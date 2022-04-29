Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Like all of its high-growth tech peers this year, Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) has suffered a massive year-to-date decline. Since the start of January, this single-sign-on software leader has shed more than 40% of its stock value. The majority of this decline was driven by the general valuation reset in growth stocks (and Okta, even among other SaaS peers, used to stand out like a sore thumb for its persistently high revenue valuation multiples). But unlike peers, some fundamental issues have also popped up for Okta, including a worsening of profitability margins and a recent security breach that has shaken both investors' and customers' confidence in the company.

On the hacking attempt, the good news is that the company has managed to contain the fallout and reported in mid-April that the breach was much smaller than initially anticipated, impacting only two customers (versus an earlier expectation of the attack having hit up to 366 customers). Still, we do wonder that for a company whose primary selling point is secure access, if this attack will have bearing on customers' and prospects' perception of the company going forward and hurt sales momentum in 2022.

All year long, and especially after the news of that security breach broke in April, Okta shares have been in a downtrend:

Data by YCharts

Now, it's incredibly important to step back from the overly pessimistic noise and recognize Okta for its merits: This is a company that has exhibited very strong growth at scale, has become the de-facto sign-on provider for most major companies, has a steady recurring revenue base with expansion potential both through adding seats/users as well as selling additional modules. Okta is also cash flow positive and has a rich trove of >$2.5 billion in balance sheet cash with which to execute acquisitions, such as its recent major purchase of Auth0.

In light of Okta's steep fall from all-time highs, plus the continued attractiveness of its fundamental profile (Okta remains, after all, a rare "Rule of 40" software company), I'm upgrading my view on Okta to neutral.

What this means, practically speaking, is add Okta to your watch list. I think the company is approaching a buy point, but I think the current downside momentum has a little bit more steam to take Okta down lower.

A quick valuation check: At current share prices near $127, Okta trades at a market cap of $19.89 billion. After netting off the $2.51 billion of cash and $1.83 billion of debt on Okta's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $19.22 billion.

Meanwhile, for the upcoming fiscal year, Okta has guided to $1.78-$1.79 billion in revenue, representing 37-38% y/y growth. Note that this growth rate still includes some un-comped revenue from Auth0, which closed midway through the second quarter of FY22.

Okta FY23 guidance (Okta Q4 earnings release)

Against this revenue range, Okta trades at 10.8x EV/FY23 revenue. This is, of course, cheaper than Okta has ever been (during its heights in the pandemic, Okta traded easily north of >20x forward revenue). Still, I think there is room for downside here. My buy point for Okta is when it hits 9x FY23 revenue, representing a price target of $106. At that level, I'm all in.

The bottom line here: It's important to keep a cool head when it comes to Okta and other high-growth SaaS stocks that are crumbling at a rapid pace. Recognize Okta for its strengths and be ready to snap up this stock as it continues to dip.

Q4 Download

Let's now discuss Okta's latest Q4 results in greater detail. The Q4 earnings summary is shown in the table below:

Okta Q4 results (Okta Q4 earnings release)

Okta grew its revenue in the fourth quarter at a 63% y/y pace to $383.0 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $350.8 million (+49% y/y). Do note, however, that the majority of this outsized growth is inorganic. On a standalone Okta basis, excluding the contribution from Auth0 which was acquired and closed in Q2 of FY22, Okta's organic revenue growth was 39% y/y - which was one point weaker than 40% y/y growth in Q3.

Here's some additional qualitative commentary on the quarter's sales momentum from CEO Todd McKinnon's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call:

We added over 1,000 new customers in Q4, which was a record. Our total customer base now stands at 15,000 and grew an impressive 50%. We continue to do very well with large enterprise customers. In Q4, we added a record 275 customers with $100,000-plus annual contract value or ACV. These new $100,000-plus ACV customers continue to be balanced between new customers and upsells. Our total base of $100,000-plus ACV customers now stands at over 3,100 and grew nearly 60% in Q4. We also continue to have strong momentum with even larger contracts. We had record new adds of customers with both $500,000-plus and $1 million plus in ACV. We now have nearly 600 customers with an ACV of $500,000-plus and nearly 200 customers with an ACV of $1 million plus both of these groups grew approximately 60%. Our momentum in these large customer wins is a good proxy for our business with large enterprise and government organizations. It's clear that the focus and energy we've put into better serving these largest customers."

Looking ahead to Q1, Okta is expecting total growth to decelerate to 55% y/y. Again, we will see if the security breaches in April are going to have any impact on Okta's ability to move deals through the sales cycle in Q1-Q2.

From a profitability perspective, Okta's story is a little less rosy. Q4 pro forma operating margins fell to -6%, a full nine-point reduction from a positive 3% in the year-ago Q4. Full-year pro forma operating margins, meanwhile, fell back seven points to -6%.

Okta operating margins (Okta Q4 earnings release)

The big driver here, naturally, was acquisitions - Okta acquired Auth0 for growth not for bottom line synergies. The company's total combined operating expenses rose 81% y/y while headcount rose 79% y/y to over 5,000 total employees.

The good news is that Okta retains a very high-70s pro forma gross margin profile, which should allow the business to scale over time. Still, the big margin cuts will surely impact investor sentiment at a time when the market is hyper-focused on safety over growth.

Similarly, Okta's free cash flow profile is still positive, but weekend year over year. For FY22, the company generated only $87.5 million of FCF, down -21% y/y and representing a 7% FCF margin, half the margin relative to 13% in the prior year.

Okta FCF margins (Okta Q4 earnings release)

Key Takeaways

Be patient when it comes to Okta. This remains a fantastic, category-leading SaaS stock that is approaching a buyable valuation. Keep this on the radar as it continues to fall.