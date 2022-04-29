Authentic Images/E+ via Getty Images

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) saw its stock dip after an analyst from Hedgeye released a short report on the stock. While MPW's management team attempted to address the concerns in their supplemental and earnings call, the short report nonetheless highlighted some important issues that investors would be wise to consider. I explain why accounting of straight-line rent makes the leverage position higher than it looks as well as how it impacts valuation. The stock is quite cheap here and is paying a generous yield, all while operating in an industry with solid tailwinds. I rate the stock a buy here as shareholders are getting paid to wait for higher multiples.

MPW Stock Price

MPW has been a mild performer over the past few decades.

Data by YCharts

I last covered the stock in February of last year, when I rated it a buy on account of the solid fundamentals and attractive dividend yield. The stock has returned negative 7% since then, as the stock struggled to gain a higher multiple as predicted. Much of that has to do with some short reports released on the company which for the most part highlight the struggling financials of its top tenants.

MPW Stock Earnings

In the latest earnings report, MPW reported solid growth with 13% revenue growth or just over 9% on a per share basis. MPW grew adjusted funds from operations ('AFFO') per share by 8.8%. Those aren't the type of growth numbers you'd expect from a stock yielding 6.2%, so let's discuss the elephant in the room.

Hedgeye Short Report

I did not read the exact short report published on Hedgeye, but am basing the following on the analyst's related posts on his social media account. While MPW management tried to disregard the short report on their earnings call, I discuss two points which investors should nonetheless consider in their analysis.

First, we can see that MPW's typical lease is structured with solid 2% escalators which tick up after 10 years.

Medical Properties April 2022 Presentation

Because of that heavy back-weighted growth, MPW has a large amount of straight-line rent which shows up in revenue. This does not reflect positive cash flow but is instead meant to average out annual revenues. We can see below that funds from operations ('FFO') does not adjust out for straight-line rents, though AFFO does.

Medical Properties 2022 Q1 Supplemental

For that reason, investors should use AFFO instead of FFO in their valuation models, as straight-line rents are not applicable in any particular year of analysis.

The Hedgeye analyst pointed out that headline leverage did not account for straight-line rent. We can confirm this claim below, as debt to EBITDA stands at 6.5x but is closer to 8.2x after adjusting for $77 million in straight-line rent.

Medical Properties 2022 Q1 Supplemental

Is this an issue? 8.2x debt to EBITDA is sizably more risky than 6.5x debt to EBITDA, but I do not see immediate concern for the high leverage load for two reasons. First, MPW's business model appears more than stable as I do not see declining demand for medical care. Second, and perhaps more importantly, the credit rating issuers appear to be using the debt to EBITDA reported by the company - their opinion also looks to be influenced by the strength of the business model. I expect MPW to work towards reducing its leverage ratio over the long term.

The second point from the analyst that I will discuss is that of credit quality. We can see below that MPW's tenants on average cover rent by around 2.7x based on EBITDARM.

Medical Properties 2022 Q1 Supplemental

In response to the short report, MPW has started including operator-level reporting on this metric:

Medical Properties 2022 Q1 Supplemental

MPW stated on the conference call:

EBITDARM in these calculations come straight from property level GAAP basis financial reports we received from our tenants, which include their annual audited financials at year-end.

The analyst specifically had issues with the perceived credit quality of Steward Health Care. We can see below that Steward Health Care makes up around 28% of total revenue.

Medical Properties 2022 Q1 Supplemental

MPW lists Steward Health Care's rent coverage as being 2.8x, but the analyst was skeptical. MPW has not yet released 2021 financials for Steward Health Care, but we can get a gauge of profitability based on past financials. We can see pre-pandemic financials below:

Steward Health Care 2022 Filing

In 2019, Steward Health Care generated $125 million of operating income. We can subtract $387.3 million from asset gains and add $112.6 million of interest and $186.9 million of depreciation as well as $385 million of rent expense. That doesn't quite get us to the stated 2.7x coverage, but I wasn't able to determine the management fees and I note that we do not have 2021 numbers.

This exercise may be eye opening for readers who had thought that hospital operators are highly profitable. In reality, many hospitals take on substantial leverage due to their recurring revenues but this has a sizable impact on bottom line cash flows. While it is possible that MPW may need to reduce rents in the event of a restructuring, that is not a guarantee nor is it necessarily likely. Moreover, I do not agree with the analyst's assertion that Steward Health or any of the other tenants are at material risk of defaulting and leaving operations - as we saw above, this tenant appears to be profitable on a property-level basis and I expect cash flows to improve over time considering that the company has been on an aggressive growth runway.

Is MPW Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

All that being said, investors need to control expectations here. At first glance, one might want to expect the same double-digit growth of the past couple of years.

Medical Properties 2022 April Presentation

That would be misguided. For starters, MPW trades at only 13x AFFO, meaning that it is unlikely for the company to issue stock to fund acquisitions considering the low level of accretion. Management confirmed that stance on the conference call. MPW's growth typically comes from external acquisitions, and that must slow considerably considering the high leverage load and low equity valuation (the cost of capital simply isn't there to fund new acquisitions). This is quite normal for many REITs of a similar business model, especially those in the net lease sector. Namely, investors should expect faster growth when valuations are rich and slower growth when valuations are poor. In MPW's case, growth might slow down to as low as 2-3% based on annual lease escalators and the low amount of retained cash flows. I expect valuations to improve just by ongoing execution. I expect that as investors see many quarters of solid financials with modest cash flow and dividend growth, that MPW will be re-valued upwards as it arguably reflects a high yield with modest risk. Investors should obviously keep an eye on tenant credit health, but in my view the stated concerns appear overblown. I rate shares a buy for long term investors.