Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) has tons of cash on the balance sheet to hire more professionals as well as to develop more investment tools. Besides, if the money managers inside VALU's trust keep delivering good figures, the profits from their investment advisory business could justify further stock price appreciation. Finally, under a scenario in which the company enters the cryptocurrency asset management business, Value Line could even be worth $122 per share. With that, the downside risk does not seem small, so I believe that this is a company for investors who really understand VALU's business model.

Most investors know Value Line because it publishes reports about stocks. With that, in my view, the most valuable business model owned by Value Line is its investment interests in Value Line Funds, which management valued at less than $70 million. I believe that it is worth much more.

In the last annual report, the company reported as much as $4 billion in assets under management. Value Line receives a portion of the revenue generated by EAM, the company's asset management arm.

Value Line also has a non-voting revenues interest in EAM pursuant to which it is entitled to receive a portion of the non-distribution revenues of the business ranging from 41% at non-distribution fee revenue levels of $9 million or less to 55% at such revenue levels of $35 million or more. Source: 10-K 10-K

In order to assess the valuation of Value Line, we need to take into account the way the company receives money from the asset management business. The profits from the interests in the EAM trust account for $16-$19 million per year. However, they are not included in the income from operations because Value Line does not do full consolidation:

In line with the previous rationale, many investment advisors out there are reporting an EBITDA that is a bit misleading. Keep in mind that the net income for the year 2021 was larger than the 2021 EBITDA because of the company's interests in the asset management firm. In 2021, the net income was more than 150% larger than the 2021 EBITDA:

We cannot really use EV/EBITDA ratio because the EBITDA looks quite small. Hence, I decided to run a business model of each business to understand the company's fair price.

If Value Line Hires More Equity Researchers And More Software Developers, The Implied Fair Price May Stand At $58 Per Share

In my view, if Value Line Publishing increases the number of newsletters and the number of stocks covered, the company will likely increase its revenue line at a larger pace. Right now, the company covers stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, and options. Under this case scenario, I will be assuming that management decides to also cover real estate and international stocks from Europe, Latin America, and Asia:

The investment periodicals and related publications offered by Value Line Publishing LLC, a wholly-owned entity of the Company, cover a broad spectrum of investments including stocks, mutual funds, ETFs and options. The Company's periodicals and related publications and services are marketed to individual and professional investors, as well as to institutions including municipal and university libraries and investment firms. Source: 10-K

I expect the company to invest more money to hire new equity researchers. I also expect that Value Line will successfully hire and train software developers. As a result, management may successfully offer a richer database with artificial intelligence tools and better financial projections.

Investment analysis software (The Value Line Investment Analyzer) includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, for institutional and professional subscribers, VLP offers current and historical financial databases (DataFile, Estimates & Projections, and Mutual Funds) via the Internet. Source: 10-K

In my view, new software developers will likely help Value Line offer better quantitative strategy portfolios. As a result, if the returns increase, more clients will likely buy Value Line's newsletters, and revenue will most likely trend north:

Value Line Quantitative Strategy Portfolios are developed based on our renowned proprietary Ranking Systems for TimelinessTM, Performance and SafetyTM, Financial Strength Ratings, and a comprehensive database of fundamental research and analysis. All of these quantitative investment products have a solid theoretical foundation and have demonstrated superior empirical results. These strategies are available for licensing by Financial Professionals such as RIAs and Portfolio Managers. Source: 10-K

Given the increase in the years 2020 and 2021, I tried to be a bit optimistic with the sales growth. I assumed sales growth of 10% from 2022 to 2026 and an EBITDA margin of 15%, which is larger than that in 2019, 2020, and 2021. My results include a stream of free cash flows close to $5-$7.5 million from 2022 to 2026. I also used an exit multiple of 11.5x, which is approximately the median that SA reports for the sector. Finally, with a weighted average cost of capital of 1.5%, the valuation of the publishing business model should be $180 million.

Now, the valuation of the interests in the EAM trust included a stream of profits between $16.3 million and $28 million. Also, with a weighted average cost of capital of 1.5%, I obtained a valuation of $366 million. If we sum both businesses and divide by the share count, the implied price would be $58 per share.

If Value Line Decides To Enter The global Crypto Asset Management Market, I Believe That The Total Valuation Could Stand At Closer To $122

With Value Line reporting some research about Bitcoin, in my view, we cannot discard that management enters the growing crypt asset management business. Let's mention that investors are expecting this market to grow at a CAGR of around 24.6% from 2021 to 2028:

The latest research shows that the demand for global Crypto Asset Management Market size & share was valued at around USD 0.52 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.4 Billion by the end of 2028, with a compound annual growth rate of approximately 24.6% during the forecast period 2021- 2028. Source: Global Crypto Asset Management Market Size

Under this scenario, I assumed sales growth of 24.6% from 2022 to 2026 and an EBITDA margin of 35%, which is below the margin reported by other actors in the crypto industry:

The results include a free cash flow of almost $18.5 million in 2022, $25 million in 2024, and $35 million in 2026. Also, with a conservative exit multiple of 15x EBITDA for the crypto industry, the valuation of the publishing business and the asset management entity could be $122 per share.

If The Company Does Not Buy Other Publishing Business, Does Not Hire Enough Qualified Professionals, And The Trust Does Not Receive More Clients, I Envision A Fair Price Of $47

In my view, the worst that can happen to Value Line is the lack of qualified professionals. Under this case, I expect that Value Line will have issues regarding the hiring of good writers and valuable executives. As a result, the company may not make the right decisions, which would push Value Line's revenue growth down:

The Company's future success relies upon its ability to retain and recruit qualified professionals and executives. The Company's executive officers do not have employment agreements with the Company and the Company does not maintain "key man" insurance policies on any of its executive officers. The loss of the services of key personnel could have an adverse effect on the Company. Source: 10-K

Besides, I also expect that Value Line's investment arm will not obtain large profits because money managers may not be able to predict new movements of the market. As a result, the valuation of the trust will not be that significant, which would lower the total valuation of Value Line.

A decrease in the revenue generated by EAM's investment management business, whether resulting from performance, competitive, regulatory or other reasons, would reduce the amount of cash flow received by the Company from EAM, which reduction could adversely affect the Company's cash flow and financial condition. Source: 10-K

Under this case scenario, I used conservative sales growth of 2%, an EBITDA margin of 12%, and an exit multiple of 10.3x. The results include an implied share price of $47.

Balance Sheet: Cash In Hand, Which Management Is Also Using To Organize A Stock Repurchase Program

With $29 million in cash and $27 million in equity securities, I believe that Value Line has sufficient liquidity to hire new personnel and design new investment tools.

Interestingly, Value Line is using its cash to buy its own shares, which may explain the recent increase in the stock price. If Value Line keeps purchasing its own shares, I don't see why the stock demand would decline:

On March 14, 2022, the Board of Directors approved a renewal of the share repurchase program, effective immediately, allowing the repurchase of shares from time to time, up to an aggregate amount of $2,000,000. The new repurchase program, which replaces the July 2021 program, has no set price limit and no expiration date. Source: Press Release

Finally, with an asset/liability ratio of more than 2x and little debt, the company will likely be able to receive financing from banks if necessary.

Conclusion

Considering the current stock price and the stock repurchase program, I will be following the stock very closely. If management continues to hire employees and offers new newsletters and more software tools, the publishing business could be more valuable in the future. Besides, if money managers running the investment firm keep delivering good figures, the company could grow even more than the market because the fees will be larger. Finally, if Value Line decides to enter the cryptocurrency asset management industry, I would expect a significant increase in the stock price. There are obviously some risks, and the downside risk is not small, so I believe that the stock is not for every investor.