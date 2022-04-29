metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images Overstock.com

In this analysis of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), we analyzed its business in the home furniture and appliance market. We compared its product pricing with its top competitors to determine if it has a product pricing advantage.

Moreover, we analyzed the company's profitability and compared it against competitors in terms of its SG&A expenses growth/sales growth to determine the effectiveness of its marketing strategy to generate sales and projected its gross and net margins through 2026.

Lastly, we analyzed its cash flows and its capex requirements as a % of revenue and compared it to competitors. Based on its average capex as a % of revenues, we projected its cash flows to forecast its FCF margins.

Focused on Value Home Furniture Products Online

Statista, ecommerceDB, Khaveen Investments

Based on data from Statista, Overstock was in the top 10 of the US online furniture and appliance market with a market share of 3.75%. Amazon (AMZN) was the market leader with over a quarter of the market share of the top 10 companies, followed by Home Depot (HD), Walmart (WMT), and Wayfair (W) with market shares above 10%.

According to its annual report, Overstock has approximately 3,000 third-party manufacturers, distributors and other suppliers. The company adopts both the 1P and 3P business models by shipping directly to its customers from either its warehouses or from suppliers. Historically, Overstock.com has been focusing on providing value for customers starting by selling additional inventory from factories and other retailers at lower prices.

To determine whether Overstock has an advantage in terms of product pricing, we compared its product pricing against major competitors including Wayfair, Amazon, IKEA, and Qurate Retail (QRTEA) (QRTEB). First, we segregated the products into 3 categories which are furniture, home textiles and floor coverings. For the furniture category, we obtained the average prices of the top 10 best-selling products for kitchen, living & bedroom, bathroom, and lighting from its website. Then, we obtained the average prices for Wayfair, Amazon, IKEA and Qurate Retail's websites to obtain the average price difference. Moreover, we also did the same for home textiles with rugs, bath textiles, bed textiles, kitchen, and dining textiles as well as floor coverings such as tiles and laminate flooring.

Home Products Overstock ($) Wayfair ($) Amazon ($) IKEA ($) Qurate Retail ($) Average ($) Difference % Furniture Kitchen 523.81 351.49 455.98 559.90 723.23 522.88 0% Living and bedroom 650.29 427.69 643.68 1483.60 865.88 814.23 -20% Bathroom 484.69 525.59 327.41 442.47 - 445.04 9% Outdoor 136.34 176.99 138.05 109.00 185.55 149.18 -9% Lighting 174.81 294.37 134.43 - 325.35 232.24 -25% Home Textile Rug 35.71 45.99 40.56 44.68 36.45 40.68 -12% Bath Textiles 29.67 41.09 17.96 14.15 40.42 28.66 4% Bed Textiles 78.22 68.40 50.45 - 104.02 75.27 4% Kitchen and Dining Textiles 30.25 26.19 18.83 19.90 33.00 25.63 18% Floor Covering Tiles 6.63 7.98 11.86 - - 8.82 -25% Laminate Flooring 102.58 126.14 88.87 - - 105.87 -3% Average -5%

Source: KBV Research, Overstock.com, Wayfair, Amazon, IKEA, Qurate Retail, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table above, we found Overstock products to be priced at 5% lower than its competitors which indicates a small advantage for the company over its competitors. The subcategories where Overstock has the largest advantage with the highest average % difference are lighting, tiles and living & bedroom furniture. On the other hand, Overstock had a positive % average price difference in several subcategories such as kitchen and dining textiles, bathroom furniture, and bed and bath textiles. Overall, we believe that Overstock only has a small advantage over its competitors with a small average price difference of 5%.

To forecast its revenue growth, we based its revenue growth on the US online furniture and appliance market growth forecast by Statista but tapered down by 1% from 2023 as a conservative estimate.

Overstock Revenue Projections ($ mln) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Total Revenues 1,745 1,822 1,435 2,494 2,756 3,103 3,449 3,818 4,210 Growth % -3.1% 4.4% -21.2% 73.8% 10.5% 12.6% 11.1% 10.7% 10.3%

Source: Overstock.com, Statista, Khaveen Investments

High Customer Satisfaction But Costs Weighing on Margins

Furthermore, to compare the customer satisfaction of the company, we compiled the average customer reviews based on Consumer Affairs in the table below with its competitors.

Customer Reviews Comparison Customer Reviews (/5.0) Overstock 3.4 Wayfair 2.8 Amazon 2 Home Depot 3.7 Walmart 3.9 Target (TGT) 3.9 Lowe's (LOW) 2.8 Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) 3.8 Average 3.3

Source: Consumer Affairs, Khaveen Investments

As seen in the table, Overstock has a higher-than-average customer review based on Consumer Affairs. Though, it is behind Walmart and Target, which both have the highest review, and followed by Home Depot and Bed Bath & Beyond, as stated in Consumer Affairs, several customers highlighted poor customer service of the company such as a delayed response time of over 48 hours. Besides that, Overstock has international shipping limitations as the company only has distribution centres in US and Canada, compared to Wayfair and Amazon which have international distribution centres. The return policy had also become a concern when the return fees are stated as free but converted as store credit only when the customers signed up for Club O membership.

To improve its brand awareness, Overstock has implemented several strategies including online campaigns, keywords advertising, product listing ads, event sponsorships and more. Subsequently, Overstock has increased its new customers by 111% YoY from 2019 to 2020. Besides that, Overstock has a customer loyalty program (Club O) which provides loyalty points for customers for reward redemption.

Additionally, we compared the company's effectiveness in utilizing its sales and marketing team to generate sales based on its 5-year average SG&A and revenue growth. We calculated their revenue growth/ SG&A growth factor in the table below.

Company SG&A Expenses Growth (5Y) Revenue Growth (5Y) Revenue Growth/SG&A Growth (5Y) Overstock 13.0% 12.9% 0.99 Wayfair 32.9% 34.0% 1.03 Amazon 33.8% 28.3% 0.84 Home Depot 8.1% 10.0% 1.24 Walmart 3.0% 3.4% 1.13 Qurate Retail 10.3% 6.6% 0.64

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on a 5-year average, the company has a revenue growth/SG&A growth factor of 0.99x. In comparison, Wayfair, Home Depot and Walmart have a higher growth factor than the company which indicates their superior ability to generate sales with their marketing. Though, Overstock has a slightly higher factor than Amazon while Qurate Retail has the lowest growth factor. Overall, we believe Overstock is effective in its marketing strategies to generate sales for the company in comparison with its competitors.

Overstock.com, Khaveen Investments

Overstock has 10-year average revenue growth of 12.15% from 2011 to 2020. In terms of its profitability, its gross margins had remained stable in the past 5 years with an average of 20.91%. However, its net margins had been volatile in the past 5 years with an average of -1.95%. We expect the profitability to remain weighed down by SG&A expenses at an assumption of 18.6% as a % of revenue from its 2021 figure going forward as we expect the company to continue facing tough competition and maintain its customer satisfaction through its marketing activities.

Low Capex Requirements

Overstock has the lowest gross margin among its competitors, and we believe this could be due to its smaller scale compared to competitors and its emphasis on providing value on quality with competitive prices.

Company Gross Margin (5Y) SG&A % of Revenue (5Y) Net Margin (5Y) FCF Margin (5Y) Overstock 20.91% 23.14% -1.95% -3.52% Wayfair 25.39% 29.62% -4.77% 1.45% Amazon 39.63% 22.93% 4.11% 6.81% Home Depot 34.07% 17.42% 9.77% 9.02% Walmart 25.08% 20.64% 2.23% 3.06% Qurate Retail 34.44% 19.17% 8.12% 7.07% Average 29.92% 22.15% 2.92% 3.98%

Source: Company Data, Seeking Alpha, Khaveen Investments

From the table, its 5-year gross and net margins were below average while its SG&A as a % of revenue was above average. Furthermore, the company's FCF margin was negative on average in the past 5 years and also below average mainly due to its negative cash from operations of $2 bln from 2017 to 2019 as it tried to compete with Wayfair. For example, while its capex as a % of revenue remained low at an average of 2.9% in the past 10 years, the company has made negative cash flow from operations due to the increase in SG&A expenses which increased to 31% as a % of revenue in 2018 compared to 19% in 2016. Notwithstanding, its FCF margins had improved since 2018 to 6.93% in 2020 but fell to -0.2% in 2021 as its capex increased.

Going forward, we expect its cash flows to be supported by its asset-light model with a low capex as a % of revenue assumption of 1% based on its 5-year average excluding acquisitions. Though, we projected its FCF margins to reach only 3.1% by 2026 as we expect its profitability to be weighed down by high costs of sales and SG&A expenses as discussed above.

Overstock.com, Khaveen Investments

Risk: Competition from Larger Competitors

According to its Annual Report, Overstock derives almost the entirety of its sales from the US. With a total of 1,301 square feet of facilities in the US compared to Wayfair's 14,734 sq feet (logistics) and Amazon's 285,677 square feet in 2020 (fulfillment, data centers, and other), Overstock has significantly lower coverage for its distribution network in the country. We believe this could highlight a risk for the company to compete against larger competitors. In addition, Overstock.com only has 21 thousand square feet of leased facilities overseas compared to Wayfair's 3,787 square feet and Amazon's 108,117 square feet. Thus, we believe this could also pose a scalability risk to its international growth which could affect its revenue growth outlook.

Valuation

To value the company, we used a DCF valuation as we expect the company to have positive free cash flows going forward. We based our terminal value on the average EV/EBITDA of 8 companies in the US furniture and appliance market of 17.44x.

Overstock.com, Khaveen Investments

As seen in the chart below, the company's stock price had been highly volatile in the past 3 years as it surged from a low of $2.65 to $122.32 in 2020 but has fallen since then to $32.28. This high volatility has resulted in a very high beta for the company.

Data by YCharts

Based on a discount rate of 17.3% (company's WACC) with a 3-year levered beta of 2.43 from Infront Analytics, our model shows its shares are undervalued by 29%.

Khaveen Investments

Verdict

In conclusion, based on our analysis of its listed product prices on its websites, we found Overstock's home furnishing products to be 5% lower than selected key competitors which we believe could provide the company with a slim advantage over competitors. Based on the market forecast growth rate, we projected its revenue to grow by 12.6% in 2022. Moreover, we compared the company's effectiveness of its marketing in generating sales with a growth factor of 0.88 and forecasted its net margins to remain weighed down by high operating expenses with a net margin of 3.3% by 2026. Lastly, we determined that the company has a low capex requirement with a low capex as a % of the revenue of only 1% without acquisitions and projected its FCF margin to reach 3.1% by 2026. Overall, we rate the stock as a Buy with a target price of $41.51.