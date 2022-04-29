Alibaba And Chinese Tech Stocks: Come Out Of Hiding Now - It's Time To Buy
Summary
- Chinese President Xi Jinping directed that the government is committed to "deliver its economic growth target and support the healthy growth of internet platform companies."
- The edict from Xi himself is highly significant. He is committed to leveraging Alibaba and its peers to help meet his economic agenda.
- We discuss why Alibaba and Chinese tech investors should come out of hiding now.
- As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on BABA stock.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
It was the moment that every Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and Chinese tech stocks investors had been waiting for. If the Chinese State Council's (China's cabinet) supportive policy statement in March wasn't enough, this time, it came directly from Chinese President Xi Jinping himself.
Even though the details remain light, the intent was forceful. Bloomberg reported earlier today (April 29) that the Communist Party's Politburo has committed to "deliver on economic targets and support healthy growth of internet platform companies, according to a statement following a quarterly economic meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping."
The focus of the message was obviously on "internet platform companies." It's critical because we should all know by now they are the main targets of the regulatory crackdown that started in late-2020.
Furthermore, Beijing will also be holding a symposium with the most significant tech firms from April 30 to May 4. It was reported that Alibaba, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF), and ByteDance (BDNCE) were invited.
We discussed previously that "irrational fear" has kept Chinese stock investors from adding more exposure. We implore these investors to get out of their shells now. It's time to take the plunge if they have been biding their time for more than a year.
The Edict Came Right From Xi Jinping Himself
We believe that the Chinese government has been using a graduated approach to easing its regulatory crackdown since the start of 2022. The government had been careful as it wanted to rein in the excesses of previous years and wasn't keen for them to be repeated.
We also discussed in a March article that the "perfect storm" of delisting risks, rising COVID cases, and the Russian connection culminated in a massive capitulation of Chinese stocks in March. Interestingly, those risks have intensified, but Chinese tech stocks didn't fall to their March bottoms. What started as a largely controlled COVID outbreak in Shenzhen has culminated in full-scale lockdowns in Shanghai. Even though the cases have been dropping, the damage caused by the month-long lockdown has been significant.
Also, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has continued to drag China further into the fray, as it has shown little signs of ending. It is looking increasingly likely to be a long-drawn conflict. Furthermore, the accelerated rate hike path by the Fed has thrown China's targeted monetary easing into disarray. China risks more significant capital outflows hurting the yuan if they ease further while the Fed continues to raise rates higher. Therefore, the scope of monetary and fiscal stimulus has started to narrow even as the macroeconomic situation worsens.
Therefore, we believe Xi Jinping realized that if China is still committed to its 5.5% GDP growth target by the end of 2022, he needs to enlist the help of its most influential platform companies. Companies like Alibaba, Tencent, and Baidu are still very cash-rich. Moreover, Alibaba unveiled a massive $25B buyback program in March as it sought to capitalize on the mispricing of its stock.
Therefore, China realized it's time to leverage the balance sheet of Alibaba and its peers to combat the macroeconomic troubles before they get worse. Beijing knows it.
Alibaba Estimates Have Been Revised Downwards Again
Bloomberg reported yesterday (April 28) that Street analysts have reduced their estimates across the major Chinese tech companies. They were concerned with the near-term impact of the extended COVID lockdowns, dragging China's recovery even further.
Alibaba was also not spared. UBS (Buy rating) also cut BABA stock price target, as it emphasized (edited): "We are cutting Alibaba's FQ4 (Ended March 2022) estimates to reflect the incremental Covid-19 related headwinds in addition to the regulatory and macro impacts last year." Readers can also refer to the above charts to parse the revisions to Alibaba's revenue and adjusted EBIT margins estimates. Given Alibaba's substantial exposure to consumer discretionary spending, it's highly expected. Nevertheless, keen observers should consider that these revisions apply mainly to the next two quarters. Consensus estimates suggest that Alibaba could stage a recovery in the latter half of H2'22 through 2023.
Therefore, we are confident that much of the negative commentary and irrational fear has largely been priced in.
Is BABA Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
The "clear mandate" came right from Xi Jinping himself as part of the highest policymaking body in China. Therefore, it's clear that Xi is committed to his GDP growth target for 2022 and is keen to re-establish economic stability in China.
As such, we believe it's time for investors to emerge from hiding and start deploying capital before the H2'22 recovery becomes more noticeable.
Consequently, we reiterate our Buy rating on BABA stock.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM, BYDDY, NIO, SE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.