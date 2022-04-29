Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited's (FRFHF) CEO Prem Watsa on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCPK:FRFHF) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2022 8:30 AM ET

This call may include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ perhaps materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of uncertainties and risk factors, the most foreseeable of which are set out under Risk Factors in our Base Shelf Prospectus, which has been filed with Canadian securities regulators and is available on SEDAR, and which now includes the risk of adverse consequences to Fairfax's business, investments, and personnel resulting from or related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fairfax disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

I will now turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Prem Watsa.

I will now turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Prem Watsa.

Prem Watsa

Thank you, Derek. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Fairfax’s 2022 first quarter conference call. I plan to give you a couple of highlights and then pass the call to Peter Clarke, our President, Chief Operating Officer, to comment on the quarter and Jen Allen, our Chief Financial Officer to provide some additional financial details.

Now we just had our AGM last week and so -- just about a week ago, and so I just wanted to refer to some of the slides to make it easy for you. The slides are on our website under news. So if you go to our Fairfax website, under news, you can see our presentation that we had. So I just wanted to highlight a couple of them. So on slide 12, page 12, it just says out of the top 25 companies in the world, property and casualty companies, growth of 25% was the highest but that continued in the first quarter, our gross premiums were up 22%, net premiums were up 28%. Now you might wonder why we’ve talked about it. Andy Barnard talked about it in the AGM. We have very decentralized operations, stable experienced management team focused on underwriting profit. That’s why we’ve had this growth, significant growth.

Second point I wanted to make is on investments. And for this you go into page 20, slide 20, and there were two major trends that we protected our company from. One was rising interest rates, interest rates were very low, we were getting 5 basis points or 6 basis points on our cash, we then reached for yield. So this on page 20, just shows you that interest rates have been coming down for 40 years and the reversal taking place is taking place dramatically. High inflation in the United States, high inflation in many parts of the world, and we really don’t know how high rates will go, but then now the tenure rates, treasury rates are very close to 3%. Our duration in our cash and bond portfolio of $37 billion is approximately 1.4 years, so there is very little loss to us as interest rates go up.

Slide number 25, on page 25, in the AGM presentation shows that 400 basis points, you have -- our investment income goes up by about 222 million -- 220 million. So the investment income goes up because interest rates are going higher and we’re rolling over our cash and short-term holdings and they’re very short, so you get the higher interest income and it shows you that the pre-tax unrealized losses on our bonds 294 is very low because, of course, we’ve got a duration of 1.4 years. You’ll find that that’s a huge advantage we have and I think looking at competitors, most of our competitors don’t have a duration as low as we have.

Finally on the second trend, first was rising interest rates, second is the return to value and the drop in technology stocks and high growth stocks, which have been -- for the last many years now have been going up. So if you look at the slide 22, you’ll see that in the dotcom, crash the dotcom technology stocks came down dramatically and value-oriented stocks went up. Well, for the longest time now, 10 years perhaps, the opposite has taken place from about 2010. Tech stocks, growth stocks have done very well, the red line, and value stocks have done relatively not as well. And that trend, we think, is about -- has changed in 2021 and 2022 to date. So value is on its way to bridge the gap.

Now, I just got this and it’s a good thing to remember. A friend of mine sent this to me. He said remember markets that go parabolic don’t correct sideways, they collapse and we’re seeing some of that now. In slide 21, you can see that in -- we say return to value, Netflix is down 70% from its high and the high is in late 2021, so about a few months ago. Netflix down 70%; Shopify down 75%; Facebook down 50%, Facebook Meta, the new name; Zoom, the high was in September 2020 is down 83%; alphabet and Amazon and Apple in the last week have said that the earnings are not going to be as good, their revenues are not growing as fast and the stocks -- the fang stocks are getting hit, down 20% to date.

I’d remind you again, we’ve talked about this many times, when the dotcom crash took place many, many years ago, 20 years ago, stocks dropped -- the dotcom stocks dropped 90%, the two big ones were Microsoft dropped about 85% but most importantly Microsoft did very well fundamentally earnings wise, but you never saw the stock price for 16 years. Cisco dropped 85% and earnings have gone up six times since that time period and the stock is still down 50%. Our experience in slide 23, you can see from 1999 to 2002 all of the indices were down about 50% plus, and Fairfax equities went up 100%. We expect value to out again.

And now just before I end, I just wanted to say that I mentioned this at our AGM last week, we all feel for Ukraine. After this cowardly attack on them from Russia, I have no doubt Ukraine will prevail, and President Putin will be ostracized and have a disaster on his hands. We have about 181 million or 1% of our consolidated premiums in Ukraine in 2021. While it is small, we are very concerned about our more than 1000 employees in that country and we are very fortunate to have three outstanding Presidents as I said at our AGM. They are keeping our people safe and are heroes working under extraordinarily difficult conditions. So please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

And with that, I’ll pass this call to Peter Clarke, our President, Chief Operating Officer, for further updates. Peter?

Peter Clarke

Thank you, Prem. We had net earnings of 126 million in the first quarter of 2022 and book value per share grew by 1%, adjusted for our $10 per share dividends. The 1% growth in book value was the result of strong underwriting profit of 324 million, offset by net losses on investments of 214 million, primarily from unrealized losses on our bond portfolio of 494 million from rising interest rates. Our combined ratio in the first quarter was excellent at 93.1%. Gross premiums were up 22% in the quarter with continued rate increases across all our major lines of business, with the exception of workers compensation; more on that later.

The operating income of our property and casualty insurance and reinsurance operations increased to 562 million in the first quarter of 2022, up from 298 million in the first quarter of 2021, driven by increased underwriting profit and an increase in our share of profit of our associates. Our investment return in the first quarter was 0.3% which resulted in a total investment return of 144 million. Excluding the unrealized losses on our bond portfolio, our investment return from for the quarter was very strong at 1.2%. As the Prem mentioned, with a duration of 1.4 years on our fixed income portfolio, we expect many of these unrealized losses to reverse over the next year. We continue to hold significant cash and short-term investments, approximately 46% of our portfolio today, to protect against increasing interest rates. Our net gains on our equity and equity-related holdings were 263 million in the quarter, primarily from unrealized gains on Stelco, Waterous, and Kennedy Wilson, offset by unrealized losses on BlackBerry and Commercial International Bank. We continue to see a return to value.

As mentioned in previous quarters, our book value per share of $626 does not include unrealized gains in our equity accounted investments and our consolidated investments which are not mark-to-market. If we did mark-to-market, we would add 344 million or $14 per share on a pre-tax basis, being the excess of fair value over carrying value at March 31, 2022. At the end of the first quarter, the company’s insurance and reinsurance companies held 23 billion in cash and short-dated investments, representing 46% of our portfolio. With every 100 basis point increase in interest rates, this would provide us with approximately 230 million of additional annual income. We continued to have approximately 1.2 billion at the holding company, predominantly in cash and short-term securities, and our 2 billion bank line is totally undrawn. Please note our cash in the holding company is to meet any and every contingency that Fairfax might face. We are not making any long-term investments with this cash other than to support our insurance and reinsurance operations.

As previously mentioned, our insurance and reinsurance businesses continue to grow rapidly all over the world. We wrote 6.6 billion of gross premium in the first quarter of 2022. The first quarter combined ratio was 93.1 and produced an underwriting profit of 324 million, the largest quarterly underwriting profit before taking into account favorable reserve development in our history. All our major operating companies produced combined ratios well below 100%. The quarter included catastrophe losses of 130 million or 2.8 combined ratio points, and marginal favorable reserve development from prior years.

Our gross premiums in the first quarter were up 22%, an increase of approximately 1.2 billion from the previous year. This growth is on top of a 25% increase in gross premium for the full year 2021, driven by continued favorable market conditions and strong margins that prevail in many of the markets, particularly in North America. Brit had the largest growth in the quarter adding 207 million of gross premium and growing 30% in the first quarter of 2022 versus the first quarter of 2021. Almost half of this amount was from Ki, Brit’s innovative follow on syndicate. Excluding Ki, Brit posted strong growth at 18% with growth across both its direct and reinsurance books of business.

Crum & Forster increased its gross premiums by 29% led by its A&H division and the rebound of its travel and student health business. Crum also continues to see strong growth in its E&S segment and its cyber and tech enote [Phonetic] books of business. Allied World continued its strong momentum from 2021 with gross premium up 24% in the quarter, with growth across most lines of business. Their reinsurance business included the timing impact of approximately 100 million of crop business that was renewed in the first quarter but bound in the second quarter in 2021. Allied World continues to benefit from double-digit price increases in its insurance business. Odyssey Group’s gross premiums were up 22% with strong growth in the first quarter in the reinsurance business and continued single-digit expansion in its insurance business.

In Canada, Northbridge was up 16% in US dollar terms as it continues to register favorable rate increases, strong retention, and healthy growth in new business. Premium at Zenith was down 5%, as it continues to face competitive pricing in the workers compensation market in the United States, although pricing is continuing to stabilize. Our international operations continued to grow as well. Although they are not seeing the rate increases experience from the hard market conditions in North America, gross premiums were up 90 million in the first quarter. Fairfax Asia’s premiums were up 69%, including Singapore Re which was consolidated into our results in the second half of 2021. A 11% -- Asia’s growth was 11%, excluding Singapore Re. Most of our companies in South America, Central and Eastern Europe, and in South Africa, all registered strong growth for the year.

Over time, we believe our international operations will be a significant source of growth driven by under penetrated insurance markets and strong local economies. Our companies continue to grow into favorable market conditions, while absolute rate increases may reduce in some lines, overall rate level is expected to remain attractive throughout 2022. Our companies had a great start to the year and our management teams are focused on building on that throughout 2022. As previously mentioned, we posted a strong underwriting result in the first quarter, with a combined ratio of 93% and an underwriting profit of 324 million versus a combined ratio of 96% and underwriting profit of 149 million in the first quarter of 2021. Led again by Northbridge, they had another outstanding quarter with an 87 combined ratio benefiting from the compounding of year-over-year price increases. We are happy to highlight Brit had one of its best quarterly results since our acquisition, posting a combined ratio of 92% and Crum & Forster have continued its steady decline with a combined ratio of 94.8, while Odyssey Group, Allied World and Zenith all again produced strong underwriting results. Our international operations had a combined ratio of 98% with Fairfax Asia posting an excellent combined ratio of 91%, while Fairfax Brazil had a tough quarter with an underwriting loss of 8.1 million, driven by the effects of drought conditions in its agriculture book; we expect this will reverse throughout 2022.

The company’s underwriting activities were not significantly impacted from the conflict in Ukraine. Our companies in Ukraine continue to operate while working remotely in a very difficult environment and produced a small underwriting profit in the first quarter. Our other insurance and reinsurance operations are not significantly exposed to the lines directly affected by the conflict, namely aviation, political violence, trade credit, and marine. Our companies have IBNR up approximately 30 million to cover potential losses. We are hopeful this conflict will end soon, but it is still ongoing, so we continue to monitor the situation closely.

For the quarter, our insurance and reinsurance companies recorded favorable reserve development of 22 million or 0.5 points on our combined ratio. This compares to 43 million for 1.2 points in 2021. Prior year reserves have generally not significantly adjusted in the first quarter, given the thorough actuary reviews conducted in the fourth quarter. Our expense ratio continues to benefit from our earned premium volume outpacing expenses. Our overall underwriting expense ratio is 1.8 points lower year-over-year, with the underwriting expense ratio decreasing at essentially all our insurance and reinsurance operations.

We expect continued growth and strong underwriting results throughout 2022 with our companies very well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities within their markets. The decentralized operating system of Fairfax is critical to our success, and allows us to react to local conditions.

I will now pass the call to Jen Allen, our Chief Financial Officer, to comment on our investment results, our non insurance companies’ performance, and overall financial position.

Jen Allen

Thank you, Peter. Before seeking to the financial results in the first quarter of 2022, I wanted to acknowledge all the hard work of our employees in Ukraine and many others who are supporting those employees and their families during these very challenging times. As a result of the conflict in Ukraine, we completed additional quarterly processes and procedures to address the uncertainty that has been created. Specifically, we ensured we addressed and understood potential and known impacts, if any, on our insurance and reinsurance operations, both those directly located in Ukraine, as well as the company’s insurance and reinsurance operations that may have had exposures through insurance policies that were written. In addition, we assess the potential impact the conflict in Ukraine may have had on our investments in our non-insurance associates and the consolidated non insurance subsidiaries. We determined that the company’s operating results in the first quarter of 2022 were not significantly impacted by the conflict in Ukraine. I’ll refer you to page 26 in our q1 interim report for additional details. The company will continue to monitor the potential impact of the conflict that it may have on our businesses in the future.

Now looking at our first quarter results, we reported net earnings attributed to shareholders of Fairfax of 126 million in the first quarter of 2022, with book value per basic share at March 31, 2022 of $626.21, which represented a growth in the book value per basic share of 1%, adjusted for the $10 per common share dividend that was paid in the first quarter of 2022. Peter has already provided detailed commentary on our insurance and reinsurance companies, so I’ll begin additional remarks on our non-insurance, the consolidated company. Looking at the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2021, if you exclude the impact of Fairfax India’s performance fees, which was a reversal of 3 million or performance fee income in 2022, and the impact at 56 million of performance expenses in 2021, operating income of the non-insurance companies improved by 53 million to 24 million in 2022, from an operating loss of 29 million in 2021. With a significant improvement principally being reflected by increased operating income from our restaurant and retail segment of 30 million that reflected the reduced COVID-19-related lockdown restrictions and the absence of asset impairments and also higher operating income at Fairfax India, primarily as a result of higher share of profit of associates from their investments in [Indiscernible] CSB and IIFL Finance.

At March 31, 2022, the pre-tax excess of fair value over the adjusted carrying value of our non-insurance associates and certain consolidated non-insurance subsidiaries that the company considers to be portfolio investments was 344 million, which compared to an excess at December 31, 2021 of 346 million. That pre-tax excess of 344 million is not reflected in our book value per share, but is regularly reviewed by management as an indicator of investment performance, with additional disclosure provided in the interim MD&A.

If we look at the investment performance for the quarter, with our continued concern around inflation, at March 31, 2022, we continued to hold a significant portion of the investment portfolio in cash, short-term investments and other short-dated fixed income securities. During the first quarter of 2022, we used proceeds from maturities of our short-term investments to make net purchases of 7.4 billion in bonds, which was comprised of 6.4 billion in US Treasuries and approximately 1 billion in Canadian government bonds that had one to two year terms. At March 31, 2022, the company’s low duration of only 1.4 years on a $36.9 billion position that is invested in cash and principally the short-dated investments, which are mainly in US Treasuries, limited the impact that the rising interest rate environment had on our bond portfolio in the first quarter of 2022, while enabling the company to benefit significantly from increased interest income in the remainder of 2022, as the portfolio is deployed into one to two year treasury bonds.

Our interest in dividend income of 169 million in the first quarter of 2022 remained stable compared to 168 million in the first quarter of 2021 but the composition of the income earned has changed. Principle changes reflected higher interest income earned from our first mortgage loan portfolio, other government bonds in US Treasuries, and increased dividend income earned from our preferred stock investments. This was offset by lower interest and dividend income from our US corporate bonds, and certain long equity total return swap positions as a result of net sale. As I noted, we had added 7.4 billion in US Treasuries and Canadian government bonds with low durations of one to two year term, which will provide us with increased interest income for the remainder of 2022.

Our consolidated share of profit of associates of 184 million in the first quarter of 2022 reflected strong results from our investments, and were principally comprised of a share of profit of 50 million for Atlas Corp., 38 million from EXCO Resources, and 31 million from Eurobank. That compared to a share profits of 44 million in 2021, which was primarily comprised of a $76 million profit from Eurobank that was partially offset by a share of loss of 31 million from Atlas Corp.

Turning to our net losses on investments in the first quarter of 2022 of 214 million, they were primarily comprised of net losses on bonds of 494 million that was partially offset by net gains on our equity exposures of 263 million. The net loss is on bonds of 494 million included the net losses on our US Treasuries and the Canadian government bonds of 233 million, of which 158 million related to the net purchases I referred to earlier of the 7.4 billion. It also included unrealized losses of 72 million on the Greek government bonds, which backs Eurolife’s reserves, and net losses of 183 million on our corporate and other bonds, related principally to Canadian and US corporate. This was partially offset by gains on our US Treasury bond forward contracts of 69 million. Given the low duration of only 1.4 years on the $36.9 billion invested, principally in cash and our short dated investments, if those fixed income investments are held to maturity, that net unrealized loss that we recorded in the first quarter of 2022 will be reversed in future periods. The net losses on bonds were partially offset by net gains on equity exposures of 263 million that comprise of realized and unrealized appreciation on our common stocks and our equity total return swaps, which included 95 million of net gains on the equity total return swap investments that the company continues to hold on the Fairfax subordinate voting shares.

In prior quarters, in the conference calls, we had mentioned the ability for the company to increase its ownership in Digit above 49% to a controlling interest upon receipt of regulatory approvals in India. Given the regulatory approvals remain pending to permit the company to obtain control in Digit, the company did not record any gains in the first quarter of 2022 on its 49% equity accounted investment in Digit.

In closing, a few comments on our financial conditions position. Our liquidity in the position of the company remains very strong with our cash and investments at the holding company, at approximately 1.2 billion at March 31, 2022 and our $2 billion unsecured revolving credit facility was fully undrawn. As Peter mentioned, our holding company cash and investments supports our company’s decentralized structure and enables the company to deploy capital efficiently to our insurance and reinsurance companies. Our total debt-to-total cap ratio, excluding the investments that are consolidated in non-insurance companies, it was 24.2% at March 31, 2022 and remains stable compared to the 24.1% reported at December 31, 2021. And finally, our common shareholders’ equity, it decreased slightly to 14.9 billion at March 31, 2022, from just over 15 billion at December 31, 2021, which primarily reflected the payments of our common and preferred share dividends of 261 million in the first quarter of 2022 and that was partially offset by the reported net earnings attributed to shareholders of Fairfax have 126 million.

Thank you and I’ll now turn the call back over to Prem.

Prem Watsa

Thank you very much, Jen. We now look forward to answering your questions. Please give us your name, your company name, and try to limit your question to only one, so it’s fair to all of the call. Okay, Jelena [Phonetic], we are ready for the questions.

Tom MacKinnon

Yeah, thank you. Good morning, Prem.

Prem Watsa

Hey, good morning, Tom.

Tom MacKinnon

Question with respect to the --

Prem Watsa

Just a little louder, Tom.

Tom MacKinnon

Oh, yeah. Just a second here. Is this better? Can you hear me better here, Prem? Is that better?

Prem Watsa

Sounds good. Yeah, it’s coming better.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. Question with respect to the $400 million -- are you still anticipating a $400 million gain when you close this -- when you get the regulatory approvals with respect to Digit and is that expected in the second quarter? Thanks.

Prem Watsa

Yeah, Tom, it should come sometime soon. It is already passed in the parliament and so we’d look at it as soon as that gets approved. Peter, you want to add anything for that?

Peter Clarke

Yeah, no, we’re still expecting it and we need regulatory approval just to consolidate and we’re hoping it comes soon.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. So, there wasn’t anything noted in the press release this quarter, although about $400 million being potential gain, although that was noted in the prior quarter. So, you’re still expecting a $400 million gain upon getting the regulatory approvals. Is that correct?

Prem Watsa

Yeah, we are looking at that, Tom, as it comes. That was the estimate we made some time back and we’ll look at it again, but that’s going to be very significant, yes.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay, that’s great. And then, in terms of deploying some more cash into bonds, are you kind of finished with that now or would you look at putting more of your substantial cash position in the bonds going forward?

Prem Watsa

Yeah, so, Tom, we think the big risk today is the fact that people have not -- for 40 years, interest rates have gone down and you have to be in the business for a long time, like in the ‘70s, to have seen how interest rates went up, inflation went up, interest rates went up. So the big risk today, as I said, is interest rates going up, and we don’t know how high it is going to go. So what we’ve done is just one or two year bonds -- we are limiting our investments to one and two years, which by the way significant increase in interest rates have taken place in that term one to two years. And Brian Bradstreet, that’s what he’s limiting it to, two years max, and just rolling it over, as Peter told you in his presentation.

Tom MacKinnon

If rates continued to rise, would you look at deploying more or what would be your thinking in terms of what you would want to see before [Multiple Speakers]?

Prem Watsa

[Multiple Speakers] Tom. Yeah, if you were in the ‘70s, you’d have thought the rates were much higher than of course, what 5%, 6%, 7%, would have been good rates, 8% would have been good rates. 10%, 11%, 12% would have been good. It went to 21%. Long Canadas, that’s 30 year Canadas went to an unbelievable 16%. On the other side, in the pandemic treasury bonds went – 10-year treasuries went to 0.5%, never in the history of -- at least the modern history, including depression of the ‘30s, 10-year treasuries go to 0.5%, they did and they stayed for some time. So, you have to be just very, very careful. You can’t have preconceived ideas as to what can happen and we’re just being very, very careful. We’ve protected our company for 36 years, we want to last 100 years, we’re going to be very careful.

Tom MacKinnon

All right, appreciate the colors. Thanks very much.

Prem Watsa

Thank you, Tom. Next question, Jelena.

Prem Watsa

Hi, Mark.

Mark Dwelle

Good morning, Prem. Just building similar questions that Tom was just asking on the interest rates, do you have a kind of an annualized run rate of what interest in dividend income might look like now? I know you’ve given kind of broad estimates of that in the past.

Prem Watsa

Yeah. So, Mark, right now, Peter said, numbers are around 700 million normalized and as interest rates go higher, and as majorities roll over that number we expect to go higher. There’s lots of things that can change the numbers, so you can’t -- and no guarantees on that, Mark, but yeah, we expect it to go higher. Peter, would you add anything to that?

Peter Clarke

No, that’s our current run rate today, and we are continuing to monitor it and we look at it on a daily basis.

Prem Watsa

So, Mark, if you had a four or five year duration, and you had very little cash, and most people have -- most companies in our business have very little cash because cash was giving you 5 basis points and so the others are not going to be able to have interest income in the main, they will have some cash coming in, I guess, but in the main, increased investment income, we’ll have that and our bond portfolios are going to go down much, much less than anyone else.

Mark Dwelle

Definitely. You guys did a great job of protecting the balance sheet there, as I’m sure you’ve seen, there’s been some of your competitors have seen 5% and 10% impacts to their book value, so small catastrophe in my work.

Prem Watsa

[Indiscernible].

Mark Dwelle

One other question is, I noticed in the interim report, I guess there was $180 million injection of capital into the run off segment. And I was curious if you could elaborate on that? It didn’t look like it had any particular large losses but it was a fair amount of capital inflow for a unit that’s been stable for a very long time.

Prem Watsa

Yeah, we just want to keep it safe, Mark. You have all of these unexpected -- as we said in our annual report, unexpected runoff type exposures that are coming in, but I don’t know. Peter, would you add to that?

Peter Clarke

Yeah, I think, specifically on the 180 million, it really related to last year’s results. So, we were just actually putting the capital in the first quarter, but it related to 2021.

Mark Dwelle

Understood, thank you. I think that’s all my questions. Very clean quarter. Thanks.

Prem Watsa

Hey, thank you very much, Mark. Jelena, next question, please.

Unidentified Participant

Hi, Prem. Hi, Jen.

Prem Watsa

Hi. Good morning, Howard.

Unidentified Participant

Hi. A minor question, did your drop in interest expense come from some derivatives you had?

Prem Watsa

Interest expense, Howard? No, we break it down. But you want to add to that, Peter?

Peter Clarke

I think the drop was -- last year we bought back some bonds, so we had some early reading option fees in that number. This year that’s not in there.

Prem Watsa

Jen, anything to add?

Jen Allen

Yeah, Howard, maybe if I can refer you to page 43 in the interim report, we give the components in interest expense in 2022 compared to ‘21. So you can see I’ve got the holding company and the insurance companies, including the non-insurance, it was 92 million compared to 151 million. But as Peter indicated, in the prior years, that redemption loss of about 46 million, so when you adjust for that, you’re pretty much normalized on a year-over-year with some benefit coming through on the lower yield bonds that we issued last year.

Unidentified Participant

Okay, thanks, guys.

Prem Watsa

Thank you, Howard. Jelena, next question please.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yeah. Good morning.

Prem Watsa

Good morning, Jaeme.

Jaeme Gloyn

Only one question today, just wanted to get a little bit more color on the reserve development this quarter coming in flat and pretty flat across most of the business lines. So a little bit more color as to perhaps what we’re seeing there to drive less reserve development this quarter relative to prior years?

Prem Watsa

Jaeme, I will ask Peter to add to that. But I just want to make a point here, reserves when you expand and this was what we found in the 2001 market, after September 11, for the next six, seven years, we had huge redundancies. We’re expecting the same. Now in the first quarter, we didn’t show any significant redundancy that Peter said, because we look at it once a year at the end of the year and so we’ll review our reserves. But because we’ve grown so significantly in a hard market, 25% in 2021, 22% this year, the reserve redundancies we think will last for some time; don’t ask me how long, but that’s been our experience in the past. Because these -- the pricing, the rate increases that we’ve had have been very significant, we’re expanding, we’re very underwriting profit focus. We’re expanding because we’re getting paid to take the risk, as simple as that. And so we think, Jaeme, that over time, reserves will be redundant. Peter, I don’t know if you want to add anything to that.

Peter Clarke

I think just specifically on your question in the current quarter, in the fourth quarter, we do thorough actuarial reviews for all our companies and usually we make adjustments then. And unless there’s some adverse developments that we see, we typically don’t react too much in the first quarter, maybe on some short tail lines of business. So that’s why generally in the first quarter, you won’t see as much movement as the other quarters, so nothing unusual there.

Prem Watsa

And Jaeme, you know, when you look at our annual report and see that 10 years was the result development, our companies have had significant reserve redundancies year after year after year, and we expect them to continue to do that.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, great. Yeah, that’s the basis for the question. In fact, I just wanted to confirm there’s nothing like inflationary or otherwise that caught you off guard this quarter, relative to prior year, so it sounds like all is still normal. Thank you.

Prem Watsa

Thank you, Jamie. Jelena, next question.

Prem Watsa

Good morning, Payson.

Payson Hunter

Good morning. I just have a general question inquiring as to what your investment policy parameters are towards the use of total return swaps. Thank you.

Peter Clarke

On our policy on total return swaps, we do use some total return swaps to replicate long positions but we have said in the past that we’re no longer going to use total return swap, [Indiscernible] or use PRS for that.

Prem Watsa

Yeah. So, the no shorts, for the index or for individual stocks, and then total return swaps, we have just one or two and we intend to keep them but not use more of them.

Payson Hunter

Are there any limitations in the total quantity as a percentage of your investment portfolio

Prem Watsa

Peter?

Peter Clarke

The total return swaps when we look at our equity exposure, we look at the notional amount and we add that to our total equity exposure and we take capital charges on that, so that’s how it’s limited to the amount of exposure that we can take.

Payson Hunter

Thank you very much.

Prem Watsa

Thank you very much, Payson. Jelena, next question.

Ron Bobman

Hi, thanks and congrats on another very, very fine quarter.

Prem Watsa

Good morning, Ron.

Ron Bobman

Hi. Prem, I had sort of a stock price related question. We’re enjoying really good and improving underwriting environment, the portfolio of companies that make up Fairfax are performing very, very well and improving even further. And despite that, the stock price, even from your own comments at the AGM, shareholders of late, I think, with your comment have not enjoyed the extraordinary returns that over the long haul shareholders have returned and that you’re sort of focused on changing that, I guess, in some respects was the thrust of your comment at the AGM. And I’m wondering, what do you attribute -- when you think about what are the elements that are suppressing the stock performance, what do you think the lead items are? And then, so far, the primary tool has been buybacks and selling some small pieces of some of the great assets inside of Fairfax? What other tools or levers can you pull to sort of remedy that situation? Thanks.

Prem Watsa

Sure. So, Ron, that’s a very good question. You never know, these are markets, right, so you never can tell. In our annual report, I made the point that if you go back and look at 36 years of stock price, many a time has gone up 100%. Did we know that it would do that? No. So, we can’t predict our stock price, whether it goes up or down. What we can do -- and we don’t give guidance and we don’t play the game of quarterly earnings and all of that, we don’t do that, never done that. And so -- and we’re not promotional, we have one AGM and at that AGM, as you know, we answer every single question that comes from anywhere. And so we’re not oriented towards promoting our stock. But over the long term, our stock always reflects underlying value and when it doesn’t, we take a turn around and buy back the stock. So we bought 2 million shares at the end of 2021 and that’s the number one possibility for us in terms of continuing to buy. The more we buy our stock, the better it is for each individual shareholder who’s remaining and who has taken the long term view. Now, when the stock will react and how it will react, Ron, I wish I knew, I’m going to be a very large shareholder, and so I’m very interested in that, Ron, and if you know the answer to that, let me know

Ron Bobman

Okay, well, thanks. Operationally, everything’s great and it’s been very, very good capital management too, some happy, but wondering if there’s just more levers. Thanks again, and best of luck. Hope it continues.

Prem Watsa

Thank you. Thank you, Ron. And just to continue that, in terms of Ron’s question and comments, we have -- and I’ve said this at the AGM, got nothing to do with me, one of the best insurance companies in the world, not in Canada, not in the United States, I’m talking the world and the reason it’s one of the best in the world is because we’ve got decentralized operations. I think 23 companies in total, and we’ve got experience management teams who’ve been with us for 20 plus years, no change, consistent and below them is our whole consistent management team, a very small holding company. And so these presidents of ours, the 23 of them run a fine business and also the biggest company we have is about 6 billion in premium; out of the 24 that we did last year, only six. So for us to grow as opposed to large competitors, which are more centralized is much easier because our people are reacting to the opportunity that they find right ahead of them. And it’s a huge plus, it takes a tough time -- it takes a long time to develop and we’ve got excellent management teams and behind it all, as I said at the AGM, is our culture. We’ve got a wonderful culture at Fairfax, which you can experience if you come to our AGM. Next question, Jelena.

Ashwin Mudaliar

Thank you. Hi, Prem. Do you foresee any additional contributions to the insurance subs from the holdco just to support growth? And I guess conversely, if soft insurance market arises years from now, how do you think about withdrawing capital from insurance subs and bring it back to the holdco?

Prem Watsa

Yeah, so our companies are all very well financed, really well capitalized, all of them. We have to put money last year, as we said in our annual report, but today, they’re all very well capitalized, we don’t see any more money going in. They are expanding significantly. Our earnings -- it’s an underwriting profit, as you saw 93% combined ratio. We will be writing, Peter, I’m thinking about $20 billion plus of net written premium and a 5% underwriting profit of a billion dollars. And if it’s less than 95%, of course, it’s even more than a billion dollars; if it’s 10%, it’s 2 billion.

So we’ve got a huge underwriting profit coming forward. And our investment income, which is running at 700 million, as interest rates go up should continue to move upwards, which results in very good earnings quarter by quarter, who knows what will happen, we’ve never focused on a quarterly basis. And then remember, we have -- as Jen was saying, our restaurant business, all closed in the pandemic; our travel business travel, which is like Thomas Cook, went through a really rough time; Fairfax India, is trading at $12.5 we said at AGM, the book value, net asset value $20, India’s on a tear. So you’ve got a lot of companies that we have -- we talked about Atlas at the AGM, fabulously managed by David Sokol and Ben Chang [Phonetic], huge opportunity there.

And then hopefully our managers are interested in runs of our Eurobank, tremendous opportunity. So, on and on, you go on, and you’ll see not only interest income going in, and value stocks that we have could do extremely well. So you put all of that together. We’re quite excited about the opportunity. We don’t think capital is a problem at all but, Peter, any comment to add to his question?

Peter Clarke

No, I think you answered it. You’ve got the right answer. We think through strong underwriting profit, increased interest and dividend income, that the insurance companies will be able to fund any additional capital through growth. And Jen, for example, in the first quarter, I think the company’s returned --

Jen Allen

About 190 million, that’s correct. So there is capital flowing both ways. As Prem noted on the decentralized structure, it’s with the holding company at the 1.2 billion. It gives us the flexibility to put capital down into the needed companies, example with runoff in the quarter, but also take capital back up through those companies that have access and it’s about 190 million in dividends that did come up to the holdco in the first quarter of 2022.

Ashwin Mudaliar

Thank you very much.

Prem Watsa

Thank you very much. Ashwin. And any question, Jel, any more questions that you have?

Prem Watsa

Well, if there are no further question, then thank you for joining us on this call and thank you very much for coordinating it, Jel. Thank you.

