1Q22 Summary

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) delivered 1Q22 revenue of $734 million (+28% YoY) that beat consensus of $749 million. Platform revenue was up 39% to $647 million while Player revenue was down 19%, becoming a smaller top-line contributor (12% of sales vs. 19% last year) as new active account growth increasingly depends on smart TV sales. Platform gross margin of 59% was lower than 67% in 1Q21 due to higher mix of lower-margin video ads, while Player gross margin of -17% reflects supply chain challenges where Roku intends to keep absorbing higher costs to drive new accounts. In Q1, Roku added 1.2 million active accounts to reach 61.3 million. Streaming hours were up 14% to 20.9 billion. ARPU increased 34% YoY to $42.9.

Outlook

Full year 2022 revenue guide of 35% growth and adj. EBITDA margin of 4% remains unchanged. For 2Q22, Roku expects revenue of $805 million (up 23% YoY/lower than Street's $823 million) and adj. EBTIDA of $0 as the company foresees a 90% YoY increase in OPEX investments. Gross margin for Q2 is expected to be 49% vs. 52% last year, as Platform revenue mix continues to shift towards lower-margin video ads from higher-margin media & entertainment (M&E) and content distribution. Again, supply chain issues will continue to put Player gross margin in negative territory.

Tough Comps Ahead

Roku will face a high comp going into 2Q22 as the top line benefited from an easy comp in 2Q21 with 81% growth. To reach management's target of 35% growth in 2022, revenue will have to grow 40%+ in 2H22 on top of the already strong 40% growth in 2H21. Facing a high bar, active account growth will likely experience difficulty due to a pull-forward in TV demand during the pandemic and ongoing supply chain challenges where TV prices have increased significantly. Since Roku is already the dominant streaming player in the US with almost 60 million households, further domestic account growth through TV unit sales will likely be difficult. Lastly, the JV between Comcast and Charter to go into streaming is also something to watch.

Netflix Going Into Advertising

Netflix's (NFLX) decision to offer an ad-supported tier will likely provide Roku with a new source of revenue as both companies have a long relationship where Roku takes a cut of every Netflix subscription via its platform. As Netflix runs out of new subscribers, monetization through advertising becomes the inevitable path and Roku's 60 million households will be an important channel just like for other AVOD providers such as Hulu and Peacock. It's unclear at this point how much ad inventory Roku will ask from Netflix, but demand for Netflix advertising will unquestionably be high as brands can finally reach audiences who can never be reached on traditional TV.

Thoughts On The Stock

Roku stock had a decent pop post-earnings as investors likely believe the worst is behind and comps should become easier in 2H22. However, it's important to recognize that the company is going through a major investment cycle where expenses will outgrow revenue, posing challenges from a profitability standpoint. The stock has fallen almost 60% YTD and 80% from ATH, thus valuation isn't stretched at all at 3.5x 2022 est. revenue of $3.7 billion. But, the market seems to be no longer valuing growth stories solely based on top-line growth, and Roku's lack of profits seems troubling in an inflationary environment that calls for a tightening monetary policy. As a result, I believe the stock will likely remain volatile going forward.