Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Conclusion

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) is scheduled to report F1Q2022 earnings on May 4, 2022, before the market opens. The average consensus revenue and earnings per share estimates for the quarter are ~$1.59 billion and $1.07.

We believe first quarter results are likely to come in ahead of analyst estimates, driven predominantly by a strong recovery in emerging economies, including countries in Asia, which had suffered during the pandemic, due to outsized exposure to dine-in transactions. Specifically, we expect a solid rebound in sales volume associated with Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) in international regions. In addition, we anticipate significant improvement in sales related to the domestic operations of Pizza Hut and The Habit Burger Grill. Further, we believe, increase in costs due to inflationary headwinds are likely to be offset by revenue leverage from substantial uptrend in sales, leading to some margin expansion, and consequently growth in earnings and free cash flows, on a year-over-year basis.

Beyond the first quarter, and towards the back-end of the year, we expect sales growth to moderate compared to the first half, due to relatively tough comparables. However, margins are likely to continue to expand propelled by easing commodity costs and efficiencies related to labor and operations. Therefore, profits and free cash flows for the entire year, are likely to surge substantially on an annualized basis, in our judgment.

Longer-term, the YUM story is one of having a presence in high growth food categories (burgers, pizza, Mexican, and chicken), its massive scope and scale, excellent unit economics, and well-funded franchisees. Given the favorable factors, looking ahead the company is focused on deriving a majority of its growth through new unit development, with plans to expand the restaurant footprint by 4% to 5% every year. We believe YUM will possibly meet and exceed its new unit growth targets. Franchisees are likely to be encouraged by: the success of the off-premise segment, including digital; the group dining and higher check factor; the return of dine-in sales and the opportunity for price increases.

The expansion in retail sales through net new unit development will be supported by same-store sales growth, fueled by: the loyalty programs, menu innovation, and the convenience factor. In addition, margins will expand due to revenue leverage derived from dramatically higher retail sales and economies of scale related to corporate spending on: technology, advertisements, and administrative overheads, in our assessment. As a flow-through effect of higher retail sales and increased margins, we expect boosts in earnings and free cash flows on a secular basis.

Considering that F4Q2021 results have not altered our long-term outlook on YUM, we remain constructive on the company. Therefore we're reiterating our 1-year Price Target of $136/share and Buy Rating for the stock. (Please go through our initiation report "Yum Brands: Well-Positioned To Reap The Benefits Of A Successful Transformation - Buy On Valuation" and additional notes for our long-term opinion on the stock).

Key Takeaways From The Fourth Quarter

F4Q2021 Results Summary. For the quarter, retail sales came in at +9% compared with F4Q2020, revenues of ~$1.89 billion (+8% on a year-over-year basis), beat consensus estimates of ~$1.88 billion, and Earnings Per Share came in at $1.11 (+3% compared to F4Q2020), ahead of analyst projections of $1.09 cents. In addition, same-store sales increased by 5% on a consolidated company basis, by 10% at Kentucky Fried Chicken, by 3% at Pizza Hut, and by 8% at Taco Bell, during F4Q2021. Net income for the period was ~$330 million representing flattish year-over-year growth.

In FY2021, YUM generated: retail sales growth of 13% compared to FY2020, same-store sales growth of 10% over the prior year, ~$6.58 billion in revenues (+16% on a year-over-year basis), ~$1.58 billion in net income (+74% versus FY2020), $5.21 in diluted Earnings Per Share (+77% compared to the prior year), ~$1.7 billion in operating cash flows, and ~$1.48 billion in free cash flows.

Digital Investments Continued To Deliver. Driven by acquisitions of several assets over the last couple of years, YUM's digital sales, despite the return of dine-in transactions, surged to a record ~$22 billion, reflecting growth of 25% on a year-over-year basis.

The considerable advance was driven by several factors including, the increase in number of stores offering delivery to ~45,000 representing a growth of 25%, the launch of KFC's U.S. e-commerce website and delivery channel that reflected in a year-over-year growth of 70% in the brand's digital sales in the region, the uptrend in delivery orders and mobile order and pay transactions, and higher number of customers using kiosks at YUM's restaurants to place orders.

With respect to individual brands, KFC excluding China, experienced an uptick of 46% in digital sales on an annualized basis. In addition, Taco Bell's digital sales accounted for 20% of its total sales in the U.S., and 40% of the element in foreign geographies. Pizza Hut continued to show strength in digital sales propelled by its ongoing transformation into a delivery-focused brand.

Given that digital sales generate higher margins as they are less labor-intensive, and as customers that order digitally transact more frequently and with higher check values, we are highly encouraged by YUM's outperformance in the category.

Menu Innovation Drove Sales Upside. YUM updated its menu options across all four of its platforms during F4Q2021.

In regard to KFC, its Chicken Sandwich continued to garner customer interest, accounting for 9% of sales mix at the end of the period, up from 1% at the close of FY2020.

Taco Bell, with a view to encourage the return of the breakfast crowd, launched a new line-up of Breakfast Burritos. In addition, the brand introduced the Cantina Crispy Melt Taco and brought back the Grilled Cheese Burrito. Moreover, to further establish focus on value, Taco Bell debuted a new Crave More Value Menu featuring $2 Burritos.

Pizza Hut was not far behind. The group brought back the Triple Treat Box, which offers a family meal option at value prices.

The Habit Burger and Grill reintroduced its Chicken Caprese Sandwich on garlic ciabatta bread with garlic aioli during the quarter.

Considering data that cites menu turnover as a vital factor driving sales at quick service restaurants, we are glad that YUM has not shifted focus from this key element of its business model.

Taco Bell Continued To Demonstrate Key Long-Term Growth Driver Potential. With the highest sales growth figures among YUM's brands, Taco Bell appeared well-positioned to persist as the company's best opportunity for long-term growth. For FY2021, on a year-over-year basis, system sales advanced by 13%, driven by 11% same-store sales growth and 5% unit growth. For F4Q2021, on an annualized basis, system sales expanded by 11%, with same-store sales growth of 8% or 9% on a 2-year basis.

Given that a considerable fraction of the brand's sales is derived from its drive-thrus, that transaction times at the drive-thrus fell by two seconds on a year-over-year basis, while processing times remained below the four minutes witnessed over the last eight quarters, was encouraging.

Considering that Taco Bell has ~7,000 domestic stores and ~760 international stores, the opportunity for geographic expansion is substantial. In addition, restaurant margins associated with the business represent the second-best among YUM's four brands. Therefore, we expect increased focus on Taco Bell's new unit development plans in upcoming years.

KFC Delivered Momentum Beyond China. For a while, KFC has been a China story. However, based on the strong retail sales generated over F4Q2021, it appears that the brand has outgrown its over-reliance on the Chinese market, which evidenced a sales decline of 12% during the period. It appears that KFC has gained substantial critical mass in the number of international stores, to have the ability to absorb sales losses in China, without upsetting the solid sales trajectory evidenced over recent years.

Specifically, sales associated with emerging economies, including the large Indian market, offset a substantial fraction of the decline in Chinese sales. In addition, KFC's U.S. business showed strength over the quarter, contributing to the brand's overall outperformance. Themes that drove top-line growth during the period included growth in off-premise and digital transactions, newsworthy products, and a strong value offering.

It is noteworthy that KFC's outstanding performance in the fourth quarter was broad-based with most regions demonstrating strength. Global system sales increased 10% with 5% same-store sales growth or 3% on a two-year basis. International same-store sales expanded 6% or 2% on a two-year basis, and the domestic business recorded same-store sales growth of 4% or 12% on a two-year basis. In addition, over FY2021, KFC's system sales grew 16%, driven by 11% same-store sales growth and 8% unit growth. For the full year, the brand accounted for 52% of YUM's operating profits.

Looking ahead, given KFC's strong brand recognition over the globe, we believe the group's business is likely to experience further growth over the long term.

Strong New Unit Development To Persist. YUM launched a record number of new stores in FY2021. To be specific, the firm debuted 4,200 stores in 110 countries, representing an annual growth of 6%. Signifying a shift from dependency on China, ~2,500 of the new stores were introduced outside China.

2,400 KFC restaurants were opened in foreign territories during FY2021, a majority of which were located in China, Russia, and India. Similarly KFC U.S., following several years of strong same-store sales growth and solid unit economics, experienced positive new unit development for the first time in numerous years.

160 Taco Bell restaurants were debuted in foreign regions representing an annual growth of 26%, over the 600 restaurant footprint that existed at YE2020. In that regard, it is notable that the brand launched its 100th store in Spain during the quarter, reaching an inflection point from which growth typically accelerates. Considering that besides Spain there are several other countries approaching the landmark, significant foreign new unit development appears imminent for Taco Bell. In addition, the brand's U.S. unit growth is back on track with plans to advance the existing base of ~7,000 stores at a pace similar to that evidenced during the group's early days.

Similarly, Pizza Hut's international footprint recorded net positive growth for the fourth quarter and full year. In the U.S., the brand continued to improve unit economics and appeared well-positioned to drive unit growth over the current year.

The Habit Burger Grill launched 23 net new units during the year.

Despite, the significant growth in footprint over FY2021, YUM believes rapid development of its restaurant base is likely to persist over the next few years, driven by strong unit economics and willing franchisees. We are not surprised that the firm is upbeat about maintaining the rapid pace of new unit development that unfolded in FY2021, over the foreseeable future. Our confidence that YUM will handily meet its new store growth targets is driven by several factors that we view are likely to encourage franchisees to participate in the expansion, including that YUM's presence in 155 countries provides it with logistical and brand recognition benefits that ensure strong unit economics. In addition, considering its geographic scope, the firm has substantial white space to expand its footprint.

Balance Sheet Appears Strong. At the end of F4Q2021, the company had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$486 million, and long-term debt of ~$11.2 billion, on its balance sheet. YUM'S debt to EBITDA ratio at the end of the period was temporarily below the historical target of 5.0. The firm repurchased 13 million shares worth $1.6 billion at an average price of $122/share. YUM declared a dividend of $0.50/share for the fourth quarter and increased its quarterly dividend for FY2022 to $0.57.

Bottom Line

We see no stopping for YUM. Backed by a presence in roughly 155 countries and three world-renowned iconic brands, the company's business with its monumental scope and scale, as well as unlimited resources, has the wherewithal to absorb short-term challenges that might appear and keep forging ahead. In addition, there is the blank check in form of Habit Burger and Grill, which given time will undoubtedly transform into a cash-cow, consistent with YUM's other three brands. The firm appears well-positioned to be around for a long-time, generating significant returns on capital for investors.