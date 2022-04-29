Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has sunk to new 52-week lows. It is now down about 19% over the past year and 8% over the last five days. The broader S&P 500, on the other hand, is down less than 5% over the same periods.

On their most recent earnings release, the company reported a loss of 36K postpaid phone connections. For comparative purposes, AT&T (T) reported a net gain of 691K customers over the same reporting period. Additionally, net income came in 13% lower than the prior year, and the company warned that inflationary pressures and higher interest costs would pressure earnings in future periods.

Guidance was also revised to reflect the uncertain market environment. Service and other revenue growth is now expected to be flat, from growth of 1-1.5%. Adjusted EPS is also expected to be at the lower end of their range. USF rate reductions and softness in wireless sales, in addition to increased competition, were cited as the significant items affecting the company's service and other revenue.

While the surface-level results were disappointing, there were several positive takeaways that are being overlooked. Wireless activations were up 11%, total broadband customers were the highest in over a decade, and postpaid ARPA grew by 2.6%. As the world continues to transition towards increased connectivity, VZ's role in building for the future has never been more critical. At just 8.7x forward earnings, there is savory value conviction in VZ.

Dominant position in the U.S. wireless market and most reliable 5G network in the U.S.

VZ has an extensive network that covers virtually the entire U.S. with their 4G LTE network. Furthermore, more than 200 million people are covered with their 5G network, which is the most reliable in the U.S., according to RootMetrics. In addition, their 5G Ultra Wideband (UW) network currently covers 113M people and is expected to reach 175M by the end of the year, an increase of over 50%.

VZ Coverage Map - Company Website

In the most recent earnings release, VZ reported a net loss of 36K postpaid phone connections. When compared against AT&T's gain of 691K, this seems concerning. However, VZ's own figures are an 80% improvement from a year ago and the best first quarter performance since 2018, driven by the business segment, which reported additions of 256K.

VZ also reported activations that were up 11% year-over-year and the best quarterly full net additions performance since 2018. In addition, there were 194K fixed wireless access (FWA) net additions during the quarter, which was 2.5x greater than the performance in Q4FY21. Overall broadband additions came in at 229K, which was the highest net addition in over a decade.

In Q1, VZ reported total revenues of +$33.6B, which was 2.1% greater than the prior year. Within the Consumer segment, total revenues grew 10.9%, driven partly by the first full quarter of TracFone inclusion. The continued integration of TracFone is expected to further expand VZ's addressable consumer market and to serve as a hedge against changing macroeconomic conditions.

Strong commitment in CAPEX to sustain market position

VZ is aggressively investing in their network infrastructure to position themselves for future growth and to maintain their market position against disruptive technology and other competitive forces. In 2021, VZ was the winning bidder of the C-Band spectrum auction held by the FCC. The licenses awarded amounted to about +$45B and have yielded coverage benefits for 100 million people.

In addition, the company is continuously focused on the long-term deployment of wireless services on 5G technology and spending heavily to acquire the fiber and spectrum necessary for the successful launch of the services in a greater number of addressable markets.

VZ CAPEX Summary - Investor Presentation

VZ is expecting 2022 to be the year of peak capital intensity. Accelerated C-Band deployment is then expected to contribute meaningfully to EBITDA growth and to the company's goal of 4% sales growth in 2024 and beyond. At reduced capital intensity, a greater amount of free cash is projected to be available to deleverage to a target range of 1.75x-2x.

Predictable cash flows, strong liquidity profile, and a manageable debt structure

VZ generated +$6.8B in operating cash flows during Q1FY22. This was lower than the same period last year due to lower net income and negative working capital adjustments relating to inventories and receivables. In future periods, cash flows are expected to normalize as the company experiences increased acquisition synergies.

Partial Cash Flow Statement - Form 10-K

On the balance sheet, the company has +$1.7B in cash on hand and access to +$9.4B in their undrawn revolving credit facility. In addition, the company has access to +$9.0B in their export credit facility, of which +$6.5B was outstanding as of Q1. The access to readily available funds solidifies the company's liquidity profile.

At the end of the current quarter, VZ had total net unsecured debt of +$135.6B. While this seems high, it is just +$2.8x adjusted EBITDA. Additionally, the company is mostly insulated from rising interest rates, as 75 to 80% of their debt is fixed rate. The company is, however, expecting additional interest expense of between +$150-$200M in the current year. Regardless, the level of debt servicing over the next 12 to 24 months is manageable, given the liquidity profile and their expected earnings potential.

C-Band expansion will drive accelerated growth

Over 75% of growth over the next five years is expected to come from 5G mobility and nationwide broadband. To cover a wider area at faster speeds, VZ is investing heavily in C-Band expansion. Over time, these investments are expected to significantly expand the company's fixed wireless coverage of households and businesses. By the end of 2025, 5G is expected to cover 50 million households and 14 million businesses. The company is also projecting to have four to five million total fixed wireless subscribers.

VZ FWA Opportunities - Investor Presentation

At present, the adoption of 5G is already faster than what the company experienced when changing from 3G to 4G. On their earnings release, management stated that less than 10% of users had a compatible device one year after the launch of 4G. In contrast, 24% of users were on 5G devices a year after the launch of their 5G spectrum. Additionally, the company is expecting 5G penetration to reach 60% of their wireless consumers by the end of 2023, which would be up from 40% at the end of the first quarter.

Continued penetration into this emerging market is paving the way for an increasing number of partnerships. Some examples include the company's partnership with Meta Platforms (FB) to couple their network and edge compute capabilities with FB's technologies to understand the foundational requirements for metaverse applications. Additionally, the company has an agreement with Audi to bring 5G connectivity to the next generation of Audi models beginning with their 2024 models.

As one of the most aggressive investors in terms of capital intensity, VZ is poised to capture the numerous growth opportunities afforded by the world's increasing level of connectivity.

A stock for both long-term and short-term investors

For long-term-oriented investors, VZ offers the potential for significant growth at bargain valuations. In return for holding, shareholders will receive an annual dividend payout of $2.56, which is a yield of over 5% on today's price. In addition, the dividend is consistently increasing at a rate of about 2% per year. While not a significant increase, it is conservative and sustainable for the long run. At just over 50% of net income, the risk of a cut is minimal. The prospects of future share repurchases is another incentive for including the stock as a core portfolio holding.

For more active traders, VZ is an attractive option play due to its limited volatility. Currently, the spread between the 52-week high and the 52-week low is less than $15. Before the significant decline in recent days, the spread was even lower. To capitalize on this, short-term traders can apply an Iron Condor (IC) option strategy.

For example, for the option period expiring June 3, 2022, if an investor believes VZ will trade between $45 and $50, then they can purchase a put-buy @ $44 for $40 and a call-buy @ $51 for $15. These would be the anchors.

Next, they would issue a put-sell @ $45 for $79 and a call-sell @ $50 for $33. For this IC to clear, the investor would need to post $100 collateral. In return, they would receive a premium of $57.

If VZ remains within the target range upon expiration, the investor would realize 100% of the premium. If, however, the price shoots above or below the anchors, then the investor would lose 100% of their collateral and end up with a net loss of $43, after considering the premium received.

Yahoo Finance - June 3, 2022 Options Straddle As Of 04/29/22

Normally, the success rate of this strategy would be high, especially on a stock like VZ. Due to the heightened volatility, however, there is a greater probability of failure. Therefore, it may be best to wait until shares settle into a more normal trading range. From there, an investor could make an assessment on the boundaries and act accordingly. An investor can then issue the IC either on a weekly or monthly basis.

Conclusion

VZ is trading on deeply bearish sentiment resulting from heightened investor anxiety in the overall macroeconomic environment. Poor surface-level results and subsequent guidance further reinforced the bear thesis for most investors. At less than $50 a share, the stock is now down to multi-year lows.

By most measures, the market has significantly undervalued the future earnings potential of the company. Continuing growth in 5G mobility and nationwide broadband will contribute meaningfully to EBITDA in future periods.

As capital intensity declines, a greater amount of discretionary cash flows will be used for leverage reduction, which stood at 2.8x for the most recent filing period. The company has stated that it will consider share repurchases when leverage reaches 2.25x. This will add to the annual dividend payout, which is currently yielding more than 5%.

Guidance for FY22 adjusted EPS is between $5.40 and $5.55. At the lower bound, shares would currently be priced at 8.7x earnings versus a five-year average of 11.5x. Applying a 5% miss on earnings to the lower EPS range and a 10x multiple would still yield a target price of $51, which would be 8.5% higher than current levels. For long-term investors who seek growth at reasonable risk, VZ is one bargain worth adding to the cart.