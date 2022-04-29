Mariia Polskaia/iStock via Getty Images

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) is a company with a long history in the nut industry, market-leading brands, vertically integrated facilities, and consistent track record of growth. Added to this is steady dividend payment with a special dividend paid out in the last four years, and good free cash flow generation with a yield of 7.1% in FY06/21. In the last five years, EPS has grown by 13.5% CAGR. With largely consumer-facing food products, we see JBSS's business as remaining relatively steady and expect to see a 7.0% CAGR for EPS over the next four years. Supported by relatively inexpensive valuations, we believe that downside risk to JBSS's stock price remains limited. We value the company at a 22.9x FY 06/23 P/E, arriving at a target price of $126.00, a 60% upside from the current market price.

3Q Results: Increased Sales with Damaged Margins

JBSS reported a mixed set of 3Q22 results where net sales were up 5.1% YoY but net income decreased by 19.2% YoY. Net sales stand at $218.6 million while net income is $11.9 million. The increase in net sales was driven by an 8.1% increase in the selling price. We believe that the decline in earnings is temporary due to current inflation pressures, which the company will pass on with price increases. For the first three quarters of fiscal 2022, net sales increased to $698.1 million from $651.7 million for the first three quarters of fiscal 2021. All three sales channels saw volumes decrease with consumer distribution sales volume down 5.8% YoY. This fall was caused by a 57.1 percent drop in peanut butter sales volume due to anticipated downtime connected with their peanut butter line upgrade, which took place and was completed in the current quarter. The commercial ingredient distribution sales volume jumped 11.2% YoY mainly due to a 19.9% increase in sales volume to foodservice customers and packaging distribution volume grew by 3.1% YoY due to business with a new customer that started to ship in the third quarter.

Gross margin decreased by 410 bps as compared to 22.1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Sequentially, gross profit has decreased by $6.6 million. The decrease was mainly because of higher commodity acquisition costs for pecans, almonds and walnuts, and higher labor, freight and manufacturing supplies costs which are also reasons behind the increase in total value of inventories which were up $59.4 million or 39.1% YoY. Operating expenses also decreased by 11.9% YoY due to a decrease in incentive compensation, which was partially offset by increases in freight, compensation, advertising, consumer insight research and related consulting and sales broker commission expenses. Overall, reported net income was down 19.2% YoY, and EPS decreased 19.7% to $1.02. We believe that JBSS, like other consumer food companies, will be able to pass on the increased costs to consumers soon.

On their results conference call, management indicated that to offset the inflationary input costs, the company has already implemented the price action strategies during the third quarter and the full impact of these strategies will be reflected in results of the current quarter. They will also continue to monitor the situation and implement further pricing changes if needed. Management also stated that there will be potential supply chain issues and inflationary cost pressures due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Commenting on the results, JBSS CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo -

"As we look ahead, there will be numerous challenges we will need to overcome including the ongoing and potential new supply chain issues and inflationary cost pressures due to the conflict in Ukraine and the potential impact on consumption from higher retail selling prices. However, I am very confident in the strategic investments we have made in our people, customers and capabilities to overcome these challenges and drive future earnings growth."

Price Target and Valuation

Currently, as compared to its peers, the stock is trading at a lower P/E multiple. The company's valuation metrics for FY06/23 and FY06/24 P/E are 14.9x and 13.8x, respectively. In addition, FCF yield for FY06/23 and FY06/24 stand at 6.6% and 7.8%, respectively. Dividend yield for FY06/23 is expected at 6.3%. We value the company at a 22.9x FY 06/23 P/E, arriving at an unchanged target price of $126.00, a 60% upside from the current market price.

History of Increasing Regular Dividends and Huge Special Dividends

Since fiscal year 2017, JBSS has averaged a dividend payout ratio of roughly 100% of net income. The company has maintained the trend of increasing regular dividend and special dividend since 2017. We believe the high inventory cost is a temporary event and with the non-cyclical and steady nature of the company, they will continue to pay special dividends.

Conclusion

With largely consumer-facing food products, we see JBSS's business as remaining relatively steady and expect to see a 7.0% CAGR for EPS over the next four years. As compared to its peers, it is trading at a lower P/E multiple. Supported by relatively inexpensive valuations, we believe that downside risk to the stock price remains limited. We believe JBSS offers investors with an attractive risk-reward profile given its inexpensive valuations, steady and defensive business, consistent free cash flow generation, and regular dividend payments. We have a target price of $126.00 for the company which represents a 60% return potential.