Consumers Have Room To Run

By Anoushka Sharma

Higher inflation and interest rates are issues, but the news isn't all bad.

With the Federal Reserve embarking on an interest rate hiking cycle to counteract realized inflation, there're concerns about consumers-particularly those with lower incomes. However, due to a robust job market, gains in income and improved balance sheets from fiscal transfers during the pandemic, we think it's too early to call a material change in potential spending potential even amid signs of slowing on discretionary goods in March.

Per the Atlanta Fed, first-quartile earners (the lowest level of wages) saw wages increase 6.1% in March as compared to the overall average of 4.5%--the highest rate of wage growth for that cohort since the late 1990s. Furthermore, starting in 1Q 2021, second-quartile wage gains have outpaced those of third- and fourth-quartile earners. Also, wage growth has been highest for those 16 - 24 years old (11.8%) and with a high school diploma or less (4.8%).

The Fed characterizes incomes differently, but the data shows that consumer balance sheets coming out of the pandemic are stronger than they were going in. The bottom two quintiles have seen an over $245 billion increase of liquid assets since 4Q 2019, reflecting a 19% increase. Liabilities ex-mortgages increased by just $76.3 billion during the same period. Real estate assets were up by $1.2 trillion, with mortgages increasing by just over $141 billion.

March data from Bank of America showed that households with incomes less than $50,000 were cutting back on some discretionary goods amid higher spending relative to pre-pandemic levels. What is uncertain, from our perspective, is how much was due to higher non-discretionary expenses or some shift to services, as all consumers saw a 91% increase in spending on airlines and a 17% increase in spending at restaurants.

We don't view these crosscurrents as a cause for immediate concern. Wage growth continues to be robust, goods inflation may be peaking and, according to Bloomberg, gasoline prices are down more than 5% from their peak. We are on alert, particularly with regard to the labor market; but until the latter weakens, it is difficult to be overly negative on the consumer-overall or within the lower-income cohorts.

