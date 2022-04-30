billnoll/E+ via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

There is one simple truth to successful investing that can be summarized by the following quote.

“Fortunes are made by buying right and holding on." - Tom Phelps

How you want to "buy right" is up to you.

Some people are fans of growth investing, trying to find the next Amazon (AMZN) early and riding it for decades to life-changing, generational wealth.

Others prefer the less speculative nature of deep value investing, the Ben Graham "cigar butt" model of buying $1 for $0.5.

Others just love cash flow from wonderful businesses or hard assets, sometimes both, such as REIT investors or high-yield dividend investors for whom legendary blue-chips such as Altria (MO) or Enbridge (ENB) have been a staple for decades.

We're fans of combining all these approaches within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.

We want to pound the table again on PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), which we recommended back in January as a deep-value-hyper-growth buying opportunity.

This deep dive article provides a comprehensive analysis of PHM's quality, growth thesis, valuation, risk profile, and return potential.

Today, we want to provide a shorter update.

Why are we recommending Pulte again?

Because the thesis behind Pulte has only grown stronger!

But take a look at the price since we recommended it three months ago.

PHM is down 26% and yet here are 3 reasons why PHM is still too cheap to ignore, and one of the best-coiled springs on Wall Street.

Reason One: Earnings Estimates Are Rising... A Lot

Year January 8th May 27th Change 2022 $9.00 $10.26 14.0% 2023 $9.85 $11.25 14.2%

2022 estimates are up 14% after year-end earnings.

In fact, below are analyst estimates back in January out to 2023.

January 2022 PHM Growth Outlook:

Metric 2020 Growth 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Growth Consensus Sales 10% 31% 17% 4% Dividend 9% 17% 7% (Official) 8% EPS 42% 39% 25% 10% Operating Cash Flow 72% -32% 54% 16% Free Cash Flow 64% 7% 2% 20% EBITDA 32% 54% 21% 3% EBIT (operating income) 32% 48% 23% 0%

You can see explosive growth in the pandemic as millions of people moved to the suburbs and wanted bigger homes from which they could work remotely.

By 2023, growth was expected to slow--largely due to rising interest rates cooling the hottest housing market in history.

April 2022 PHM Growth Outlook:

Metric 2021 Growth 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Growth Consensus 2024 Growth Consensus (possible recession year) Sales 31% 23% 10% -1% Dividend 17% 7% (Official) 8% 6% EPS 43% 38% 10% 4% Operating Cash Flow -39% 39% 53% -22% Free Cash Flow -42% 150% -5% -26% EBITDA 49% 40% 2% -4% EBIT (operating income) 50% 34% 4% -5%

2022 EPS growth is now expected to be almost as strong as 2021's explosive growth year.

2023 is expected to be just as strong as 2022, and 2024 is a year of modest growth.

But 2024 is a year where many economists think we could be in a mild recession.

How on earth can sales for a home builder, a highly cyclical industry, stay relatively flat and earnings go up in a recession?

Reason 2: Long-Term Thesis Remains Firmly Intact

Morgan Stanley thinks that housing is going to see a 10 to 20-year secular mega-boom and here's why.

There are 150 million Millennials and Gen Zers vs. 75 million boomers

And over the next 20 years they will almost all be starting families and reaching peak earnings

The Census Bureau estimates that the US needs 1.5 million new housing starts each year to keep up with the population demand. But since the Great Recession, from 2007 through 2020 we've had fewer housing starts than this. To be precise, a total supply shortfall of between 3 million and 5 million homes.

Do you know what this means? If home builders increased capability by 33% to 2 million per year, then it could take up to 10 years to close the supply gap.

But of course, home builders aren't able to ramp up supply this quickly. Why?

Supply chain disruptions have hit the industry hard via:

Lack of raw materials (like lumber)

Lack of skilled labor (even with higher wages)

And these are just the largest components of a large list of challenges home builders face.

This is why, according to Moody's, they are expected to steadily increase capacity to 1.71 million in 2023.

In effect, from 2021 through 2023, Moody's and the Census Bureau estimate that the approximately 4 million home shortage will shrink by approximately 521,000 or 13%.

What is the result of this? In March 2022 the supply of new homes fell by 23% YOY to a record low of 469,304, according to Redfin.

In other words, it was the lowest housing supply in recorded US history, and that's not even adjusted for population.

This is why, even in the face of 5% mortgage rates and home prices that are still growing at 20% YOY according to Case-Schiller, analysts expect PHM to sell every house it can complete.

2020: 24,624 @ average price of $429,350

2021: 28,894 @ average price of $461,500

2022 consensus: 31,202 @ average price of $517,600

2023 consensus: 34,106 @ average price of $531,500

And guess what? PHM's backlog is growing, not shrinking, despite this explosive (50% growth in 3 years) growth in unit sales.

2020: backorder value: $6.7 billion

2021 backorder value: $9.9 billion

2022: $13.1 billion

2023: $13.2 billion

In other words, PHM is ramping up capacity as quickly as it can while maintaining strong margins, and yet its backorder is expected to keep growing through at least the next year.

Pulte says its top priorities for capital allocation are:

growth the business;

pay safe and rising dividends;

buy back stock opportunistically;

pay down debt.

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (3.0 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies) Interest Coverage (8+ Safe) 2020 1.58 0.19 10.98 2021 0.97 0.31 15.49 2022 0.64 -0.03 34.46 2023 0.64 -0.26 37.78 2024 NA -0.46 NA Annualized Change -25.77% NA 50.98%

PHM's leverage ratio has been falling at 26% per year while its interest coverage ratio climbs by 51% per year.

Year Total Debt (Millions) Cash Net Debt (Millions) Interest Cost (Millions) EBITDA (Millions) Operating Income (Millions) 2020 $3,164 $2,632 $375 $177 $2,008 $1,943 2021 $2,655 $1,834 $849 $162 $2,748 $2,510 2022 $2,246 $2,458 -$117 $98 $3,528 $3,377 2023 $2,342 $4,066 -$937 $94 $3,634 $3,551 2024 NA NA -$1,595 NA $3,502 $3,319 Annualized Growth -9.54% 15.60% NA -19.02% 14.92% 22.26%

PHM's cash is growing at 16% per year. Its debt is falling at 10% per year and cash flows servicing debt, none of which comes due until 2026, is growing at 15% to 22% per year.

What about dividends and buybacks?

Year Dividend Consensus EPS/Share Consensus EPS Payout Ratio Retained (Post-Dividend) Earnings Buyback Potential Debt Repayment Potential 2022 $0.61 $10.26 5.9% $2,403 23.95% 90.5% 2023 $0.66 $11.25 5.9% $2,637 26.28% 117.4% 2024 $0.70 $11.45 6.1% $2,677 26.68% 119.2% Total 2022 Through 2024 $1.97 $32.96 6.0% $7,716.51 76.91% 343.57% Annualized Rate 7.12% 5.64% 1.40% 5.55% 5.55% 14.75%

A reminder that rating agencies consider 60% a safe payout ratio for home builders.

PHM's payout ratio is 6%, 1/10th the safety guideline.

That means that after paying out dividends PHM is expected to retain almost $8 billion in earnings, enough to pay off its debt more than 3 fold or buyback up to 77% of its stock at current valuations.

Let me repeat that, Pulte could, potentially, buyback 77% of its stock at current valuations...in just the next three years. This could create a 333% price gain all on its own if management actually did it.

What kind of buybacks do analysts actually expect?

Year Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions) % Of Shares (At Current Valuations) Market Cap 2022 $835.0 8.3% $10,063 2023 $726.0 7.2% $10,063 Total 2022-2024 $1,561.00 15.5% $10,063 Annualized Rate 8.08% Average Annual Buybacks $780.50

In a world where Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) just authorized another $70 billion in buybacks, you might not think that $1.6 billion in consensus buybacks is a lot, but remember that this is a $10 billion market cap company.

At current valuations, analysts expect PHM to buy back 8% of its stock, each year, through 2023. This is the equivalent of Apple buying back $207 billion per year worth of stock.

Do you know how fast PHM has been buying shares historically?

It began in mid-2014. As of today, PHM has bought back 35% of its stock or 5.8% of its stock annually for over seven years.

And remember that the company's buyback capacity is 26% per year.

Time Frame (Years) Net Buyback Rate Shares Remaining Net Shares Repurchased Each Share You Own Is Worth X Times More (Not Including Future Growth And Dividends) 5 5.8% 74.17% 25.83% 1.35 10 5.8% 55.02% 44.98% 1.82 15 5.8% 40.81% 59.19% 2.45 20 5.8% 30.27% 69.73% 3.30 25 5.8% 22.45% 77.55% 4.45 30 5.8% 16.65% 83.35% 6.00

If PHM merely continued its historical buyback rate, then over the next 10 years it could repurchase almost 50% of its stock and over the next 30 years, 83%.

Or to put it another way, even if PHM's earnings and dividends didn't grow at all, the intrinsic value would rise by 82% over the next decade and 500% over the next 30 years, courtesy of buybacks.

But PHM is hardly a company that isn't expected to grow at all in the coming years. Instead, there is a 22.5% CAGR median growth consensus from all 17 analysts.

So, this is a hyper-growth industry leader with a payout ratio of 6%. Analysts think PHM will buy back 8% of its stock per year through at least 2023.

And the valuation? The 6X earnings anti-bubble bargain I was so excited about back in January?

Reason 3: Valuation Is Almost Too Good To Believe And Return Potential Is Simply Stunning

Over the last eight years, the modern era for homebuilders (marked by some), would say overzealous fanatical devotion to not overbuilding and maintaining margins, contributed to PHM's growth at 25% CAGR. This is similar to the rate analysts expect in the future.

What was the market-determined fair value during this time? About 11X earnings. What does it trade at today?

4.0X earnings

3.4X 2024 trough cash-adjusted earnings

PHM 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs

If PHM grows as expected through 2024, it could more than triple and deliver 53% annual returns. To summarize, about 2.5X Buffett's historical returns from one of the craziest stupid cheap blue-chip bargains on Wall Street.

A few weeks ago, the head of Bank of America's quant division called home builders incredibly undervalued.

She said that companies like PHM were trading at recessionary levels already.

PHM bottomed at 3.5X earnings in March 2020 vs. 4.0X today

This is why she was so excited to recommend PHM (and LOW and HD) and so am I.

And that's just the next three years!

PHM 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

FAST Graphs

If PHM grows as analysts expect it could deliver 455% total returns over the next five years.

35% annual returns

11X the S&P 500 consensus

Peter Lynch-like returns that put even Amazon's consensus to shame

Bottom Line: Pulte Is Priced As If The Economy Is On Fire Which Could Send Eventually The Price Soaring Much, Much Higher

Pulte is reporting earnings on Thursday, April 28th, before the market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.73 (+35.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.09B (+13.2% Y/Y).

PHM beats estimates 88% of the time.

And today it's trading at 3.4X TROUGH cash-adjusted earnings (for 2024).

It's trading at 4X 2022 earnings, estimates that are up 14% in the last three months!

This is not a company that's dying, and yet that's literally how the market has priced it.

4X earnings prices in approximately -9% CAGR growth forever according to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula

During the Pandemic, PHM hit a PE of 3.5 when the economy was in free fall, and America suffered the shortest but most severe depression in history (GDP declined at a 32% annual rate).

Today, the economy is growing at almost 4%, unemployment is at the lowest level in over 50 years, and some economists think we could hit 2.9% by the end of the year.

Morgan Stanley is also very bullish, calling for a 10 to 20-year housing super cycle to make this one of the best industries to own for the foreseeable future.

Bank of America's head of quantitative research calls home builders "no brainer bargains", and the facts back that up 100%.

No, that doesn't mean these aren't risk-free stocks, no company is.

But when it comes to a margin of safety? A 25% earnings yield is about as good as you can find for a blue-chip on Wall Street

This is one of the fattest pitches on Wall Street, and even if we get a recession in the next few years, we're highly confident that anyone buying Pulte today will feel like a stock market genius in 5+ years.