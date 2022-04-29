JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Wabtec Past Trends

When Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) merged with GE transportation in 2018, management forecasted revenue of $8.4 billion. Guidance for 2022 is the same. What happened? For one thing, the railroad industry went into a de­­­­ep recession. Several factors occurred. First, the coal industry, the most profitable commodity, dropped drastically. The railroads began to adopt Precision Scheduled Railroading (PSR) developed by Hunter Harrison. This called for drastically reducing the time that a train spent in a freight yard. With more time in transit, the costs were slashed by cutting freight yards, locomotives, and freight cars, along with staffing. One railroad, which rejected Hunter Harrison as CEO, later accepted this plan and implemented a 35% reduction in the number of locomotives. This was not widely popular with freight customers who claimed that PSR resulted in higher prices for poorer service. However, the concept was unstoppable. As the railroads with PSR became more experienced, they became more flexible in improving service.

The EPA Implemented Tier 4 requirements for diesel locomotives. This was extremely unpopular because of the higher costs. As a result, no Tier 4 locomotives have been built in the U.S. for the last two years. The railroads have purchased and overhauled Tier 3 locomotives. The initial cost of rebuilding a Tier 3 that's 20 years old is more expensive than a new Tier 4 locomotive. So, rebuilding old locomotives is more profitable than selling new equipment. Wabtec is selling more new equipment in growing international markets.

Financial Summary

Wabtec has always been very disciplined about achieving synergies from acquisitions. They have reduced costs by $250 million as a result of the GE acquisition. This program ended in 2021 leaving a highly efficient business. The program will be extended to achieve additional annual savings of $75 to $90 million by 2025. Wabtec SG&A has been cut but engineering expense increased to support new product development. Wabtec is making small bolt-on accretive acquisitions like Beena Vision Systems and announced in April that it will combine with its track IQ division Wabtec. Guidance for 2021 was a 35% increase in earnings per share. That was achieved. Wabtec Increases manufacturing productivity by about 1% per year. In 2021, Freight Productivity increased by 0.9%, and Transit productivity increased by 1.1%. Cash flow exceeded $ one billion in 2021, a new record.

Wabtec increased the dividend by 25% and authorized a $750 million share buyback.

Wabtec signs long-term agreements with their railroad customers. These contracts contain escalation clauses to protect against inflation. They also use pricing to prevent losses to inflation. Wabtec's Revenue and EPS increased in 2021 and Wabtec projects a sharp increase in 2022.

Even with a conservative P/E ratio, the stock price by year-end should be 20 to 45 percent above current levels. These gains are shown in the table below:

Wabtec Performance $ Million GAAP Annual Growth 2020 2021 2022 Low 2022 High 2021 2022 Low 2022 High Revenue 7,556 7,822 8,300 8,600 4% 6% 10% Operating Income 745 878 1079 1118 18% 23% 27% % Revenue 10% 11% 13% 14% Earnings per Share 2.18 2.96 4.35 4.75 36% 47% 60% P/E ratio 30 25 27 Stock Price 89 109 128 22% 44% Table by Author

The railroad markets are coming back. In March, Wabtec signed a contract to supply 330 reconditioned, 20-year-old locomotives for Norfolk Southern through 2025. These reconditioned locomotives offer higher fuel efficiency, higher reliability, and lower lifetime cost. Freight car production in the United States in 2021 was 29,000. Production in 2022 is projected at more than 40,000 freight cars. Wabtec has a dominant market share of locomotives and American Air brakes. The margins are usually quite high except for the downturn in the rail market. The additional volume will spread the overhead absorption and increase margins as the markets recover.

Electric Locomotives

Wabtec has introduced battery-powered locomotives to reduce fuel costs with lower carbon emissions. Wabtec has orders for about 20 electric locomotives which will be delivered starting in 2023. The railroads will want to test them out before ordering large quantities by 2023. The second-generation battery-powered locomotives will be available offering better performance. A third-generation will follow. Wabtec has entered into a relationship with General Motors to use their electric technology on future locomotives and they are working on hydrogen fuel cells.

Rail increasing competitiveness vs Trucks

Walmart is offering $110,00 per year to attract truck drivers. The cost of fuel is also rising. Rail transport uses one-fourth of the fuel per ton as a truck. The labor is a small fraction of the truck labor. The problem keeping customers from switching is that railroads have limited capacity to handle intermodal freight. The customer also must be convinced that the costs of fuel will remain high. A recent analysis compared the stock market performance for large trucking companies which declined an average of 16.4% while Class 1 railroads went down by 3.7%. The average cost per mile on truckstop.com is at $3.29 per mile. This is compared to the 2019 numbers of $2.00 to $2.20 per mile.

Risks And Opportunities

Railroad industry demand is the biggest risk facing Wabtec. They expect the number of Freight cars built in the U.S. will exceed 40,000. However, Freight demand has been mixed this year so that number could change substantially. Typically, before 2018, the average number of freight cars in the United States was about 50,000. Current demand is lower because the number of parked freight cars is quite high. New freight cars are often bought because the specific type needed is not available. So, the actual freight car number is rather hard to predict. The demand for new locomotives outside the United States is also hard to forecast but 2022 production is underway.

Conclusions

Wabtec has a dominant position in recovering railroad markets. The additional volume will make Wabtec margins more attractive. Wabtec's increasing EPS should increase the stock price by 20 to 45 percent. The company is protected against inflation. It is a strong buy.