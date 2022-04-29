holgs/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In our previous analysis of Samsung Electronics Co., Inc. (OTC:SSNLF), we analyzed its memory semiconductor business for both DRAM and NAND. We believed it would maintain its market share in the DRAM and NAND markets and projected its revenue to grow by 28.7% and 21.4% respectively in 2022. Moreover, we analyzed Samsung’s market leadership in the TV and consumer electronics markets, with a 31% market share in refrigerators and 31.9% for TVs. We also determined its internal display manufacturing strength, reflected through its higher operating margins than competitors, and projected its consumer electronics segment revenue growth at 5.3% and 9.5% for its TV segment in 2022. Lastly, we determined that the company shows a strong relationship with the South Korean KOSPI index, as it accounts for 30% of the index.

In this analysis, we examined its mobile segment by analyzing its market share change in the smartphone market by shipments. We projected its market share in the smartphone market based on our unit shipments and average price growth forecast.

Moreover, we analyzed its semiconductor business for its memory, foundry, and display panel segments. For the NAND and DRAM market, we analyzed its market share change and projected its market share going forward based on our revenue projections for its shipments and pricing growth. Also, we analyzed how its market share changed in the foundry market and projected its share based on a forecast of its shipments as it expands production and ASPs. For the display panel segment, we looked into its market share against competitors and projected its growth based on the market forecast CAGR.

Lastly, we examined its consumer electronics segment, where its TV business contributes the majority of revenue, and analyzed its market leadership in the TV market based on its market share. We projected its consumer electronics business revenue growth based on its TV business segment shipments and ASP growth and derived a weighted consumer electronics market forecast CAGR for its other consumer electronics revenue.

Segment Revenue 9-year Average Growth Consumer electronics (visual display) -1.4% Consumer electronics (others) 6.9% Communications Equipment ('IT') -5.9% Technology Hardware, Storage and Peripherals (Mobile communications) 2.1% Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (Semiconductor) 12.8% Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (Display panel) -0.3% Technology Hardware, Storage and Peripherals (Harman) 8.5%*

Based on its revenue breakdown, the largest business segment of the company is Technology Hardware, Storage and Peripherals (Mobile communications), but it had flattish growth in the past 9 years. Meanwhile, its Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (Semiconductor) segment, which includes its memory and foundry businesses, had the most rapid growth (12.8%) in the period. This is followed by Technology Hardware, Storage and Peripherals (Harman), with the second-highest growth rate (8.5%), and the Consumer electronics (others) (6.9%) in third. Three of its segments, namely, Consumer electronics (visual display), Communications Equipment ('IT') and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (Display panel), had negative growth in the past 9 years.

Smartphone Business Slow But Steady

Based on the chart, Samsung’s market share had been flattish in the past 7 years since 2015. Whereas China-based smartphone makers, such as Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF), Oppo and Vivo had been gaining share rapidly. Meanwhile, Huawei’s share faltered in 2021, as it was dealt with trade sanctions from the US and was also forced to sell Honor. Also, Apple's market share increased slightly during the period. In Q4 2021, Samsung was overtaken by Apple (OTC:APPL) to claim the number one place in the smartphone market by shipments following the launch of the new iPhone 13. Since 2016, Apple had managed to overtake Samsung in the fourth quarter, which coincides with the launch of Apple’s iPhones, in all years except in 2018, but Samsung reclaimed the top spot in the following quarter. Moreover, Apple was the only smartphone maker in the chart to gain share in the quarter as the others declined.

Company 5-year CAGR Apple 1.71% Samsung -2.65% Xiaomi 35.93% Oppo 6.00% Vivo 10.66% Total -1.69%

Samsung’s shipment growth had been negative, with a 5-year CAGR of -2.65% which slightly underperformed the total market decline of -1.69%. According to Statista, the smartphone ownership rate had increased to 83.7%. Additionally, the average product life of smartphones had increased from 22.7 months (1.89 years) to 2.75 years in 2021.

In comparison, its largest competitor, Apple, had positive growth in the past 5 years. As highlighted in our analysis of Apple, the company has strong brand loyalty at over 90%, and half of Android users indicated their interest in switching to the iPhone, with one of the top reasons cited as its long software support relative to Android competitors. Apple competes fiercely against Samsung in the premium smartphone market, as both are market leaders, but Apple managed to increase its share by 5% to 60% in 2021 while Samsung’s share dropped by 3% to 17%. One of the issues is the declining sales of its flagship S series, which had the worst sales performance for its S21 series compared to previous generations since the S5 in the first 6 months of availability according to Kiwoom Securities.

Furthermore, the company had been faced with increasing competition from competitors, especially its China-based rivals including Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, which had the highest growth. In China (the largest smartphone market), Chinese smartphone makers dominate sales in the country with Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi accounting for 61% of the market share in 2021, according to Counterpoint Research, which highlights their home-field advantage. Samsung’s market share was under 1% in China compared to 20% in 2013. In other regions, Samsung had been faced with increasing competition from Chinese brands such as in Europe, India, and MEA, where it lost market share. Meanwhile, other smartphone makers in the chart above had a strong year as brands, such as Motorola, which benefitted from LG’s exit, Realme and Techno’s strength in the Chinese and African markets.

Recently, Samsung had enhanced its smartphone product lineup with the launch of its next-gen flagship S series. According to Wave7 Research, 69% of stores surveyed said demand for the new flagship model is greater than the previous model last year. Besides that, it had also introduced its next-gen mid-range products with the A series with camera upgrades and enhanced display technology. Additionally, Samsung continued to develop and expand its foldable phone lineup, the Z series. However, the sales of the foldable phones only represent an estimated 3% of its total sales.

Samsung Mobile Segment Revenue Projections 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Samsung Mobile Shipments ('mln') 318.1 292.1 294.9 266.4 271.9 278.6 285.4 292.4 299.6 306.9 Growth % 2.2% -8.1% 0.9% -9.7% 2.1% 2.4% 2.4% 2.4% 2.4% 2.4% Samsung Mobile ASP 286.4 290.4 296.1 311.4 324.5 335.1 346.1 357.5 369.3 381.4 Growth % 3.7% 1.4% 2.0% 5.1% 4.2% 3.3% 3.3% 3.3% 3.3% 3.3% Samsung Mobile Revenue ($ bln) 91.08 84.83 87.32 82.95 88.24 93.37 98.80 104.54 110.61 117.04 Growth % 6.0% -6.9% 2.9% -5.0% 6.4% 5.8% 5.8% 5.8% 5.8% 5.8%

Overall, we projected Samsung’s growth to remain below the market average (3.5%) at 2.4% through 2026, as we expect it to continue facing tougher competition from its rival Apple in the premium smartphone market due to strong brand loyalty and longer software support advantage. In the mid-range segment, we believe the China-based competitors could continue to pose a strong competitive threat with their home field advantage and share gains in overseas markets. Also, we factored in an ASP growth assumption of 3.3% based on its past 5-year average for total revenue growth of 5.8% through 2026

Semiconductor Segment Growth Engine

In the NAND market based on data by TrendForce, Samsung continued to retain its place as the leading market player in 2021, but saw its market share dip slightly towards Q4 2021 as the company’s facilities in Xian, China was affected due to the lockdowns. The next largest company is Kioxia, which saw its shares moderate following a surge in 2020, while SK Hynix saw strong share gains closing in on WDC (WDC) in Q4 2021. Also, Intel’s (INTC) shares declined over the past year as it completed the sale of its NAND business to SK Hynix. The market shows increasing competitive rivalry as the non-top 6 categories had strong share gains in 2021.

Whereas in the DRAM market, Samsung also held its lead over SK Hynix and Micron (MU) to lead the market. Similarly, its share dipped in Q4 2021 following the China facilities lockdown impact, as SK Hynix took advantage and gained share. Micron’s share had been relatively stable throughout the year and has remained in the third position. Unlike the NAND market, the DRAM market shows higher concentration with the non-top 3 companies not able to gain ground in the market.

Based on its latest earnings call, the company cited the increasing DRAM demand in servers and mobile markets driven by 5G. Additionally, in terms of pricing, the company also cited the forecast of DRAM pricing to recover in the second half of the year.

We expect strong fundamental demand centering around servers, and solid mobile demand from expansion of 5G models, - Han Jin-man, Executive VP of memory chip business.

Moreover, the company’s facilities in Xian had reopened earlier this year in January. According to KED global, the site accounts for 42.5% of its NAND output. Also, the company is developing its next-gen V-NAND technology with over 200 layers following the introduction of its 7th gen V-NAND, which enabled it to reduce the cell size by 35% according to Business Korea.

To project its NAND and DRAM revenues, we based its shipment growth on our forecast from our previous analysis from Micron of the DRAM and NAND market demand through 2025. Also, we factored in our projections for the market ASP which we assumed for its ASP growth.

NAND Market Revenues ($ mln) 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F NAND ASP Growth % -1.7% -1.7% -1.7% -1.7% NAND Shipment Growth % 28.6% 29.3% 28.5% 26.9% Samsung NAND Revenue 23,177 29,301 37,265 47,099 58,768 Growth % 25.2% 26.4% 27.2% 26.4% 24.8% DRAM ASP Growth % 12.9% 5.2% 4.9% 4.7% DRAM Shipment Growth % 18.8% 19.1% 18.7% 19.0% Samsung DRAM Revenue 40,840 54,753 68,611 85,478 106,446 Growth % 42.6% 34.1% 25.3% 24.6% 24.5%

Moving to the foundry market, Samsung held the second spot behind market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) ("TSMC"), according to data from TrendForce, which saw its share dip slightly but remained 3 times larger than Samsung. In 2019, Samsung’s market share had a huge jump, as it spun off its System LSI division to provide foundry services according to Trendforce. Samsung’s market share had increased slightly over the past year, along with SMIC and the others, which saw the largest share increase as the industry was capacity constrained. Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCQX:SMICY) recorded a surge in shipments capitalizing on its excess capacity as its capacity utilization rate fell to 95.5% in 2020 but increased to 99.4% by the end of the year.

The company announced that it raised its planned investments by 28.5% to $151 bln over the next 10 years for its foundry business. It also announced that it is building a new fab in Texas, U.S.A. for $17 bln, scheduled to be opened in 2022 and fully operational by 2024. Samsung’s foundry customers include IBM, Nvidia, Qualcomm and Tesla. According to DigiTimes, the number of foundry customers had increased to over 100 and has grown from 30 in 2017 the company targets to increase it further to over 300 customers by 2026 but TSMC is also estimated to have 500 customers in 2022, which is significantly higher than Samsung.

For its foundry segment, we previously forecasted its growth based on our forecast of its capacity growth, as explained in the following steps:

Estimate its wafer capacity from IC Insights for its foundry segment based on its foundry revenue contribution to calculate the incremental capacity ('b') Estimated the foundry segment capex from Samsung’s total semicon capex based on its revenue contribution ('c') Obtained the incremental capacity/capex ('d') Based on its planned investments ('a'), we divided it with the incremental capacity/capex factor ('d') to calculate the total incremental capacity from its planned investments and derived a 10-year CAGR as our capacity growth forecast.

Projections of Wafer Capacity Samsung Foundry Planned Investments ($ bln) ('a') 151 Incremental Capacity (2020) ('b') 30.31 Capex (2020) ('c') 6.8 Incremental Capacity/Capex (Kwpm/$bln) ('d') 4.48 Total Incremental Capacity ('e') 677 Capacity (2021F) 783 CAGR 6.4%

In addition, we factored in an ASP growth assumption in 2022, as Samsung was reported to raise its quotes between 15% to 20% by TheElec. Beyond 2023, we tapered down its growth based on the market forecast CAGR.

Samsung Foundry Revenue Forecast ($ mln) 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Foundry Revenue 18,796 23,504 25,220 27,061 29,036 Growth % ('a') 33.7% 25.0% 7.3% 7.3% 7.3% Estimated Foundry Capacity Growth % ('b') 6.42% 6.42% 6.42% 6.42% Foundry ASP Growth % ('c') 17.50% 0.82% 0.82% 0.82%

Moving to the Display Panel segment, according to Omdia, the smartphone market is the largest end market for display panels representing more than 3 quarters of the total market. Samsung was also the leader in smartphone displays, with almost half of the market share but had a decline of 1% as China-based competitor BOE increased its market share. For its display panel business, the company is focusing on the development of OLED displays and expects demand to continue rising in 2022 with 5G and foldable phones. According to Omdia, OLED smartphones are expected to grow to 794 mln by 2025, which we estimate to reach a penetration rate of 51.2% of the total smartphone market, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2021.

Smartphone Display Panel Market Share 2020 2021 Samsung 50% 49% BOE 15% 16% LG Display (LPL) 8% 8% Others 27% 28%

Source: Strategy Analytics

We separated its display revenue into the smartphone display revenue based on its market share by Strategy Analytics and other display revenue. We based the smartphone display revenue growth on the total smartphone market forecast CAGR through 2025 and other display revenue on the overall display market forecast CAGR.

Samsung Display Panel Revenue Projections ($ bln) 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Smartphone Display 21.5 22.5 23.3 24.1 25.0 25.9 Growth % 4.8% 3.5% 3.5% 3.5% 3.5% Other Display Revenue 5.13 4.21 4.4 4.5 4.7 4.8 Growth % -17.9% 3.5% 3.5% 3.5% 3.5% Total Display Revenue 26.63 26.75 27.7 28.7 29.7 30.7 Growth % 0.8% 0.5% 3.5% 3.5% 3.5% 3.5%

All in all, we expect the company’s semiconductor business to continue growing strongly in 2022, driven by its DRAM and NAND business segments as the market leader in both markets, with a projected growth of 26.4% and 34.1%, respectively. Moreover, we believe the company’s foundry segment could grow 17.5% in 2022 as it expands production and with reported price increases driving growth. Lastly, we see its display panel growing steadily in 2022, with its large exposure to the smartphone display market, where it maintains a solid market leadership and continues to develop its OLED technologies.

Samsung Semiconductor Revenue ($ bln) 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Memory 64.02 84.05 105.88 132.58 165.21 Growth % 35.8% 31.3% 26.0% 25.2% 24.6% Foundry 18.80 23.50 25.22 27.06 29.04 Growth % 33.7% 25.0% 7.3% 7.3% 7.3% Display Panel 26.75 27.69 28.66 29.66 30.70 Growth % 0.5% 3.5% 3.5% 3.5% 3.5% Total Semiconductor 109.56 135.24 159.75 189.30 224.95 Growth % 24.8% 23.4% 18.1% 18.5% 18.8%

Stable Consumer Electronics Growth

Samsung’s consumer electronics segment was its second-highest growing segment after its semiconductor segment. According to its interim report, its consumer electronics business segment’s main products include TVs, monitors, refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners. However, the majority of the company’s consumer electronics revenue (56.4%) is contributed by its visual display business.

Omdia

Based on the market share chart above of the TV market from Omdia, Samsung was the market leader in the TV market by revenue in 2021 followed by LG, the second-largest TV maker. Besides the two Korean-based companies, other competitors such as China-based TCL and Hisense as well as Sony.

Based on Samsung's earnings presentation, the company highlighted its focus on the development of next-gen QLED models. It recently announced its 2022 Neo QLED TVs with enhanced picture and sound quality. Based on Samsung’s website store, its QLED TVs are more expensive compared to other TV models. For example, its 43” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022) was priced at $1,199.99 compared to its 43” Class AU8000 Crystal UHD Smart TV which was only $349.99, a price difference of 243%.

The TV market revenue is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 0.82% through 2026 according to Statista. According to Trendforce, the global TV shipment had declined at an average rate of -0.4% in the past 6 years. In the US, the average time spent on TVs is expected to decline by 28% from 2014 at 4 hours 20 minutes to 3 hours 7 minutes in 2022 based on eMarketer’s forecast. To project Samsung’s TV revenue, we based its shipments and ASP growth on its 5-year historical average of -2.2% and 4.29% respectively.

Samsung Consumer Electronics Visual Display Projection 2019 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Total Market Shipments ('mln') 218 217 210 209.1 208.2 207.3 206.4 205.5 Growth % -0.5% -0.5% -3.2% -0.4% -0.4% -0.4% -0.4% -0.4% Samsung's Share 19.8% 21.9% 19.8% 19.5% 19.1% 18.8% 18.5% 18.1% Samsung's Shipments ('mln') ('a') 43.2 47.5 41.6 40.7 39.8 38.9 38.1 37.2 Growth % 3.2% 10.1% -12.5% -2.18% -2.18% -2.18% -2.18% -2.18% Samsung ASP ('b') 517.1 507.5 638.8 666.2 694.7 724.6 755.6 788.0 Growth % -2.7% -1.8% 25.9% 4.29% 4.29% 4.29% 4.29% 4.29% Samsung Visual Display Revenue ($ bln) ('c') 22.3 24.1 26.6 27.1 27.6 28.2 28.8 29.4 Growth % 0.4% 8.1% 10.1% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0%

Furthermore, the company also highlighted its focus on consumer electronics products with its expanded lineup of premium Bespoke products which combines advanced technologies and customizable aesthetics for product categories including refrigerators and air purifiers.

With the expansion of our Samsung Bespoke lineup, the new Bespoke French Door Refrigerator provides even more choice for consumers when it comes to customization and convenience in the kitchen, - Pat Bugos, VP/Head of Consumer Electronics, Samsung Electronics Canada

We derived a weighted average forecast CAGR for the refrigerator, monitor, washing machine and air conditioners market segments according to their marker revenue.

Consumer Electronics Market Segments Market Size ($ bln) Market CAGR Refrigerators 115 4.40% Monitors 30.5 1.65% Washing Machines 74.5 3.86% Air Conditioners 131.1 6.80% Weighted Average - 4.9%

Overall, we forecasted its consumer electronics revenue growth by its TV and other consumer electronics revenue. For its TV revenue, we projected it based on its shipments and ASP growth. Also, we based its other consumer electronics revenue growth on our derived weighted average market forecast growth rates for the Refrigerators, Monitors, Washing Machines and Air Conditioners markets.

Samsung Consumer Electronics Segment Forecast ($ bln) 2019 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F TV 22.32 24.12 26.56 27.10 27.64 28.20 Growth 0.4% 8.1% 10.1% 2.02% 2.02% 2.02% Other Consumer Electronics 16.03 17.71 20.5 21.51 22.58 23.69 Growth % 8.8% 10.5% 15.8% 4.9% 4.9% 4.9% Total Consumer Electronics 38.35 41.83 47.06 48.6 50.2 51.9 Growth % 3.7% 9.1% 12.5% 3.3% 3.3% 3.3%

Risks: Supply Shortage

According to Trendforce, the smartphone market production could grow at a slower rate in 2022 at 2.5% following the supply disruptions in China. Also, Trendforce also cited the risk due to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia which could affect the smartphone market. It estimates that the market only accounts for 3% to 4% of the total smartphone market. Based on our projections for the smartphone market in 2022, we estimated the number of shipments potentially impacted (49 mln). Furthermore, to estimate the impact on Samsung, we used our market share forecast for it in 2022 (19.9%) to calculate the estimated shipments impacted at 9.8 mln. Assuming its average ASP ($335.1), we calculated the revenue impact to be $3.2 bln in 2022 which is only 1.1% of its total revenue.

Ukraine Conflict Risk Impact 2022F Smartphone Market Shipments ('mln') ('a') 1,400 Ukraine & Russia Share of Total ('b') 3.50% Ukraine & Russia Estimated Shipments Impact ('mln') ('c') 49.0 Samsung Share ('d') 19.9% Estimated Samsung Shipment Impact ('mln') ('e') 9.8 ASP ('f') 335.1 Estimated Revenue Impact ($ mln) ('g') 3,268

Valuation

We summarized our revenue projection for the company in the table below based on its segments.

Segment Revenue ($ bln) 2020 2021 2022F 2023F Consumer Electronics 41.83 47.06 48.6 50.2 Growth % 9.1% 12.5% 3.3% 3.3% IT 3.07 3.86 4.1 4.3 Growth % -32.1% 25.7% 5.7% 5.7% Mobile communications 82.95 88.24 93.37 98.80 Growth % -5.0% 6.4% 5.8% 5.8% DRAM 28.63 40.84 54.75 68.61 Growth % 3.6% 42.6% 34.1% 25.3% NAND 18.51 23.18 29.30 37.26 Growth % 19.7% 25.2% 26.4% 27.2% Foundry 14.05 18.80 23.50 25.22 Growth % 33.7% 25.0% 7.3% Display Panel 26.63 26.75 27.69 28.66 Growth % 0.8% 0.5% 3.5% 3.5% Harman 7.99 8.46 8.73 9.00 Growth % -6.9% 5.9% 3.1% 3.1% Less: Ukraine Conflict Impact 3.3 3.3 Total 223.66 257.18 286.76 318.81 Growth % 7.4% 15.0% 11.5% 11.2%

To value the company, we used a DCF analysis as we expect its cash flows to remain positive going forward. We based its terminal value EV/EBITDA on its past 3-year average of 5.1x due to the lack of comparable tech companies in South Korea for comparison.

EV/EBITDA 2020 2021 Current Average Samsung's EV/EBITDA 6.8x 4.9x 3.7x 5.1x

Based on a discount rate of 5.3% (company's WACC), our model shows its shares are undervalued by 61%.

Verdict

To conclude, we determined that Samsung has diverse revenue streams across the consumer discretionary and technology. Notwithstanding, while its Mobile segment represented its largest contributor to its total revenue (35%), its semiconductor segment had the most rapid growth in the past 9 years at 12.8%. This is as its smartphone business had a flattish market share in the past 7 years as competition with Apple and other Chinese smartphone makers heated up.

As a result, we expect its smartphone business to continue facing headwinds from the competition, and we projected its shipment growth to grow below the market forecast CAGR (3.5%) and for its market share to decline to 19.1% by 2026. In addition, we projected its ASPs to grow by 3.3% based on a 5-year average for total revenue growth of 5.8% for its Mobile segment.

Furthermore, as the market leader in DRAM and NAND markets with a share of 43% and 34% respectively, in 2021, we expect the company to continue to be well-poisoned to benefit from the strong market growth. We forecasted its DRAM and NAND revenue growth of 34% and 26% in 2022. Besides that, as it increased its investments in the foundry market, we expect the company’s foundry business to continue expanding with a forecasted revenue growth of 25% driven by our shipments CAGR forecast of 6.42% and ASP assumption growth of 17.5% in 2022. Lastly, for its display panel business, we expect it to capitalize on the growth of OLED panels for smartphones and forecasted its revenue growth of 3.5%.

Besides semiconductors, another key segment is its consumer electronics segment. As the TV business contributes the majority (56%) of its revenues, we believe its growth could be supported as it focuses on QDLED TVs and forecasted its TV segment growth of 2%. Moreover, for its other consumer electronics, we derived a weighted CAGR of 4.9% based on the market forecast. Overall, we revised our valuation with a higher upside as its stock price had dropped by 18% since our previous coverage, we rate the company as a Strong Buy with a target price of $92.70 (KRW113,973).