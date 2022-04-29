Rio Tinto: A Strong Buy $70 Or Below
Summary
- Thanks to market volatility, our limit buy order for Rio Tinto shares was triggered at $70 earlier this week.
- And at these price levels, we will gradually add more whenever we have new capital and we do plan to hold our shares for the long term.
- Under current conditions, $70 corresponds to be secularly low valuation while fundamentals are strong and new commodity and inflationary cycles are starting.
- Commodities have outperformed all major asset classes during the 9 Fed hikes since 1972.
- And leading commodity stocks such as Rio can serve as an excellent hedge in an inflationary cycle.
Investment Thesis
In this article, you will see why we opened a position of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) earlier this week, why we will add more at these price levels, and why we plan to hold onto these shares in the long term.
Its stock price has suffered a large correction since it peaked at $90+ about a year ago. Admittedly, there are reasons to be concerned. Commodity prices are notoriously volatile and cyclical. And there is the concern that China, which is a major consumer of iron ores, is facing a slowing down of its economy (especially its real estate sector). Also, the COVID pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have interrupted its operations and the end date of these interruptions is not clear yet.
However, our view is that the concerns over the above issues are overblown. The market has overreacted, and its valuation has swung the fear extreme. As you can see from the following chart, such overreaction has created one of the best entry points in a decade.
Furthermore, good businesses like RIO have also mastered the cyclical nature of commodity prices and are well-prepared. For example, RIO now has prepared a quite low debt level (about $13B in recent years) and maintains a quite large cash position (about $10B in recent years).
So, we are not worried about the cyclical price volatilities as long-term investors. On the opposite, we think its current valuation and business fundamentals will help us benefit from a new commodity cycle and fight against the ongoing inflationary cycles.
Production and Profitability
In the past year or so, RIO's production operations have certainly been negatively impacted by several major disruptions. While RIO (and the rest of the world too) are still recovering from the COVID pandemic downturn, the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war and new lockdowns in China has exacerbated the labor and supply chain. As its Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm commented,
"Production in the first quarter was challenging as expected, re-emphasising a need to lift our operational performance. We launched seven more deployments of the Rio Tinto Safe Production System, building on the achievements from the previous rollouts. As we ramp up Gudai-Darri, our iron ore business will have greater production capacity and be better placed to produce additional tonnes of Pilbara Blend in the second half."
You can see the impacts on RIO production in the last quarter and the last year from the following chart. Take its core iron ore businesses as an example. Pilbara operations had a challenging first quarter. RIO produced 71.7 million tonnes, 6% lower than the first quarter of 2021. Shipments in the first quarter were even worse, 8% lower than the first quarter of 2021.
While the productions were interrupted, the business fundamentals remain strong. RIO enjoys healthy profitability and delivers strong shareholder returns (even a large special dividend). The profitability metrics are strong across the board as shown below. The cash generated from operations reached a record $25.3B in 2021, a whopping 60% increase against 2020 on a continuing operations basis.
Probably it is most telling to compare its profitability against its closest peer BHP Group Limited (BHP), as shown in the left half of the following chart. As you can see, their profitability is quite similar in many metrics and also compares favorably to the overall economy. Take the net income margin as an example. Both feature a net margin of around 25% to 33%. To put things under perspective, the average profit margin for the overall economy fluctuates around 8% and rarely goes above 10%. Of course, this is an average across all business sectors. Nonetheless, as a rule of thumb, 10% is a very healthy profit margin, and 20% is an excellent margin. And as you can see both RIO and BHP earn an excellent margin.
However, as you can see from the right half of the following chart, RIO is valued at a dramatic discount, both relative to BHP, the overall economy, and also its own historical record, as elaborated more next.
Valuation and Projected Return
Its valuation is near a cyclical low here. The following chart shows the annual average PE of the stock in the past decade. You can see the contraction of RIO's valuation since its peak in 2015 and at the same time also the cyclical nature. The valuation bottomed in 2021 at a mere 5.2x and marked the beginning of the new cycle. As seen, the average is 9.9x and the standard deviation is ~2.4. This is the reason why set our buy order at $70. A price near or below $70 would bring its PE to be below 7x (only 6.4x FW), leaving a margin of safety of about 30% from its historical mean.
Looking forward, with such a compressed valuation and healthy fundamentals, RIO is well poised to deliver outsized returns as shown in the following projections. For the next 3~5 years, an upper single-digit annual growth rate is expected (near 7%) given the following considerations:
- Its healthy ROCE around 25% in recent years (return on capital employed). At 25% ROCE, a modest 10% investment rate would be able to sustain a 2.5% organic growth rate.
- Given its long-term pricing power, adding a bit of an inflation escalator would achieve a 6% growth rate conservatively already.
- The ramping up and new capacities will easily bring the growth rate to 7%. The business is also actively A) ramping up its existing operations (e.g., the ramp-up of Gudai-Darri will lead to greater production capacity and be better placed to produce additional Pilbara Blend in the near future), and B) adding new operations via cooperative agreements and acquisition.
Conclusion and Risks
This is one of the most enticing times to buy RIO in a decade. We opened a position earlier this week at $70. We will add more at these price levels and will hold onto these shares in the long term. As long-term investors, we think the market overacted to the concern over cyclical commodity prices, and the concern of temporary interruptions such as the COVID pandemic and global supply chains.
The valuation compression is too large to ignore, especially when examined against its close peer BHP, and its own historical record. Looking forward, even a conservative projection can lead to a double-digit annual total return in the next few years.
There are risks involved with RIO though.
- First, there are some short-term risks due to the pandemic. During the third quarter, Rio Tinto's commodity output moderated, due to pandemic-related labor shortages, equipment outages, and project delays. My above projections (and RIO's guidance too) assume the pandemic does not become worse from here (and does not lead to another wave of government-imposed restrictions for example).
- RIO also faces global geopolitical risks. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine could prolong and exacerbate the interruption of global logistics. And many of RIO's operations are in politically unstable regions. For example, RIO was only able to make progress during the quarter with the commencement of underground mining at Oyu Tolgoi following a comprehensive agreement reached with the Government of Mongolia.
