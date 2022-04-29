101cats/E+ via Getty Images

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is a company that we follow very closely. We used to have a buy rating, mainly due to COVID-19 resiliency, positive e-commerce growth trend, and to be part of its turning ESG transition into profitable growth for the movements from Plastic to Paper.

We recently provided two updates on International Paper:

Long Term Thesis Intact But Not Without Short Term Turbulence confirms our negative expectation for the first half of the year due to cost pressure on raw materials, chemicals and logistics; And not least important, we have checked International Paper Russian Exposure to provide our view on the Ilim Group Joint Venture.

Q1 Results

First of all, we wanted to say that International Paper has beaten consensus expectations. It seems great news, but looking at the analyst guidance numbers, we can clearly state that expectations were very low. The Q1 2022 adjusted EPS was at $0.76 versus an IBES consensus of $0.52 (48% above).

International Paper EPS (Q1 Results)

These presented numbers don't come as a surprise. If you have looked at our previous publication, we pretty much anticipated what was happening.

International Paper News (Q1 Results)

On a rolling quarter basis, International Paper was able to cover increases in input costs. Maintenance impacted hard on quarterly EPS but this will represent the highest maintenance quarter for the whole of 2022. Industrial packaging's operating profit margin was really impacted by the above point, volumes were also lower but this was partially offset by the boxes price hike. Global cellulose fibers continue to be in negative territory.

International Paper (Q1 Results)

Ilim JV

Last time, we stated: "the Ilim dividend is usually paid in the second quarter, and over the period taken into consideration, it had almost paid 1/4 of the IP dividend. Now we have two key questions: what's going on with pulp demand in Russia? And what's happening with the cash repatriation?".

The Russian Ilim JV (now at risk) contributes 32% of IP's net income.

Last month IP declared "its intention to explore strategic options, including the possible sale, of its 50% ownership interest in Ilim Group".

During the Q1 earnings call, they stated that they:

"are pursuing the completion of this work with urgency from engaging external advisers to having discussions with interested parties. The complexity of our JV structure may impact the pace of reaching a resolution, but it will not affect the urgency of our efforts or our commitments to resolve the situation in a responsible way. As we move through this process, we will continue to comply with all regulations and sanctions, and we will update our stakeholders when there is more information to share".

In our previous article, we stated that the Ilim dividend was usually paid in Q2, but it used to be paid in Q1. This was confirmed by the CEO's words: "we received the dividend from Ilim as expected".

Now, we can answer our two questions:

Russian pulp demand has been sold to China. Ilim JV delivered solid numbers in Q1 and management is not worried about the upcoming quarter. IP got Ilim's dividend. Despite a complex JV structure, management will have time to consider the appropriate exit strategy.

ILIM JV Earnings (International Paper Q1 Results)

Conclusion

The company's outlook has been reconfirmed. We used to value IP with a target stock price of $50 per share. After having seen Ilim JV results and adjusting our forecast numbers, we slightly increase our target price to $55 per share based on the average between:

An 8.0x EV/EBITDA on our 12-month forward estimates, A DCF analysis in which we assume a 10% cost of equity and a terminal growth rate of 2%.

