driven by around $500 million on BCA and $1.4 billion on BDS. Furthermore, earnings per share missed by $2.50. That miss was for 95% driven by defense program cost growth and charges related to Ukraine. Absent of these items the miss would be $0.05. Boeing spent $0.22 per share more on R&D compared to the same quarter last year. So part of the miss is also driven by those higher R&D spendings, which I hardly find a bad thing.

Following the quarterly results Boeing shares lost 7.5% of their value as the company's results and call was met with a flurry of price target downgrades. That's really food for thought. Boeing has often been criticized for thinking too much in terms of value for Wall Street and we're now seeing that the company is aligning itself with the realities faced today and what Boeing is met with is declining share prices and analyst price downgrades. Boeing's quarterly results indeed were no reason to be pushing price targets higher. However, what we might be seeing is the pressure that Boeing felt for years to increase shareholder value. In the past even the tiniest miss in earnings caused an overreaction in share price movement. This time the miss is largely driven by alignment with reality, and we see that the company is still taking it on the chin while it actually has been realistic in its assessment on cost and timelines. Surely the results were not good, but the company did what was needed and while I'm not a big fan of Boeing leadership, it's good to see Calhoun is cleaning the mess he contributed to when he was a board member. It's now key for the company to execute on all timelines and challenges and make sure they do not repeat in the future, which is an extremely big task ahead.