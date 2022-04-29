Andrii Sedykh/iStock via Getty Images

U.S. equities began the week on a high note, with all three indexes rebounding higher after posting initial losses. Earlier on Monday, markets were shaken by a selloff in Chinese shares, the worst in more than two years, on concerns over the effects of Beijing's strict COVID mitigation efforts. Domestic equities then turned markedly higher after news broke that Twitter (TWTR) would accept Elon Musk's +$44B takeover deal.

The three indexes reversed course on Tuesday, led by the worst one-day percentage decline in the Nasdaq since September 2020. Losing 800 points, the DJIA fared no better. Throughout the day, several individual stocks swung wildly after their earnings release. Notable names, such as General Electric (GE), Universal Health Services (UHS), and Tesla (TSLA), all finished over 10% lower.

Markets continued struggling for direction on Wednesday as the DJIA swung over 500 points between their highs and lows for the day. Despite starting the day strongly, U.S. stocks finished little changed at close. Investors spent most of the day waiting for major earnings updates from the major tech companies and assessing the multitude of complexities in the economic environment, which now includes a domestic currency that is at the highest level in two years.

On Thursday, soaring tech shares sent the markets rallying to the best day of the week, led by Meta Platforms (FB), who bounced 18% higher after it said it had added more users than expected in the first quarter. While volatility remains significantly elevated, some traders have begun to question whether the current pullback has gone too far, given relative valuations and surprising earnings resiliency.

If there were any doubts about the rally, Amazon (AMZN) reinforced those convictions on Friday. After reporting disappointing results, shares in the stock tumbled lower by nearly 10%, its worst one-day drop for the stock since 2014. Due to its weighting in the major indexes, the drop pulled down the averages into negative territory. As of mid-afternoon trading, equities appeared set to finish the week on a sour note.

On the data front, the Case-Shiller National Home Price Index rose 19.8% and the sale of new homes fell 12.6% in March. Consumer sentiment also continued to tick lower. Despite the negative sentiment, purchases of durable goods increased in March, suggesting underlying consumer demand remains strong.

Further confirmation in the strength of the consumer was seen in the release of first quarter GDP figures, which showed that the U.S. economy contracted at an annual rate of 1.4%. While that may be seen as an overall negative, the figure was driven by a widening trade deficit, meaning the U.S. imported more than it exported. Details within the report also showed that consumer and business spending rose during the period at a slightly accelerated rate than the end of last year.

The week offered potential buying opportunities on many stocks. For long-term, income-focused investors who seek upside at reasonable risk, there are five stocks this week that would fit well on the watchlist of any diversified portfolio.

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Over the past five days, VZ is down nearly 10%, while the broader S&P 500 is down 2.5% in the same period. On their most recent earnings release, they reported weak results and a disappointing outlook, which sent shares down about 6%.

During Q1FY22, the company reported a decline of 12.4% in net income and warned that higher prices, expenses, and rising interest costs would pressure earnings in future periods. Additionally, the company reported a decline of nearly 40K connections in their postpaid phone base. AT&T (T), on the other, had reported a net gain of 691K over the same period.

Despite the disappointing results, VZ still is outperforming the sector median on most profitability metrics.

Seeking Alpha - VZ Profitability Grade

Following their post-earnings sell-off, the shares have since declined even further to new 52-wk lows. Shares are now trading a few dollars away from their price in 2017, five years ago.

YCharts - VZ Price History

In 2017, VZ traded at about 13.7x forward earnings. At current pricing, they are at 9.2x. This is also lower than their five-year average of 11.5x. Additionally, their dividend is now yielding 5%, which is on the higher end of past averages. At this valuation and yield, VZ is worth a second look.

State Street Corporation (STT)

STT provides a broad range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide in two lines of business, Investment Servicing and Investment Management. As of their most recent filing period, they had total assets under management (AUM) of 4.0T.

In Q1FY22, STT reported total revenues of +$3.1B and adjusted EPS of $1.59. Both figures beat estimates by +$50M and $0.11, respectively. Additionally, the company raised their 2022 net interest income (NII) outlook due to expectations of higher interest rates. While higher rates were good for NII, they negatively impacted the company's bond portfolio, especially the holdings with longer-dated maturities. As a result, STT reported a +$1.3B decline in AOCI, which negatively affected the company's capital ratios. As such, management announced that they would not resume their buyback program in the second or third quarter.

Shares have lagged since the release and are now down to new 52-wk lows, after having shed 7% over the past five days, alone.

YCharts - STT RSI

At an RSI of 21, however, it appears shares are oversold and due for a rebound. The current dividend payout is yielding 3.3% versus a more normalized yield of 2.36% at the end of 2021. At 2021 levels, shares would be worth just shy of $100.

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

SRC is a REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets throughout the United States. These properties are then leased on a long-term, triple-net basis to high quality tenants with operations in retail, industrial, and other industries. Some of their notable tenants include Walgreens (WBA), CVS Pharmacies (CVS), The Home Depot (HD), and Dollar General (DG), among others.

At the end of 2021, the company owned 2,000 properties that were 99.8% occupied with a weighted average lease term of 10.4 years. In addition, their balance sheet had +$7.3B in total assets against +$3.3B of total liabilities, with an assessed credit rating of BBB with a stable outlook.

Despite the stable nature of the business and the strong financial position of the company, shares still have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels. At present, shares are trading at the lower end of their 52-week range and are down 7% over the past six months.

YCharts - SRC Price History

SRC currently pays a dividend that is yielding more than 5.5%. By contrast, National Retail Properties (NNN), a similar triple-net REIT, is yielding 4.6%. For income-focused investors, a further examination into SRC is certainly worth the effort.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

CSCO designs and sells a broad range of technologies on a variety of platforms in three categories; Infrastructure Platforms; Applications; and Security and Other Products.

For the six months ended January 29, 2022, CSCO reported total revenues of +$25.6B, which was 7% greater than in 2021. Revenues generated from Secure, Agile Networks accounted for over 60% of their product revenues and nearly 50% of their total revenues.

Partial Income Statement - CSCO Form 10-K

As of their most recent filing period, the company had +$6.7B in cash on hand and was generating about +$5.9B in cash from operations. In addition, thus far this fiscal year, CSCO has repurchased +$5.1B in shares and has paid out +$3.1B in dividends.

The dividend is fully covered by operating cash flows and accounts for about 50% of net income, which indicates a strong degree of safety. Furthermore, the dividend has grown every year for the past ten years versus the sector median of two years. Over the past five years, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 7%.

At present, the dividend is yielding about 3%. In 2024, consensus estimates are for an annual payout of $1.59, which would represent a yield of 3.22%. At current yields, that would suggest a fair price of about $53, or about 6% higher than current levels. Shares are also trading at their lows and are down about 10% over the past six months. At just 14x forward earnings, investors may want to take another look at CSCO

Morgan Stanley (MS)

MS is a global financial services firm that operates in three segments; Institutional Securities; Wealth Management; and Investment Management. For the full 2021 year, the company reported total revenues of +$60B, which was 23% higher than 2020 and 45% higher than 2019. MS also had +$128B of cash on hand and generated +$34B in cash from operations.

For their most recent quarterly filing period, MS reported total revenues of +$14.8B and net income of +$3.7B. Reported earnings of $2.04 per share beat estimates of $1.71. Additionally, while revenues were down from the same period last year, they were still better than expected. Though fees from brokering mergers and fundraising fell 37%, trading revenues were up 10%, benefitting from volatile markets.

Despite the stronger than expected results, MS is still down 18% over the past three months versus a decline of 3% for the broader markets.

YCharts - MS 3-Mth Total Returns Compared to S&P 500

In the past five days, MS has lost nearly 5% and is currently trading at 11x forward earnings. Their dividend, which has been growing at a five-year CAGR of nearly 30%, is now yielding almost 3.5% compared to the sector median of 3%. For investors seeking a quality financial services holding for their long-term portfolios, MS may be just the right fit.

Conclusion

The heightened volatility in the markets has presented an attractive buying opportunity for stocks in a broad variety of sectors. While an investment in a tech name, such as AMZN, is tempting, it would not come with the long-term value of a more beaten-down company, such as VZ.

At present, an investor would be paying 60x forward earnings for AMZN versus just 9x earnings for VZ. In addition, they would be compensated with steady dividend payouts that are now yielding above 5%.

Of the five companies on this week's laggard list, VZ is the one that warrants the most attention from long-term oriented investors.