Is MMM Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold After Recent Earnings?

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) recently reported Q1 22 earnings and the stock corrected slightly. While the company’s revenues and adjusted EPS were better than consensus estimates, adjusted EPS wasn’t exactly comparable as management made some changes to how they calculate their adjusted EPS. If we ignore these changes, the EPS was lower than consensus estimates. Similarly, while management adjusted EPS outlook was better than consensus estimates, it was mainly because of the changes they made in calculating adjusted EPS. Their GAAP EPS outlook actually decreased. In addition to rising inflation and supply chain woes, Omicron related shut down has emerged as an additional headwind.

I wrote an earnings preview for the company last week and was expecting the stock to see some correction post-earnings which can be used as a buying opportunity for the long term investors given the company’s significant undervaluation and good long term growth prospects. My prediction came true and the stock corrected slightly after the earnings report and then recovered as investors bought the dip. I continue to maintain a positive stance on the stock. There have been incremental developments like the recent acquisition of technology assets of LeanTec, a provider of digital inventory management solutions for the automotive aftermarket segment in the United States and Canada which indicates management’s focus on investing in long-term growth and give me more conviction on the company’s long term prospects.

The company has a strong balance sheet and while historically the company’s growth rate has been good, in recent years there have been some concerns if the company is doing enough to leverage long-term secular growth opportunities.

Fellow Seeking Alpha author Stephen Simpson has written an interesting article questioning MMM’s inertia compared to its multi-industry peers, like ABB (ABB), Danaher (DHR), Eaton (ETN), Honeywell (HON), Parker-Hannifin (PH), Raytheon (RTX), and Roper (ROP), which according to him have “reimagined their long-term core opportunities and undertaken (or are undergoing) meaningful change in recent years” to accelerate growth. I believe the LeanTec acquisition and upcoming divestiture of the company’s food safety business are initial signs that 3M Company is overcoming this inertia and realigning its portfolio for future growth. I expect more such steps in the longer run.

Did 3M Beat Earnings?

MMM reported net sales of $8.83 billion (down 0.3% Y/Y), beating the $8.74 billion consensus estimate. During the quarter, adjusted EPS fell 10.2% Y/Y to $2.65 beating the consensus estimate of $2.31. However, the reason for better-than-expected EPS was a change related to non-GAAP adjustments for special items. From Q1 onwards, management decided to exclude the impact of legal costs associated with the PFAS, Combat Arms, and respirator masks litigation from their calculation of adjusted EPS. The costs associated with the PFAS, Combat Arms, and other litigations impacted diluted EPS (GAAP) by $0.39 during the quarter, with $0.26 of that due to the company's remedial action of 150 million EUR related to the PFAS matter in Zwijndrecht, Belgium. So, without this change in how MMM calculates adjusted EPS, the company would have likely missed the estimates.

Similarly, management gave $10.75 to $11.25 in their adjusted EPS guidance for the full year which was better than consensus estimates of $10.29. However, they are now excluding ~$600 million in pretax charges (including the costs incurred in Q1 2022) related to the litigation for the full fiscal year of 2022 from their EPS guidance. This equates to a $0.86 impact on EPS. So, essentially, sans these adjustments, 3M Company’s EPS guidance would also have been lower than consensus estimates. In fact, management lowered full-year 2022 GAAP earnings per share guidance to the range of $9.89 to $10.39 versus a prior expectation of $10.15 to $10.65.This explains the drop in stock price post-earnings.

In terms of segment performance last quarter, sales decline of ~1.6% and ~2.3% in the Safety & Industrial segment and Transportation & Electronics segment offset positive sales growth of ~2.7% and ~1.8% in the Healthcare and Consumer segments, respectively. During the quarter, the adjusted operating margin fell 270 basis points, from 24.1% in Q1 2021 to 21.4% in Q1 2022. The drop was caused by a drop in disposable respirator demand, supply chain constraints, logistics unavailability, and a 240 basis point headwind from raw material inflation.

What To Expect After Earnings

I expect value investors will continue buying stock on dips as it is attractively valued and the headwinds it is facing due to rising costs are all short term in nature. Also, the outlook for organic growth has remained unchanged despite these headwinds

Including the 0.5% impact from the disposable respirator decline, organic growth for the quarter was 1.7%. The Safety & Industrial segment grew by 0.5% organically, which includes the impact of lower respirator mask sales. The Transportation & Electronics segment's organic growth dropped to 0.3%, while the Healthcare segment grew 4.7% and the Consumers segment grew 3.4%. Even though demand in the Healthcare and Consumers end markets is improving, 3M's Safety & Industrial segment is suffering from a decline in mask demand, while the semiconductor crisis is causing concern in the Transportation & Electronics segment. After the recent increase in geopolitical tensions, the semiconductor chips situation has gotten worse.

As a result of tougher comps and the shutdown of facilities towards the end of the quarter due to rising Covid cases, organic growth in China fell by 3%. I expect a continued impact on Chinese sales as the company won't be able to complete its backlog with its plants closed.

However, the interesting thing is that despite these concerns, management has kept its forecast for organic growth of 2% to 5% in fiscal 2022 unchanged. The biggest driver behind management’s confidence in its growth targets this year is strong Industrial Production in the U.S. The Industrial Production Index has posted a sharp recovery over the past few quarters indicating strong end-market demand. The company is also raising prices which should help revenue growth in addition to offsetting raw material cost inflation.

US Industrial Production Index (FRED economic data)

On the margin front, while there are short term cost headwinds, the medium to long term outlook remains good. Due to the drag in adjusted operating margins across all segments of 3M, the adjusted operating margin of 3M in Q1 2022 fell 270 basis points to 21.4% from 24.1% in Q1 2021. Transportation & Electronics’s operating margins fell 200 bps Y/Y while Safety & Industrial fell 350 bps Y/Y. Higher raw material and logistics costs, as well as manufacturing productivity headwinds, were partially offset by higher selling prices and cost savings from restructuring activities. Due to higher raw materials/logistics costs and manufacturing productivity headwinds, the Healthcare and Consumer segments' margins fell 140 basis points and 370 basis points, respectively, partially offset by sales growth (including selling price actions) and restructuring benefits.

The rise in raw material and freight costs as a result of the inflationary environment, as well as the current geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, should result in increased costs for the company. However, by raising prices, the company is more than offsetting inflationary raw material and freight costs. The company increased its pricing by 3% year over year in Q1 2022, compared to 2.6% in Q4 2021. This as well as easy comparisons should support the improvement in adjusted operating margins as fiscal 2022 progresses.

In the long run, the company aims for incremental margins of 30% to 40%, which indicates ample room for margin improvement from the current levels. We don’t expect the current environment with extraordinary high inflation and supply chain disruptions to continue forever. As these pressures ease and the company takes remedial action like raising prices, we anticipate the margins to improve. 3M Company has also been doing restructuring activities across its business portfolio, which should act as a tailwind for its margins.

MMM Stock Key Metrics

MMM is a diversified industrial and technology company. Its business is arranged in four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Healthcare; and Consumer. While the company's consumer business is linked to global GDP growth, its safety and industrial, and transport and electronics business are dependent on industrial production and the Industrial Production Index (IPI) is a good indicator of how the end markets of these segments are performing.

Organic growth, Pricing, and Operating income margins are some of the key metrics for 3M Company. One should also keep in mind the recent changes in calculating adjusted margins (which we discussed in the beginning) before comparing it with previous period reported numbers.

The company began implementing pricing increases last year to counter inflation and its pricing increased 0.1% Y/Y in Q2 21, 1.4% Y/Y in Q3 21, 2.6% Y/Y in Q4 21, and 3% Y/Y in Q1 22. This increase is expected to continue for the remainder of FY2022.

3M Pricing Increases (Management Commentary, GS Analytics Research)

On the volume front, the strong end-market demand and improvement in GDP and Industrial Production in FY22 should help the company. However, a drop in demand for disposable N95 respirators due to the Covid pandemic receding in the U.S. as well as impact from raw material shortages (eg. semiconductor chips) and Chinese lockdowns are likely to serve as a headwind.

In the recent quarter, the company posted organic growth of ~1.7% Y/Y due to the increase in healthcare and consumer businesses, offset by a decline in Safety & Industrial and Transportation & Electronics segments. For the current year, management's guidance is between 2% to 5% Y/Y organic growth as the strong end-market demand and pricing increase should offset some of the headwinds discussed above.

The adjusted operating margin in the Q1 22 dropped 270 bps Y/Y from 24.1% in the same period last year to 21.4% this year due to the inflationary costs associated with raw material and freight, partially offset by increased pricing. Looking forward, easing comparisons and further pricing increases should help margins as the year progresses.

Is 3M Stock A Fair Valuation?

3M is trading at a significant discount to its historical valuations. The company is trading at a P/E Non-GAAP (forward) of 13.85x versus its 5-year average adjusted P/E (forward) of 19.62x. 3M is also one of the cheapest stocks among its multi-industry peers and has a dividend yield of ~4%.

P/E Non-GAAP (FY 1) P/E Non-GAAP (FY 2) 3M Company 13.85 13.06 General Electric (GE) 25.44 15.53 Roper Technologies (ROP) 30.37 28.44 Honeywell International (HON) 21.67 19.51 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 21.86 20.18 Eaton Corporation (ETN) 19.40 17.70 Emerson Electric (EMR) 18.24 17.09 Rockwell Automation (ROK) 24.09 22.04

So, the stock looks undervalued on these metrics. One of the main reasons behind this undervaluation is litigation related uncertainty. While it is difficult to predict the outcome, I believe investors are already pricing in a good amount of potential liabilities at these valuations. So, I consider the stock to be undervalued.

What Is 3M's Long-Term Outlook?

3M Company is focusing on growth opportunities across its various segments to drive sales and I am optimistic about its long term growth outlook. The company has been prioritizing its investments in connected solutions and automation within its Safety and Industrial segment. The company is creating new digital platforms to access the emerging trends and opportunities in the market. The "connected body shop" is one such example of 3M’s digital platforms that focuses on streamlining operations, automation, integration, and capitalizing data analytics. The company is taking steps to further enhance its presence in this market and its recent acquisition of Leantec is another step towards digitization as the technology assets of Leantec will be utilized to provide advanced digital solutions to auto body shops. Leantec provides digital inventory management solutions to the automotive aftermarket segment in the United States and Canada. The digital platform of Leantec will integrate data capture and analysis with the material product platform which should help auto body shop owners and managers to improve productivity and inventory management.

In the Healthcare segment, the company is witnessing an improvement in demand for the U.S. healthcare elective procedure and oral care. The volumes for the U.S. elective procedure and oral care recovered to 85% to 90% of pre-Covid levels in Q1 2022 and are expected to rise to 90% to 95% in Q2 2022. The demand for Biopharma is on the rise and the company experienced 15% organic growth in the Biopharma filtration business with increased development and manufacturing of new vaccines. To support the current demand in the end market, the company is investing $35 million to double its capacity at its plant in Columbia, Missouri. The company has also been developing innovative digital platforms to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

In the Transportation & Electronic segment, the company is focusing on investing in growth platforms such as auto electrification, semiconductor, electronic materials, and architectural films. As the constraints related to semiconductors improve we should see some good improvement in MMM’s electronics business.

Finally, in the Consumers segment, the company is launching new products to increase its addressable market and take advantage of the strong demand. As consumers and businesses are increasingly shopping online, the need to protect packages has increased as a result of which 3M launched its sustainable scotch tape. The company is innovating new products to serve this large and growing market.

In addition to its long term growth outlook, the company’s litigations related to PFAS and combat arms earplugs are also something that long term investors should watch out for. The operational disruption at 3M’s Zwijndrecht, Belgium plant due to the improper disposal of PFAS is a major concern that has been going on for a while. Last month, 3M announced a ~ € 150 million investment as a remedial action to address the legacy manufacturing and disposal of PFAS at 3M’s site. These additional actions taken by MMM should help the company reduce PFAS discharges and emissions, continue running non-PFAS-related plants and restart previously idled PFAS-related processes.

On the combat arms earplugs side, the company has won six and lost eight bellwether trials. It has appealed or will appeal for all the adverse verdicts. In May, the company has two bellwether cases to go related to the combat arms and two trials related to PFAS.

Since these trials are in the initial stages there is too much uncertainty around their impacts and 3M investors need to keep a check on the ongoing developments. However, I believe many of these concerns are getting priced in the valuations at the current levels. In my previous article, I discussed how Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) spun off similar liabilities in a separate company to deal with the litigations and that company later filed bankruptcy shielding Johnson & Johnson. It will be interesting to watch if 3M Company’s management follows a similar path.

Is MMM Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

3M Company’s stock is currently trading at a very attractive valuation compared to its historical average and its other multi-industry peers. It also offers a solid ~4% dividend yield. The company’s long term revenue and margin growth outlook are solid and most of the near term headwinds like supply chain disruptions, inflation, and Chinese shutdowns it is facing are transitory in nature. So, I believe the stock is a good buy for long term investors who can look beyond these headwinds. While no doubt there is some uncertainty related to the litigation, a ~4% dividend yield means that investors are getting paid while they wait for these litigations to resolve. The company is also aggressively buying back shares which should reward long term investors. Hence, I rate the stock a Buy.