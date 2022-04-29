Alessandro Biascioli/iStock via Getty Images

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) is a great speculative biotech play to look into. Why is that? That's because despite its potential with two drugs in the pipeline, the stock is still trading with a very low share price. The reason why is because it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for XPHOZAH for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who are on dialysis. The goal of the drug is to control hyperphosphatemia (high serum phosphorus levels) in these patients. Where is the potential? Well, there is an opportunity for recovery with respect to this CRL. That's because there will be an advisory committee that will be convened to review the use of XPHOZAH for CDK patients on dialysis. From there, the Office of New Drugs (OND) will respond to Ardelyx's appeal within 30 days after this advisory committee. It's still a huge risk, but the possibility for it to receive FDA approval for XPHOZAH is there. Even if you set aside this drug not being approved, this biotech is still in good shape because it has already received FDA approval for IBSRELA (tenapanor) in the United States for patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). Matter of fact, the drug launched commercially in the United States on April 4, 2022. Analysts believe that IBRELA alone will possibly make the company profitable. Based on where the stock trades now at around $0.85 per share, it is a great speculative opportunity with two drugs that have huge potential.

FDA Approval Of XPHOZAH Is Still Possible, But With Huge Risk

The thing is that the FDA approval of XPHOZAH for hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who are on dialysis is still possible. With CKD patients, the kidney becomes damaged and inflamed. In turn, the kidney can't filter blood properly. However, the drug in question known as tenapanor, is specifically going after hyperphosphatemia in patients with CKD and on dialysis. Hyperphosphatemia occurs when there is a high level of phosphate in the blood. In some patients, the amount of calcium deposits produced from high phosphorus levels don't cause issues. However, for those who get phosphorous levels higher than 5.5 mg/dL, it can be fatal. Besides being fatal, other issues can occur like bones fracturing and then the possibility for cardiovascular events. The problem is that for even about half of patients who take phosphate binders, they are unable to achieve normal levels (below 5.5 mg/dL) in order to be in good shape. The global chronic kidney disease (CKD) market is expected to reach $16.8 billion by 2025. This is the entire CKD market, but even if you take only a subset of patients that have hyperphosphatemia and on dialysis, you still target a multi-billion dollar market. Before diving further, it's important to underscore binders. Phosphate binders are given alongside meals so that the absorption of phosphate from food is decreased.

Ardelyx had already gone through and completed three phase 3 studies proving that this drug helps these patients. The primary endpoints of these studies were achieved. In essence, these studies showed that patients receiving XPHOZAH were able to reduce serum phosphorus levels in a statistically significant manner compared to placebo. The thing is that there was a good shot at regulatory approval of this drug for this indication in the United States. What happened was that in July of 2021 Ardelyx received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for XPHOZAH for CKD patients with hyperphosphatemia (HP). At that time things looked dire, because the FDA was stating that another study would be required. Based on this event, the company was able to submit a form dispute resolution request in December of 2021. However, it received a 2nd setback in February of 2022 when it received an Appeal Denied Letter (ADL) from the FDA.

These were bad events of course, but the point here is that Ardelyx stands a good chance to still possibly receive FDA approval for XPHOZAH for CKD-HP. Why is that? That's because a good interim response was received for Ardelyx's second level of appeal of the CRL received back on July 28, 2021. The OND noted that it would seek input from the Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee. In other words, these experts and clinicians might provide valuable feedback in stating whether or not XPHOZAH has meaningful reduction of serum phosphorous levels for these patients. I believe that this doesn't guarantee that XPHOZAH will be approved, but it is a positive step in the right direction. This time around there is an advisory committee to give its opinion. Whether or not this ultimately changes the mind of the FDA is a huge toss up, but regardless this is still a positive piece of news for the time being. The fact that there is a possibility that it still may receive FDA approval for this drug for CKD-HP is huge. No date has been set yet, but just know that after the advisory committee takes place, the FDA's Office of New Drugs (ODA) will have 30 days to issue its final appeal response.

IBSRELA (Tenapanor) Largely Not Baked Into Stock Price

Even if you set aside XPHOZAH for CKD-HP, it is not the end all be all for Ardelyx. It has already received FDA approval for IBSRELA in the United States for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). Not only that, but it has also already been released to the market. The biotech announced the U.S. launch of IBSRELA for IBS-C back on April 4, 2022. This means that even if for some reason XPHOZAH is not ultimately approved, it will still be in good shape regardless. Analysts are expecting that IBSRELA will make the company profitable. I believe this to be the case as well, because the market is proven with Linzess and Trulance. What makes IBSRELA unique is that it holds two claims. One claim is that it is the first and only NHE3 inhibitor approved by the FDA for IBS-C. The second claim it can make is that it has provided the first novel mechanism therapy to treat IBS-C in over a decade. It won't be easy though because there are competitors in this space. Two competitors it would have to deal with are Ironwood (IRWD)/AbbVie (ABBV) with Linzess and then Bausch Health (BHC) with Trulance. While these may be competitors in a way, you can look at it another way. They have kind of proven the potential that an IBS-C drug could make. For example, Ironwood announced that Linzess achieved blockbuster status, exceeding $1 billion in sales in 2021. While it is not guaranteed that Ardelyx will achieve the same amount of sales, it shows that at least it has potential to possibly capture some part of this market.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Ardelyx Inc. had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $116.7 million as of December 31, 2021. The company will have the cash on hand for the time being to fund its operations. That's because in February of 2022 it entered into a new term loan with SLR Investment Corp. for $27.5 million, which gives it two years of interest only payments. Not only that, but there is an option for Ardelyx to receive an additional $22.5 million in term loan debt if it receives FDA approval for XPHOZAH by December 31, 2022. That means should it receive FDA approval for this drug before that date, it would receive additional cash. Such cash would help fund its pipeline and its commercial launch of IBSRELA. Cash should be sufficient for now, therefore I see no risk of near-term dilution. This new loan should keep the company going for a while. The other $22.5 million to be received just depends on whether or not XPHOZAH is approved by the FDA for CKD-PH.

Risks To Business

The first risk would mainly involve the eventual review of XPHOZAH for the treatment of patients with CKD and hyperphosphatemia. No exact date has been set yet, but as I stated above the good news is that Ardelyx is at least being allowed to go through the review process with an advisory committee. The risk is that there is no guarantee that it will receive FDA approval for XPHOZAH. A second problem is that if it doesn't receive FDA approval, then it can't get the other tranche of $22.5 million from its loan agreement. The second risk involves IBSRELA. It's early to say how well this drug will do in the IBS-C space. You have competing drugs such as Linzess and Trulance that will also be taking market share. However, there is a possibility that Ardelyx may do well with IBSRELA sales. The final risk involves the potential of a reverse stock split, so please keep in mind if trading/investing this speculative name. That's because this company is intending to hold a 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 15, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. ET. It will perform many functions at this meeting, but the main one to note would be the possibility of a reverse stock split. The potential for a reverse stock split will be voted on at this meeting as noted in the Schedule 14A SEC Filing. This would effectively give the Board of Directors the ability to enact a reverse stock split of the common stock. This would be a range of 1-for-2 and not more than 1-for 10 and can be decided upon/implemented by September 15, 2022. The risk here is that first such a vote at that Annual meeting has to pass. Secondly, it depends if such a reverse stock split would be necessary at that time. Depending how sales go with IBSRELA or potential FDA approval of XPHOZAH, then it may not need to ultimately enact a reverse stock split.

Conclusion

The final conclusion is that Ardelyx is a great speculative biotech to look into. I believe that it offers huge upside potential, with minimal downside risk. There is potential to obtain FDA approval with XPHOZAH for CKD-PH and then the possibility to achieve profitability with IBSRELA for IBS-C. Even if one considers downside risk from the current share price of $0.84 per share the stock can't drop by a large amount. The only way it becomes riskier is if a reverse stock split is enacted. In such a case, the downside risk increases. Again, it is possible that a reverse stock split may ultimately not be necessary. It depends with what happens with these two catalysts rapidly approaching in 2022. I believe that there is potential here based on Ardelyx's prospects and that's why I think it is a good speculative buy.