Ford Vs. Rivian Stock: Which Is The Better Buy?

umdash9/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When I approach investment in an area undergoing massive transition, I think it is important to try to understand the context and drivers for change, because they matter and they tend to colour how one views things. A lot is being written about the electrification of transport, but rarely do the underlying drivers get considered. Investment analysis rapidly gets into the underground of the daily global environment, a specific company's business and the pressures of quarterly reporting. With that in mind, bear with me while I look briefly at the big picture of the change happening in the motoring industry before getting into the nitty gritty of Ford (NYSE:F) versus Rivian (RIVN). Both of these companies are likely to have significant roles in the electrification of transport, but Ford may be a stronger performer in helping enable the transition.

The switch from fossil fuels to electrification has two elements

Almost always a prerequisite for dramatic change is technology innovation, and so it is with transport, where amazing strides have been made in several aspects of the process, notably battery technology and automated driving. Possibly more important for the speed of this transition is another urgent driver, and that is the need to decarbonize because there is a climate crisis. I'm aware that a lot of people put environmental considerations to one side in the search for the almighty dollar, but in this case investors can't ignore the role of climate in their transport investments.

Technology innovation and electrification

I'm so steeped in the BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) story that I forget that there are a lot of investors for whom an electric car might as well be a vehicle from Mars. However, the point is that today there are millions of BEVs happily being driven under all conditions around the world. Tesla (TSLA) crystallised the opportunity, but now almost all major car manufacturers accept that the age of the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) is coming to an end. This is a given for the companies (Ford and Rivian) that are the subject of this article.

The climate crisis

Rivian's latest SEC filing sets the scene. This is the preamble:

"Forever Starts Now : Today we're operating off hundreds of millions of years of accumulated plant-and animal-based carbon. On our current path, we will fully exhaust this stored energy in only a few generations and, in the process, carbonize our atmosphere to such a degree that life as we know it will not be possible. If the planet is to continue to sustain life and enchant future generations, we have to change."

The above is how a modern car manufacturer describes the current situation regarding the oil that used to power our existing fleet of cars with Internal Combustion Engines (ICE). This is really well understood by climate scientists and the picture is concerning, as is the view out of the window for many people around the world. Today's news concerns temperatures approaching 50C across Pakistan and India in an unprecedented spring heatwave.

The point is that climate scientists have presented the world with an ultimatum after decades of delay, which has been promoted by the fossil fuel industry. If we wish to maintain a liveable planet, the world needs to decarbonize and this decade will decide our future. Emissions (from burning fossil fuels) need to fall by ~50% by 2030. The low hanging fruit for emissions reductions is transport and energy. The experts argue that the means to make drastic reduction in coal, oil and gas use are being implemented and they can be implemented quickly. It just requires the political will to do so. And the cost of the change is a fraction of waiting until things become essentially impossible to address.

Having set the scene, what impact does this have on deciding whether investment in Ford makes more sense than Rivian, or indeed if investment in either of these companies makes sense?

The future of the BEV is not just about new cars, it is also about replacing the entire global ICE fleet

Most of the commentary I've seen concerning the rise of the BEV is about substituting BEV for ICE for new car purchasers. Oil enthusiasts love to point to the massive 1.4 billion legacy fleet of ICE cars already on the roads. They obviously don't think that these vehicles are going to disappear, and yet this is exactly what happened in the last revolution when motorised transport replaced the horse and carriage. Sure there is a massive fleet of cars to replace, but there is also an urgent reason why this needs to happen (see above). Transport is low hanging fruit for rapid emissions reductions. Unless both power and transport get rapidly electrified, I don't see that it will be possible to begin to seriously address the problems caused by global heating.

It hasn't happened yet, but I won't be surprised if there are soon big incentives to trade in ICE cars for a new BEV. I'm pretty sure Ford will be a big supporter of this, but of course all BEV manufacturers (including new BEV entrants like Rivian) will be willing parties to facilitate exit of ICE vehicles from the system.

Ford

I love the personal anecdotes in quarterly reporting and yesterday's Ford Q1 2022 report didn't let me down. In describing the euphoria at the launch of the electric F-150 Lightning, CEO Jim Farley related that the power went out in the facility where the launch was happening and the F-150 Pro Power Onboard ran most of the presentation! Jim Farley updated Ford's new structure, which I've discussed previously, and was clear about vertical integration of the BEV business, with a big focus on battery technology both in the US and globally. There is a search for cheaper battery materials and chemistries. He also made clear that Ford acknowledges that they need to strengthen their software and autonomous driving capacity and new recruiting in these areas is well advanced. The big focus for the BEV business is on "a small number of highly compelling, high volume models in key segments where we already lead". This is not just about providing electric versions of all of the Ford lineup. It is about leveraging Ford's strengths but with new interpretations of the BEV future. Jim Farley also noted that a major preoccupation over the whole company is to improve Ford's quality which is still below customer expectation. And supply chain management is a big one which negatively impacted Q1 results. Last year's performance was lower because of a combination of supply chain and COVID issues, increased prices and lower volumes (down 9%).

The goal is having produced two million BEVs by end of 2026. By 2030 Ford expects BEV sales to be ~50% of global sales.

Ford targets F-150 Lightning to spearhead its BEV push

Strategy is important when opening new markets. Ford CEO Jim Farley continues to be sure-footed in his positioning of Ford, with a deliberately provocative claim about the F-150 lightning potentially being as a big a product as was the Model T for Ford in the early 1900's. It is clever not to have a fight with Tesla, but instead to make clear where Ford intends to be in the BEV future. In terms of the positioning of the F-150 Lightning Jim Farley indicated that in some senses there is a new market at the lighter end of the F-series. It is a dramatically younger profile and in States where trucks are less attractive (eg California, New York). At this stage he sees less opportunity at the heavy end of the market for a battery solution. Of course this will change if/when batteries become more efficient and less heavy. The planned production of the F-150 Lightning has been substantially increased to 150,000 next year.

Ford and exit from ICE

While Ford has taken steps to silo its BEV and ICE activities, how they will deal with the ICE business (Ford Blue) continues to evolve. The first steps are underway to get rid of uncompetitive cost structures and simplify. There will still be some investment in the ICE business, but it will be targeted on the most popular and profitable lines (eg F-Series, Bronco, Super Duty). This is a challenge that has to be faced, but clearly one which involves keeping the golden goose (cash generator) alive even as the end looms. The end game remains a significant unknown for Ford investors, but Jim Farley is being clear about how it is being approached.

My takeaway from Ford's Q1 2022 reporting is that Jim Farley's vision is a very powerful part of Ford addressing the complexity of growing a new BEV business, while at the same time maximising the cash from an ICE business that will inevitably be wound up. Jim Farley was asked about Ford's investment in Rivian (worth ~$5 billion on today's prices) and what was planned as the lockup period expired. This was just about the only area where Jim Farley's answer was "no comment".

Rivian

Rivian positions the company as part of the solution to the problem of transport emissions as follows:

"Launching our first three vehicles across the truck, SUV and last mile delivery segments presented us with the largest opportunity to scale and the greatest opportunity to have an impact on the planet. These first three vehicles allow us to demonstrate how a clean sheet, technology-focused vehicle could eliminate long accepted compromises."

The company has chosen carefully its first products and largely avoided direct competition with Tesla. The markets are interesting and the competition is largely an ICE past.

Rivian enjoys the benefit of no ICE legacy, but also the challenge of starting from scratch with everything. Investors will have seen the challenges that Tesla experienced in the early days. While Tesla has proven that the BEV is not only possible, but is a superior solution to an ICE vehicle, Rivian will experience the rush of a number of new entrants soaking up the best people and competing for space, while ensuring that its products are competitive. Indeed Rivian has had to revise down its production for 2022 to 25,000 vehicles. When it gets things sorted Rivian's plan is for 600,000 vehicles annually. A tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems like wise advice : "I'd recommend they get their first plant working. It's insanely difficult to reach volume production at affordable unit cost."

Rivian continues to slide

The challenge for Rivian is all about being able to scale up deliveries. There seems to be some confidence about the quality of the initial Rivian products, but ability to scale up is a big one and so far Rivian keeps disappointing. However some think that Rivian is well aware of the immediate challenges it faces and that it has the ability to come through. The good thing about Rivian is that it exists in a sea of new BEV companies, so has less of a spotlight on it than Tesla (TSLA) experienced when it was growing. The bad thing about Rivian is that it is but one of many BEV startups and there is a lot of choice about which to back.

Conclusion

It is an interesting time for investors interested in the electrification of transport as there are many opportunities to choose from. Here I've focused on Ford and Rivian and these companies offer very different investment theses. Rivian is the new kid on the block and the timing of its IPO has proven to be less than perfect as the market has been shaken by a number of global shocks, from rising inflation, war in Europe and continued concerns about COVID. In addition/as a consequence the auto industry has its own problems, ranging from short term supply issues, especially chip shortages, and poor sales figures for various reasons. Part of this is related to uncertainty about timing of the transition from ICE to BEV. The point is that the Rivian stock price is down 68% in less than six months from listing. If you can get comfortable with Rivian's potential, this could be a buying opportunity, although there may be more challenges for the company in the near future. Ford on the other hand is the industry veteran which is heralding a new golden period which it thinks is reminiscent of a once in a century success; it compares the F-150 Lightning BEV to the iconic Model T Ford from the early 1900s. This optimism comes during an uncertain start to 2022. Following a substantial rise in share price in late 2021, which peaked at $25 in mid-January, the Ford share price now at $14.62 starts to look like a buying opportunity and perhaps less risky than investment in Rivian.

Both companies look to become significant participants in a process that could foreshadow replacing 1.4 billion ICE vehicles with electrified emissions-free solutions. That is a bonanza that is worth thinking about, but it will involve competition with an emerging Chinese BEV industry as well as European manufacturers who don't intend to miss out. The near term in the personal transport industry is going to be very busy.

I am not a financial advisor but I follow closely that dramatic changes being wrought in the transport sector by a combination of technological innovation plus addressing risks of climate disaster. I hope my comments help give perspective on investment in transport as well as some thoughts about backing a new entrant versus an iconic legacy manufacturer.