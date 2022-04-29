Federal Reserve Watch: Higher Interest Rates Coming

uschools/E+ via Getty Images

It looks to me that the number one thing Federal Reserve officials are concentrating on is their policy rate of interest.

On September 1, 2021, Fed officials locked the effective Federal Funds rate in at 0.08 percent.

On March 16, 2022, the effective Federal Funds rate was moved to 0.33 percent.

Now, Fed officials are talking about raising the range for their policy rate of interest by 50 basis points at their next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in the middle of May.

Here is how disciplined the Federal Reserve has been since the first of September last year.

Effective Federal Funds Rate (Federal Reserve)

A fifty basis point rise would put the effective Federal Funds rate around 0.83 percent.

What about the Fed's balance sheet? What about the securities portfolio? What about the reverse repurchase agreements?

Well, Fed officials are saying that they will present some plans for these operating accounts after the May FOMC meeting.

But, we may have all that we really want to know with the Fed talking about where they are going to take the Federal Funds rate. And, so far, they have been very disciplined in controlling the effective Federal Funds rate.

So, when Fed officials say that there will be at least two more increases in the policy range for the Federal Funds rate this year, it seems as if this is the driving force of their policy efforts.

As far as the balance sheet and the securities portfolio, well, the "guidance" is that the Fed will do what is necessary with these in order to achieve the Federal Funds rate they are going to be shooting for.

The Key: Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks

The key variable for maintaining the effective Federal Funds rate is the balance sheet account titled Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks.

This variable can serve as a proxy for the excess reserves in the banking system. As these reserve balances go up, it means that commercial banks have more "excess cash" on hand and this tends to put downward pressure on the effective Federal Funds rate.

If this account declines, then commercial banks have fewer "excess reserves" on their balance sheet and this tends to put upward pressure on the effective Federal Funds rate.

Reserve Balances With Federal Reserve Banks (Federal Reserve)

Here we see what has happened to these Reserve Balances since the beginning of 2021.

First, we see these "excess reserves" rising, and this should mean that the banking system had substantial amounts of reserves and the pressure on short-term interest rates should be downward.

The effective Federal Funds rate was declining in the first part of the year and in August, the rate was approaching zero.

Federal Reserve officials did not want the effective Federal Funds rate to go negative and so they moved to keep the rate above zero.

The first peak in these Reserve Balances came on September 1, 2021. That is, the Fed moved to keep the effective Federal Funds rate at 0.08 percent and saw to it that bank "excess reserves" did not go higher.

From September 1, 2021, Reserve Balances remained relatively constant but around December they began to drop.

By January 3, 2022, you can see how the excess reserves in the banking system began to drop.

The Standard & Poor's 500 stock index hit its last historical high on January 3, 2022.

One can also see that the Reserve Balances also tumbled around the middle of March, the time when the effective Federal Funds rate increased to 0.33 percent.

So, the Federal Reserve reduced the amount of "excess reserves" in the commercial banking system in order to meet its needs in raising the Fed's policy rate of interest.

Federal Reserve Actions

Since, the end of 2021, Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve banks have declined by a little more than $710.0 billion.

The Fed was still purchasing more securities for its portfolio during this time period, which put deposits into the commercial banking system but three other factors accounted for the sizeable decline in "excess reserves".

First of all, the U.S. Treasury Department transferred over $690.0 billion to its General Account at the Federal Reserve. This took money from the banking system and put it into Federal Reserve banks.

Second, the Fed engaged in more than $170.0 billion in reverse repurchase agreements. This selling of securities, under an agreement to repurchase them in a very short period of time, also took money from the commercial banking system even though it was for just a short period of time.

Third, almost $35.0 billion in cash left the banking system and went in the private sector.

So, we see that since the beginning of the year, the Fed oversaw a substantial reduction in the "excess reserves" in the banking system. and this helped to account for the increase in the effective Federal Funds rate.

Since Mid-March

As was seen in the last chart above, there was a substantial drop in Reserve Balances following the March move on the policy rate.

Since March 16, 2022, Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve banks dropped by $565.9 billion. This accounts for the support of the new, higher rate of interest.

Note that Securities Held Outright by the Federal Reserve actually dropped by $14.7 billion in the past banking week, causing the total securities held outright since March 16, 2022, to show a $9.1 billion decrease.

The primary cause of the drop, however, came from the liability side of the Fed's balance sheet as the U.S. Treasury moved more than $335.0 billion into its General Account at the Fed, and reverse repurchase agreements rose by more than $225.0 billion.

Note, however, in the past banking week, reverse repurchase agreements actually declined! The amount was only $72.7 billion, but it was a decline!

The Future

So, here we are going into May.

We are looking forward to a 50 basis point increase in the target range for the Federal Funds rate.

And, we are looking forward to a reduction in the Fed's balance sheet to support this rise in the policy rate of interest.

Does it really matter how the reduction in the balance sheet takes place?

I think it does. My concern is that the Fed now has almost $2.1 trillion of reverse repurchase agreements on its balance sheet.

To put the Fed in a more stable position going forward and to keep a possible tool available for the Fed's use, reverse repurchase agreements must be reduced by a fairly substantial amount.

So, in my mind, it is important to understand what the Fed is going to do with this "tool."

We may be in a period of time, however, when it may be much more important to "see" what the Fed does, rather than listen to what it says.

One thing seems sure. Short-term interest rates are on the rise.