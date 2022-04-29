Grant Duncan-Smith/iStock via Getty Images

Ed Aldag, Chairman and CEO of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) woke up on 4/28/22 in a fiery mood ready to combat the disinformation circulating about his company. It made for a long and rather exciting conference call that led to MPW's stock rising nearly 6% intraday.

When a guilty person is questioned by the police about an alleged crime they usually deflect and obfuscate with unclear answers. An innocent person, however, will be forthcoming with any and all information. They know that shining a light on the situation will absolve them of the accusation.

While MPW was not accused of any crimes, the repeated inflammatory articles from the Wall Street Journal created a rumor that MPW's largest tenant was on the cusp of bankruptcy. As the loss of rental income would be a significant blow to MPW, its stock has fallen precipitously as these rumors circulated and even picked up steam as other outlets jumped on the bandwagon.

Just as the innocent person provides an alibi, MPW chose to address the situation with a massive increase to transparency.

Specifically, transparency was improved in three key ways.

Terms of loans, JVs and other ventures Tenant specific EBITDARM coverage levels Guidance changed to calendar year rather than pro-forma which is not necessarily better, but more standard and easier for analysts to digest and interpret.

The aforementioned Wall Street Journal series of articles made it sound as if MPW was gifting money to private equity sponsors so as to keep Steward afloat. As you know, I have voiced rebuttal to this notion since those articles surfaced.

Quite simply, that just isn't how finance works. Everything in economics is about pursuing self-interest. It is the very basis of capitalism and it is within a capitalist society that MPW operates.

MPW provided loans to Steward and previously its private equity sponsors for one reason and one reason only: To attempt to generate a strong return on those investments. The latest supplemental reveals the terms of the loans to Steward as well as those to other healthcare operators.

With each loan comes some sort of return. In the case of the loan to Steward it is a 4% cash interest return plus an equity style participation on upside.

It is yet to be determined if this was a good investment, but what I can say with certainty is that MPW made this loan with the intent for it to be a good investment. All things in the world of investment are risky. Some will play out well and others will not. MPW has a strong track record on similar equity style investments in operators as demonstrated by their high returns on Earnest and others. My hunch is that this one will work out well also.

The other notion that has been firmly dispelled is that these loans were necessary for Steward to be able to pay their rents. The newly available tenant by tenant breakdown of EBITDARM coverage is below.

3.0X is strong overall and importantly Steward is at 2.8X coverage of rent.

This means that for every $10 of rent they pay, the associated properties generate $28 of EBITDARM.

Thus, Steward will continue to pay rent because it is in their own economic interest to do so. They have to pay that rent in order to use the facility to generate the revenues.

Why was this information not disclosed sooner?

It is not that MPW was hiding it before, but rather that this new level of transparency goes far beyond what is required and beyond what is seen in peers.

The reason tenant by tenant breakdowns are not always available in REIT disclosures is that it is not easy for a REIT to provide this information as tenant financials and loan specifics each involve a counterparty. Thus, for the REIT to disclose the information they have to seek out the permission of each counterparty.

It must have been an impressive workload to bring all this disclosure together, but with how clobbered MPW's stock has gotten I think the effort will prove well worth it.

Property level versus corporate level

Despite the 2.8X EBITDAR coverage I think some market participants will still be worried about Steward's somewhat weak profitability at a corporate level. It is worth noting that the corporate level profitability of Steward in 2021 was mostly just lowered by one-time items so I would anticipate it turning profitable at a company level in 2022. However, I don't even think that is necessary to secure MPW's revenues.

One of the less-known aspects of REITs is how property level economics can often trump corporate level problems. An exchange on the conference call explained this quite nicely. Forgive me as the quote is rather long, but there is a lot of meat in there worth digesting.

"John Joseph Pawlowski Green Street Advisors, LLC, Research Okay. A final question for me, just so I understand the EBITDARM coverage levels by operator. So Steward, 2.8x, similar to past investor presentations, are you adding back COVID-related costs and other large corporate-related costs to get to that 2.8? Edward K. Aldag Founder, Chairman, President & CEO: There are no add-backs to any of the EBITDARM calculations. They are all facility level, revenue numbers without any adjustments made to any of them. John Joseph Pawlowski But if I try to marry that with the -- I think it was a June '21 investor presentation, where Steward's financials coverage was sub-1x. How do I marry these 2 figures? Edward K. Aldag Founder Well, yes, I think you're referring to the corporate financial statements that were filed and the adjustments that were made to that. Is that what you're referring to? John Joseph Yes, sir. Edward K. Aldag And those adjustments were nonrecurring corporate non-facility level numbers. They were primarily related to the acquisition of IASIS and some COVID numbers in there. But that is outside of the facility level numbers and similar to the question that Tayo was asking about EBITDARM versus EBITDAR. R. Steven Hamner Founder, Executive VP, CFO & Director So no, John, we did not attempt we wouldn't attempt to push down from the corporate level. For example, there was a big adjustment for electronic health records and IT that was incurred up at the top at the parent level. We didn't try to push that down to the facilities. And just by way of quick background, the reason we look at it from a facility level basis is if something happens, stay at that top parent level. So going back to your question about the 2020 financials, all of the financial statements that we filed last June or July, if that were to lead to financial stress at the Steward level, what we want to be sure of when we underwrite and when we collect our rent, is that if that happens and it impacts Steward operations, we can extract from Steward, the hospitals we want to extract, and they should be. It's key to our entire existence. They should be profitable at the local level. That's why we do it at the local level. So for example, let's just take Utah because Stuart has already agreed to sell Utah. What if something bad happened at the Steward parent level 12 months ago, and we had to start taking back our facilities where we would capture those Utah assets and any others we wanted, presumably, they would be generating strong profitability based on the local coverage that we've just reported. And we would be able to call HCA or Inter Mountain or some other large operator who wants to get into Utah and tell them, we're the landlord, we have these businesses, it's not just empty shell buildings, we have these businesses that are generating substantial profitability, recurring profitability, we'd like to give them to you. You don't have to -- you don't have to pay to get into a market. You don't have to ramp up. You don't have to put in a whole lot of capital. All you have to do is take over these lease payments. Now frankly, what would happen in that case is {} we would extract value from whoever that replacement operator is. But that's the whole concept behind us focusing on facility level, local level coverages."

This essentially boils down to the idea that the REIT is not really tied to its tenants. It owns properties, and as long as a property is profitable the property is valuable and the operator is fungible.

The rest of the quarter and what it means for MPW's valuation

With MPW's new calendar year guidance they called for normalized FFO of $1.78-$1.82 or a midpoint of $1.80. Consensus estimates are a bit higher at $1.87. That is roughly a 10X multiple on today's price.

That places MPW amongst the skilled nursing (or SNF) REITs in terms of valuation which I find inappropriate. SNF's trade at low multiples because their revenues are in jeopardy. Omega Healthcare (OHI) is a big, well-run company, yet it has already lost some tenants and is slated to lose a couple more. There have been and will be more rent rolldowns in the SNF space. EBITDARM coverages of SNFs are more in the 1.0X-1.5X range at a portfolio level with individual tenants under 1.0X.

At 2.9X coverage, MPW should not be trading at such a low FFO multiple. The reason MPW has gotten so cheap is because a substantial portion of the market believed Steward was soon to default on leases. That would presumably have been a 19% revenue loss for MPW, at least until they found replacement tenants.

With that sort of risk on the table, it somewhat made sense to trade MPW at that multiple. I saw MPW as opportunistically cheap because I did not believe Steward was at significant risk. There is always some level of risk in healthcare as it is a volatile industry, but I think Steward along with the rest of MPW's portfolio is at a medium/normal level of risk. Further, I think the enhanced disclosure package will help the market see it this way.

The days of pricing MPW at a multiple that indicates they are on the cusp of disaster are over. I think today's 6% upward move is just the tip of the iceberg. It could be the catalyst that brings it back to a more appropriate multiple in the mid teens.

MPW is a fairly high leverage company, so its multiple is not going the be in the 20s with the broader REIT index, but its pace of FFO growth along with its long streak of dividend increases fundamentally justifies a multiple of around 14X-16X.

Continued good decision making

Over the past few years MPW has grown its asset base at a rapid pace. Acquisition volumes in the billions were a huge percent of existing assets.

Whenever a REIT grows that fast it does raise concerns that they are growing for the sake of growth. CEO's often like to build empires and this is particularly the case when they have been there since the beginning as Ed Aldag has with MPW. I must admit that I too felt some concern about empire building here, but this quarter's commentary went a long way toward dispelling this fear.

Management made it very clear that they have no intention of issuing equity when the stock is this cheap. The pipeline of available acquisitions is still north of $5B, but they are only going to buy what they can afford with disposition proceeds.

Accretive capital recycling allows them to continue to grow FFO/share even when the equity capital market is not giving them an attractive cost of capital. This recycling is a responsible and shareholder friendly move.

Wrapping it up

With MPW freshly transparent and its risk level reduced, I think significant multiple expansion is ahead. I see fair value as somewhere just north of $28