Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) remains a durable figure in the banking industry. It continues to show impeccable performance amidst the challenging market environment. But, it must still take macroeconomic pressures into account. In my previous article, I mentioned the potential challenges of post-pandemic inflation. Nevertheless, its prudent acquisition and asset management will help manage external factors.

Likewise, the stock price remains in an upward pattern. Despite the recent sideways movement, it is still geared upwards. The trend shows it adheres to the financials while remaining slightly undervalued. Investors must also consider the dividends that may increase, given the annualized value. With its high liquidity and profitability, the company can sustain expansion and dividends.

Company Performance

Despite the susceptibility to risks during market uncertainties, most banks remain unperturbed. The pandemic became an avenue to sustain and speed up their growth. Banks became a staple to many customers with near-zero interest and mortgage rates. They also benefited from the massive influx of demand in the real estate industry. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was one of those who took advantage of the market hype.

Today, its core operations remain solid and stable. Its interest income in 1Q 2022 is $21.9 billion, or a 30% year-over-year growth. Although it is lower than the value in 4Q 2021, interest expense remains manageable. Given this, net interest income is over 90% of interest income. The percentage is higher than in the comparative quarters, making it more profitable. Hence, the company continues to maneuver its operations well amidst inflationary pressures.

Interest Income and Interest Expense (MarketWatch)

Moreover, it capitalizes on growth through prudent asset purchases and acquisitions. Since 2019, it has already made four acquisitions, expanding its market presence. It is no surprise that the company is already 65% larger than before the acquisition. It is timely as the industry boomed as more people became more willing to borrow and invest in 2020. Now, it is reaping the benefits of its strategic move. The increased margins show that efficiency remains its top priority amidst its expansion. So, it becomes more capable of catering to more customers and generating earnings.

Meanwhile, other expenses decreased by 20%, offsetting the increased labor and equipment expenses. With its expanding and stable core operations, the operating margin is now 39%. It is higher than in 1Q 2021 at 34% and in 4Q 2021 at 37%. Indeed, the recent two acquisitions and asset purchase gives it more advantage. The move increased its capacity and visibility and its efficiency and profitability. It does not have extraordinary expenses while tax is almost the same. So, net income is also in an uptrend, giving more means to sustain the operations and cover payables.

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

But of course, it must be careful as the post-pandemic inflation speeds up. In response, the Fed sees interest rate hikes for the next twelve to twenty-four months. The changes may be transitory, but the impact may continue. So, it must keep watch on its loan collection to prevent or lessen defaults. These are possible since the increased interest and mortgage rates make borrowings higher.

The most recent inflation rate of 8.5 is the highest in many years. It may still increase, given the pent-up demand across various industries. It may reach 8.8 at the end of the year, hoping policymakers will stabilize the economy. In 2023-2026, I project it to decrease to 4.8-6.4. Likewise, the interest rate may increase to 3.00-3.25% before decreasing to 2.50-2.80.

Inflation Rate and Interest Rate (Author Estimation and Barron's)

How Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. May Remain Stable Amidst Inflation

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. sped up growth through prudent asset purchases and acquisitions. Indeed, the company balances expansion and efficiency very well. It keeps its costs and expenses low while maintaining its market presence. So, its profitability helps sustain its larger operating capacity.

It must be more careful to manage inflationary pressures. But, higher interest rates may translate to more people willing to save and invest. The acquisitions and asset purchase remains timely and relevant. Also, the pent-up demand is driven by the increased purchasing power of customers. It is because of more businesses reopening and more individuals getting jobs. In fact, there is already a lower unemployment rate at 3.6%. So, there is a higher capacity to save, invest, and pay loans. As long as the inflation remains lower than 10%, the changes will still be manageable.

Moreover, the company has become more efficient with its enhanced digital capabilities. It adapts to digital transformation as more people and businesses go online. This year, the company will integrate the acquisitions with its core business. Today, it operates at a larger capacity with more customers, particularly in Michigan. And surprisingly, it has already identified more lucrative expansion opportunities.

This year, I project an increase in interest income to $86 million. But interest expense may accelerate to $10 million. It is in line with my assumption that there will be more deposits or savings. So, the operating margin may slightly decrease from 39% to 37%. For the next few years, I expect a more stable economy and continued expansion. So, the interest income may increase from $92 million to $112 million. The interest expense may be more manageable at $10-12 million. So, the operating margin may bounce back to 0.40 and increase to 0.42-0.45.

Interest Income and Interest Expense (Author Estimation)

Operating Margin (Author Estimation)

Moreover, FMAO has sound and intact fundamental health. It has impressive liquidity, which is consistent with increased revenues and income. This consistency proves the sustainability of its expansion and profitability. But what makes FMAO stable is its careful management of loans. Its loan-to-deposit ratio is increasing as it expands. At 0.87, it remains within the ideal 80-90% ratio. It maximizes its capacity to generate more earnings while maintaining adequate liquidity. Plus, its loan provisions are now $16.8 million. But given the market environment, it is better to have a 70-80% loan-to-deposit ratio. Loan provisions must be at least 1% for a more conservative projection. Nevertheless, its Balance Sheet remains sound with 20-25% liquid assets.

Loans, Deposits, Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (MarketWatch)

Price Assessment

The stock price has been increasing for the last two years. At $37.53, it is already 58% higher than the price in my previous article. It is also 14% higher than the starting price. Currently, it is moving sideways but still geared upwards. It is no longer cheap, but it remains reasonable. With a PE Ratio of 18.63, the price is still fairly valued with slight undervaluation. We may also check the stock price using the DCF Model through FCFF.

FCFF $24,000,000 Cash and Equivalents $96,000,000 Outstanding Borrowings $128,000,000 Perpetual Growth 4.00% WACC 7.60% Common Share Outstanding 14,000,000 Stock Price $37.53 Derived Value $45.33

The value shows that the stock price may still be undervalued. There is still a possibility of a 20% upside for the next 12-24 months. Given the sound fundamentals amidst macroeconomic pressures, the estimation may be reasonable.

Moreover, FMAO is consistent with dividend payments. It does not cut the payouts despite the pandemic. On average, the annual dividend growth is 15%. The Dividend Payout Ratio of 26% conveys the adequacy to sustain dividends. The annualized value of $0.76 per share shows an increase in dividends. My EPS projection is $2.48, so the ratio may still be ideal at 30%. The Dividend Discount Model may check the stock price.

Stock Price $37.53 Average Dividend Growth 0.1532160404 Estimated Dividends Per Share $0.76 Cost of Capital Equity 0.1733325042 Derived Value $43.56850201 or $43.57

The result may also show the potential undervaluation of the stock price. There may be a 16% upside for the next 12-24 months, given the derived value.

Bottom Line

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. remains durable despite drastic macroeconomic changes. It maintains robust operations and a sound Balance Sheet. The recent M&As and asset purchases will help it cope with external pressures. Likewise, the stock price still shows potential for upside. The recommendation is that FMAO is still a buy.