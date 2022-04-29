Damir Khabirov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) reported Q1 2022 results on Thursday (April 28). MA shares finished the day up 4.8%, having already gained 5.0% the day before, after Visa (V) reported its results. However, as of 11:15 am EST on Friday, Mastercard stock is down 3% again at $367.43.

We initiated our Buy rating on Mastercard in April 2019. Total gain since then now stands at 58% after three years, though MA's share price has been volatile in the past year and remains 6% lower than a year ago:

Librarian Capital's Visa Rating History vs. Share Price (Last 1 Year)

Mastercard's Q1 2022 results support our investment case, showing strong double-digit year-on-year growth in both revenues and EBIT, despite the loss of volumes from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Our forecasts show a total return of 74% (16.4% annualized) by 2025 year-end. Buy.

Mastercard Buy Case Recap

Our investment case on Mastercard has been based on a belief that its 15%+ EPS CAGR and premium valuation would continue, driven by:

Electronic payment volumes are growing structurally, from both GDP growth and the continuing shift away from cash and cheques

Even in the U.S. and Europe, a significant amount of consumer spending remains in cash; the potential is even greater in newer geographies

Incumbent payment networks enjoy natural advantages in scale and network effects; regulations ensure a high barrier to entry

Mastercard and Visa are increasingly penetrating new payment verticals including Business-to-Business, Business-to-Consumer and Peer-to-Peer

They are also increasingly providing value-added services that utilize their platform status and wealth of data, adding further revenue growth

Payment networks have natural operational leverage, being highly scalable and having largely fixed costs, so earnings grow faster than revenues

Our investment case is more conservative than the mid-term targets set out at the investor day in November 2021, which include a revenue CAGR in the high-teens, an EBIT margin of at least 50% (compared to 54.3% in 2021), and an EPS CAGR in the low 20s:

Mastercard 2022-24 Targets Source: MA investor day presentation (Nov-21).

COVID-19 was a significant short-term negative for Mastercard, with travel restrictions disrupting high-margin cross-border volumes, but a long-term positive, accelerating the shift to electronic payments.

Q1 2022 results showed much stronger growth than assumed in our investment case, thanks to the ongoing recovery from COVID-19.

Strong Double-Digit Revenue & EBIT Growth

In Q1, Mastercard's revenues grew 23.6% (27% excluding currency) and EBIT grew 34.5% (40% excluding currency), with EBIT margin expanding 4.6 ppt to 57.5% thanks to operational leverage. Non-GAAP Net Income grew 55.2%, even more than EBIT, due to an one-time tax benefit, and EPS grew 57.9%:

Mastercard P&L (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Periods) Source: MA results release (Q1 2022).

Compared to pre-COVID 2019, revenues and EBIT has each grown by approx. 33% in three years, despite a still-incomplete recovery from the pandemic and currency headwinds. The share count is down 4.9% after buybacks.

Acquisitions added 2 ppt to Net Revenue growth, but was an 1 ppt headwind for both EBIT and Net Income growth. OpEx growth (excluding currency) would have been 6 ppt lower at 7% (instead of 13%) without acquisitions.

All revenue lines grew by 20% or more year-on-year (excluding currency), with Cross-Border Volume Fees growing 57%, thanks to a rebound in volumes.

Volumes Rebounding, Including Cross-Border

Mastercard's Q1 2022 revenue growth was driven by a continuing rebound in its volumes, with total Switched Volume up 27% year-on-year, including Cross Border Volume up 60% (57% excluding lower-margin Intra-Europe):

Mastercard Volume Local Growth vs. Prior Years (Since 2022) Source: MA results presentation (Q1 2022). Key: XB = Cross-Broder, CNP = Card Not Present, CP = Card Present.

The growth rates shown include the impact of losing all Russian volumes in Q1, as Russian banks did not report volumes following Western sanctions. Excluding Russia from the prior-year base, total Switched Volume grew 27% in Q1, with Cross Border Volume up 65% (66% excluding Intra-Europe).

Total Switched Volume stood at 153% of the pre-COVID 2019 level in Q1, including Cross-Border Volume at 124% (115% excluding Intra-Europe), and higher than in 2019 in all regions. Cross-Border Volume in Travel reached 2019 levels in March 2022, for the first time since the pandemic.

While the volume rebound has been broad-based in general, it is more uneven in Travel, with Asia Pacific significantly behind due to ongoing COVID disruptions in China and elsewhere. Mastercard's Asia Pacific In-bound Cross-Border Travel Volume was only at 40% of its 2019 level in Q1 2022.

The recovery is continuing. For the first 3 weeks of April, measured in comparison with 2019 levels, Mastercard's Total Volume has been as strong as in Q1, while Cross-Border Volume has rebounded further (to 133%).

Modest Impact From Losing Russian Volumes

The loss of volumes from Russia will have only a modest impact on Mastercard financials, though more than that indicated by Q1 2022 results.

Mastercard announced on March 5 that it is suspending all operations in Russia (in common with other payment companies). Russia (including business within, into and out of the country) contributed 4% of Mastercard's Net Revenues in 2021. (Ukraine contributed another 2%.)

Russia's contribution to Mastercard is higher than the 4% figure alone would indicate. Management described it as "a fast growing market," with good penetration of value-add services, high-yielding outbound cross-border volumes, and a "strong remittances and disbursements market."

For Q1 2022, the loss of Russia-related earnings was offset by an one-time benefit from the non-renewal of a Russian consumer incentive agreement. For full-year 2022, better-than-expected Travel and consumer spending mean Mastercard has kept its revenue outlook unchanged (excluding currency). However, for 2022-24, losing the Russian business (and having lower volumes in Ukraine) will mean a 2 ppt negative impact on Mastercard's Net Revenue CAGR (previously expected to be high-teens).

Management stated it is too soon to announce new 2022-24 targets. However, even if we assume some negative leverage effects, the 2 ppt hit on revenue growth from losing Russia will reduce EPS growth by less than 5 ppt, still allowing a 2021-24 EPS CAGR target in the high teens.

2022 Outlook Implies 20% EBIT Growth

Mastercard's outlook implies an EBIT growth of approx. 20% in 2022

Mastercard is keeping its outlook for organic non-GAAP revenue growth unchanged, at "high-end of high-teens". However, a bigger currency headwind (from 1-2% to 3-4%) means that actual non-GAAP revenue growth is now expected to be lower, at "high-end of mid-teens" (from "high teens" before):

Mastercard 2022 Outlook (New vs Previous) Source: MA results presentation (Q1 2022).

Reflecting "cost savings related to Russia", 2022 organic expense growth is now expected to be "high-single-digits", from "low-end of low-double-digits" before. Including acquisitions and currency, non-GAAP expense growth is expected to be "low-end of low-double-digits."

These comments imply an EBIT growth of approx. 20% in 2022:

Illustrative Mastercard FY 2022 P&L Estimates (Non-GAAP) Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Mastercard also provided a Q2 2022 outlook, including revenue growth of "mid-teens" and expense growth of "high-end of high-single-digits" (on a non-GAAP basis). These also simply an EBIT growth of approx. 20%:

Illustrative Mastercard Q2 2022 P&L Estimates (Non-GAAP) Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

2022 growth looks set to exceed our long-term assumptions, thanks to the continuing recovery from COVID-19.

Valuation - Is Mastercard Stock Overvalued?

At $367.43, relative to 2021 financials, Mastercard shares are trading at a 43.3x P/E and a 2.3% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield:

MA Net Income, Cashflows & Valuation (2018-21) Source: MA company filings.

Relative to our 2022 EPS estimate, which assumes an approx. 20% growth in line with the EBIT growth implied above, the P/E is 36.0x.

The Dividend Yield is 0.5%, with a dividend of $1.96.

Mastercard repurchased $2.4bn of its shares in Q1 2022, and a further $0.6bn during April 1-25. The buyback program still has $8.9bn authorized, equivalent to 2.5% of the current market capitalization.

We have consistently assumed MA stock merits a long-term trailing P/E of 42x, because of Mastercard's demonstrated dividend resilience and long-term compounding potential. The current P/E multiple is slightly higher, but this is based on earnings still disrupted by COVID-19, and the P/E multiple will be 36x if we apply our 2022 EPS estimate. In addition, whether a stock is "overvalued" depends on its prospective returns from the current price, not on valuation multiples based on snapshot financials.

We believe Mastercard is attractively valued.

Mastercard Stock Forecasts

We reduce our Net Income growth assumption by 2 ppt to reflect the loss of Russian volumes:

2022 Net Income to grow 20% year-on-year (unchanged)

From 2023, Net Income to grow by 13% each year (was 15%)

From 2022, share count to fall by 1.3% each year (unchanged)

From 2022, dividends to be based on a 22% Payout Ratio (unchanged)

Exit P/E of 42x (was 41x), reduced 1x to reflect the lower growth

Our forecasts imply a 2021-24 EPS CAGR of 16.1%, significantly more conservative than the low 20s included in management targets (before the Russian invasion of Ukraine), and should be achievable without Russia.

Our 2025 EPS estimate of $15.33 is 5% lower than before ($16.15):

Illustrative Mastercard Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at $367.43, we expect an exit price of $628 and a total return of 74% (16.5% annualized) by 2025 year-end.

Is Mastercard Stock A Buy? Conclusion

Mastercard released strong Q1 results yesterday (Thursday), continuing a strong recovery, but shares remain 6% lower than a year ago.

Excluding currency Revenues grew 20% and EBIT grew 40% in Q1, despite currency headwinds and the loss of Russian volumes.

Strong revenues were driven by a broad-based volume rebound, though further potential remains in Travel, especially in Asia Pacific.

The outlook implies EBIT will grow by 20% in 2022, with the loss of Russian earnings offset by better-than-expected volumes elsewhere.

With shares at $367.43, we expect an exit price of $628 and a total return of 74% (16.5% annualized) by 2025 year-end.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Mastercard Inc. stock.