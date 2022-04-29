David Becker/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

It was the moment that every Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and Chinese tech stocks investors had been waiting for. If the Chinese State Council's (China's cabinet) supportive policy statement in March wasn't enough, this time, it came directly from Chinese President Xi Jinping himself.

Even though the details remain light, the intent was forceful. Bloomberg reported earlier today (April 29) that the Communist Party's Politburo has committed to "deliver on economic targets and support healthy growth of internet platform companies, according to a statement following a quarterly economic meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping."

The focus of the message was obviously on "internet platform companies." It's critical because we should all know by now they are the main targets of the regulatory crackdown that started in late-2020.

Furthermore, Beijing will also be holding a symposium with the most significant tech firms from April 30 to May 4. It was reported that Alibaba, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF), and ByteDance (BDNCE) were invited.

We discussed previously that "irrational fear" has kept Chinese stock investors from adding more exposure. We implore these investors to get out of their shells now. It's time to take the plunge if they have been biding their time for more than a year.

The Edict Came Right From Xi Jinping Himself

We believe that the Chinese government has been using a graduated approach to easing its regulatory crackdown since the start of 2022. The government had been careful as it wanted to rein in the excesses of previous years and wasn't keen for them to be repeated.

We also discussed in a March article that the "perfect storm" of delisting risks, rising COVID cases, and the Russian connection culminated in a massive capitulation of Chinese stocks in March. Interestingly, those risks have intensified, but Chinese tech stocks didn't fall to their March bottoms. What started as a largely controlled COVID outbreak in Shenzhen has culminated in full-scale lockdowns in Shanghai. Even though the cases have been dropping, the damage caused by the month-long lockdown has been significant.

Also, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has continued to drag China further into the fray, as it has shown little signs of ending. It is looking increasingly likely to be a long-drawn conflict. Furthermore, the accelerated rate hike path by the Fed has thrown China's targeted monetary easing into disarray. China risks more significant capital outflows hurting the yuan if they ease further while the Fed continues to raise rates higher. Therefore, the scope of monetary and fiscal stimulus has started to narrow even as the macroeconomic situation worsens.

Therefore, we believe Xi Jinping realized that if China is still committed to its 5.5% GDP growth target by the end of 2022, he needs to enlist the help of its most influential platform companies. Companies like Alibaba, Tencent, and Baidu are still very cash-rich. Moreover, Alibaba unveiled a massive $25B buyback program in March as it sought to capitalize on the mispricing of its stock.

Therefore, China realized it's time to leverage the balance sheet of Alibaba and its peers to combat the macroeconomic troubles before they get worse. Beijing knows it.

Alibaba Estimates Have Been Revised Downwards Again

Alibaba revenue consensus estimates % comps (S&P Capital IQ)

Alibaba Adj. EBIT margins consensus estimates % comps (S&P Capital IQ)

Bloomberg reported yesterday (April 28) that Street analysts have reduced their estimates across the major Chinese tech companies. They were concerned with the near-term impact of the extended COVID lockdowns, dragging China's recovery even further.

Alibaba was also not spared. UBS (Buy rating) also cut BABA stock price target, as it emphasized (edited): "We are cutting Alibaba's FQ4 (Ended March 2022) estimates to reflect the incremental Covid-19 related headwinds in addition to the regulatory and macro impacts last year." Readers can also refer to the above charts to parse the revisions to Alibaba's revenue and adjusted EBIT margins estimates. Given Alibaba's substantial exposure to consumer discretionary spending, it's highly expected. Nevertheless, keen observers should consider that these revisions apply mainly to the next two quarters. Consensus estimates suggest that Alibaba could stage a recovery in the latter half of H2'22 through 2023.

Therefore, we are confident that much of the negative commentary and irrational fear has largely been priced in.

Is BABA Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

The "clear mandate" came right from Xi Jinping himself as part of the highest policymaking body in China. Therefore, it's clear that Xi is committed to his GDP growth target for 2022 and is keen to re-establish economic stability in China.

As such, we believe it's time for investors to emerge from hiding and start deploying capital before the H2'22 recovery becomes more noticeable.

Consequently, we reiterate our Buy rating on BABA stock.