DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Like Shooting Fish In A Barrel

Following the tops struck in Q4 2021 in the S&P 500 (SPY) and the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ), the decline in what we like to portray as a "Wave 4 down" has been seemingly endless and brutal. That's not correct, of course. In both indices we've seen just normal larger-degree selloff, a roughly 25% retracement in SPY and a roughly 40% retracement in QQQ from the highs. These aren't modest dips but they aren't crashes either.

The real pain has been felt in the high-growth, high-beta technology sector. These names soared in 2020 and 2021, reaching far greater extensions on their respective stock charts than did the major indices - in consequence they had further to fall. That beta that feels so good on the way up? Less good on the way down, for longs at least.

Not all growth stocks are created equal however - a theme of our work in our Growth Investor Pro service here on Seeking Alpha. We'd like to talk to you today about Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB), a small-cap ($6bn EV) cybersecurity software stock that is on almost nobody's radar yet which has kept on moving up whilst other growth stocks hit the floor.

Tenable is a rather boring business. Its software products don't live in the enterprise's runtime, don't protect endpoints in real time, don't monitor the network at line speed for intrusions, nothing like that. Instead they help the enterprise map out its ?threat surface," ie understand its vulnerabilities across the network. Demand for this functionality is growing rather quickly as you can imagine.

As for the stock? Well, just to capture your attention for a moment, here's TENB since 1 November 2021, vs. SPY and QQQ and also vs. a couple of cybersecurity darlings in the shape of Crowdstrike (CRWD) and ZScaler (ZS).

TENB vs Indices, Cyber Peers (YCharts.com)

3% is hardly an exciting return, but for a high growth software name in this environment? Positively stellar!

Now let's look at the fundamentals. First, revenue down to unlevered pre-tax free cash flow.

TENB Summary Numbers 1 (YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

Key highlights:

Revenue growth is accelerating these last four quarters

Gross margins steady in the high 70%s

TTM EBITDA has been positive since the Q3 2020 quarter and whilst margins have dropped a little in the last three quarters we think that's an acceptable price to pay to fuel the revenue growth acceleration.

Unlevered pre-tax free cash flow margins are significantly in excess of EBITDA margins, and that's because the company is both efficient with capex and skilled at being paid upfront by its customers, the better to generate that positive change in working capital every month.

Now, summary balance sheet and deferred revenue analysis.

TENB Financials II (Cestrian Analysis, Reuters)

Again, highlights:

Deferred revenue is a large proportion of TTM recognized revenue and it's growing at a similar rate - that means that unpleasant surprises on the revenue line are less likely than your average business. Still possible! But less likely.

The company has been in a net cash position for some time and ought to remain that way absent an acquisition.

5% growth in shares outstanding reflects the usual stock-based comp model employed here.

The fundamental valuation has remained at pre-tech wreck levels.

TENB Valuation (Ycharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

Why do we think this stock is a buy at those levels? When you can buy say Meta Platforms for a way lower multiple of everything? The answer lies in two parts. First, the potential that the company is sold. And why do we think it could be sold?

One, the financial profile is perfect for a leveraged buyout owner. Cash generative and cash paid upfront ahead of revenue recognition. Revenue multiple punchy but not silly and EBITDA and cash flow multiples merely look high before the LBO firm takes their barbarian's ax to the cost base (thus lowering the effective entry multiples).

Two, we know from the recent acquisition of SailPoint Technologies that the right kind of buyer is prepared to pay big for cybersecurity operators. (You can read our note on the sale of SailPoint, here).

Three, when stocks get beaten up like this, that's the time strategics can go shopping and not have to pay all-time highs for their quarry, because exhausted shareholders will accept less just to be able to cash up.

What if no sale occurs? Well, we still think the stock has a bright future by itself. We think the stock is in a Wave 3 up now and can peak at a minimum $78, being the 100% extension of Wave 1. (Normally you would expect a growth stock like this to peak in Wave 3 at more than the 100% extension - maybe the 1.618 or even 2.618 extension - but let's not get too ambitious here).

TENB Stock Chart (TradingView, Cestrian Analysis)

You can reach similar conclusions with other technical analysis methods too.

In short? For the ongoing strength vs. a weak market and peers, for the improving fundamentals, for the sale potential? We rate Tenable at Buy, and indeed own the stock in staff personal accounts.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 29 April 2022.