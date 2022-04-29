The Week On Wall Street

leolintang/iStock via Getty Images

It is better to be roughly right than precisely wrong." - John Maynard Keynes

Inflation is the major issue weighing on the economy right now, but when you think about it, it’s pretty amazing how quickly trends can shift. It was only a year ago that YoY CPI was just crossing the Fed’s 2% target, but now with the latest reading for March coming in at 8.5%, it feels like we’re in a 1970s-type spiral where inflation is out of control. I will be the first to say I don’t know where inflation is going to be a year from now, but it is also important to be cognizant of how quickly situations in the market and economy can shift. A message for active investors to remain flexible in their approach and avoid jumping to conclusions, either good or bad.

The economy is going to face some near-term stresses at this point in the cycle, BUT we've seen the data and heard from a couple of CEOs that are on the ground and they see a consumer that is going to spend on themselves and their families. Dining, Leisure, and Travel are high on consumers' lists in the months to come. American Express just reported robust spending on both Travel and Leisure in March. I continue to believe that lots of people are going to be surprised at the resilience of the consumer moving forward in the near term. Of course, how long that can last is up for debate.

We will get an idea of the staying power of the consumer and how they are faring towards the end of this year. I expect the stock market will sniff that out and send us its "price action" message. There are plenty of forces (strong job market) at work beneath the surface that should help the overall situation as a small offset to higher inflation and higher interest rates. We all know that rates are moving higher. That has been an established theme for months now. If you believe that the economy cannot sustain such forces, you must plan accordingly.

The technical picture will assist in determining if this near-term period of disarray is an opportunity - not a sustained crisis. On that score, the jury is still deliberating. We should expect to see a fresh set of challenges for the U.S. stock market in the months ahead. Unless the fundamentals take a decisive turn in a bearish direction, it is best to exercise discipline with a slight defensive slant.

Stay with a plan

During times like these with this whipsaw action, investors seem to be easily swayed from their chosen strategies. It is an ongoing dilemma for some. As I have written before, the ultimate challenge for investors isn't to find a valid investment strategy. The challenge is to find an investment strategy that you can stick with through thick and thin. It's also imperative to recognize "change" "and then adapt to it.

A small consolation, but the U.S. economy is still in better shape than what we are seeing in most other countries. Perhaps that explains why the indices have remained relatively resilient in the face of the problems. It may not feel that way now, but the EU (-26%) and Emerging markets (-28%) have doubled the losses that we've seen for the S&P 500. However, a sense of fear and dread has been spreading through the country in recent months as the impacts of higher costs for energy products, food, and other important goods and services have surged higher. That is going to help restrain economic growth during the next few quarters.

That demand destruction will to some extent slow inflation. However, If that is not offset with growth initiatives or at the very least, the elimination of anti-business sentiment forces that are already in place the situation can worsen. That ushers in a slowdown, that easily morphs into a recession.

Is anyone surprised this is the backdrop investors face today? For those that are, it's time to revisit your plan.

Stay tuned.

The Week On Wall Street

Monday morning started with a selloff that picked up where it left off in the prior week, but support was found at S&P 4200 and the day finished with the indices in the green. The S&P closed at 4294 and the three-day decline that totaled 5% ended with a 0.57% gain. Monday's reversal saw the S&P wipe out a 1.5% intraday decline and it looked like the start of a rebound rally.

Just when it appeared the selling stampede ended on day 18 on Monday, the sellers returned and kept the selloff alive for another day. All of the indices sold off hard, with the S&P dropping another 2.8% closing below the 4200 level. That action brought the February/March lows back into focus.

Buyers stepped up on Wednesday, but, in yet another reveal of fortune, a 50+ S&P point gain was cut in half at the close. Another sign that rallies continue to be sold. The trading week ended with a 120-point gain for the S&P on Thursday that was followed by a 155-point loss for the index on Friday. For the week the S&P lost 3%.

Uncertainty and volatility are in full control.

The Political Scene

The administration is signaling action on student debt forgiveness is coming soon, and current signals point to relief potentially being offered more broadly than the administration previously supported. However, the ultimate scope and timing of a decision seem difficult to forecast given competing political objectives (wanting political support among younger voters vs. inflationary/fairness argument from non-college graduate voters).

The debate ranges between forgiveness of $10K (cost of $321 billion) to $50K (cost of $904 billion) in loans, income limits on forgiveness, new income-based repayments, the potential for 0% interest for lower-income borrowers (likely below $25K in annual income), extending the current moratorium, and a potential Congressional package for further relief.

The student loan demographics statistics suggest this is yet another form of stimulus that will come at a time when inflation is very HOT.

Despite HIGH inflation and a slowing economy, it appears the answers out of D.C continue to revolve around raising taxes.

Senator Schumer;

"If you want to get rid of inflation, the only way to do it is to undo a lot of the Trump tax cuts and raise rates."

Sorry if this seems "political," but that sounds like an anti-business sentiment.

The Economy

The estimates kept coming down and coming down, and while they were still at elevated levels (analysts expected 1% Q1 GDP growth), I wasn't buying the rhetoric and said so. The first print of Q1 GDP crossed the tape at a -1.4% rate.

Now I'm not jumping to conclusions because there is some noise in this report, BUT I'm also not being the expected consensus forecast calling for 3-3.5% GDP growth in Q2.

Similar to the stock market this economy is now a "show me" situation.

Inflation remains "HOT"

The ECI (Employment Cost Index) jumped to a 1.4% growth rate in Q1, hotter than expected, a fresh all-time high, and at the highest level in 38 years. Wages and salaries were up 1.2% from 1.5% previously which is an all-time high. Benefits jumped 1.8%. On a 12-month basis, ECI rose to a 4.5% rate in Q1, also a new all-time peak. This report will further solidify an aggressive response from the FOMC.

U.S. personal income rose 0.5% and spending climbed 1.1% in March. Disposable income rose 0.5% from the prior 0.7% gain. The savings rate slipped to 6.2% from 6.8% which is the 10-year average.

The PCE deflators, the FOMC's favorite, posted a steep 0.9% headline gain versus 0.5% previously. The March core rate was up 0.3% versus February's 0.3%. On a 12-month basis, the headline rate accelerated to 6.6% y/y from 6.3%.

Manufacturing

There were mixed results on the manufacturing scene reported this week;

Dallas Fed manufacturing index fell 7.6 points to 1.1 in April, weaker than projected, after falling 5.3 points to 8.7 in March. Weakness was rather broad-based. Prices paid and received fell to 61.5 and 43.5, respectively.

Richmond Fed manufacturing index inched up to 14 in April after surging 12 points to 13 in March. The components were mixed, however. Prices were mixed on the month with prices paid accelerating to 11.8% from 11.1%, while prices received slowed to 8.9 from 9.2%.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index fell to 0.44 in March after dropping to 0.54 in February. Of the 85 components that make up the index, 59 made positive contributions, with 26 on the negative side.

The U.S. durable goods report revealed small diverging surprises that resulted in an as-expected report. Ex-transportation orders beat assumptions with a 1.1% March rise, as did inventories with a 0.7% March climb. On the downside, the aircraft-related series for orders and shipments were weak, as were defense orders, leaving a lean 0.2% transportation orders to rise that undershot gains for both Boeing orders and vehicle assemblies.

Consumer

The U.S. consumer confidence index dropped to 107.3 in April from 107.6 leaving the measure slightly above the 12-month low of 105.7 in February. This consumer confidence drop joins an April Michigan sentiment bounce to 65.7 that capped three consecutive declines to 11-year lows. Despite April gains for some confidence metrics, all the measures have deteriorated sharply from peaks around mid-2021.

Housing

Housing is currently in "pause" mode.

New home sales dropped 8.6% to 763k in March, below expectations, after dropping 1.2% to 835k in February. Sales declined across all four regions. The month's supply of homes increased to 6.4 from 5.6 and has improved from the 3.5 in December 2020 which tied for the record low hit on several occasions. The median sales price climbed 3.6% to $436,700, another new record peak.

Pending home sales dropped 1.2% to 103.7 in March following the 4% slide to 105.0 in February. It is a 5th consecutive monthly decline and is the lowest since May 2020. On a 12-month basis, sales contracted at an 8.9% y/y pace versus 5.2% in February. The surge in mortgage rates, on top of record home prices, is now weighing heavily and is reducing the pool of eligible buyers. A lack of inventory had been a major factor behind a lot of the weakness coming out of the pandemic.

Housing is currently in "pause" mode and further weakness may signal more trouble for the economy. All indications are that demand is still strong as "other " factors are impacting sales.

The Global Scene

Another reason for market uncertainty and volatility.

China

China lockdowns, especially in Shanghai, continue though it appears the government became a bit more focused on keeping businesses running, while another week passed without a Russian energy embargo by Europe as Janet Yellen warned Europe this may do more harm than good. These are probably the two biggest variables to the global economic outlook near term, but one senses we are living day to day on both these issues, as the future will likely look much more clear in two months than it does currently.

This event along with other "issues" is the reason major investment firms are slashing Chinese growth expectations to the 4-4.5% range. This of course has ramifications for global growth in general.

My Global MACRO view hasn't changed. While China may slow down, it might be the only country that will avoid a recession.

The Eurozone

German inflation accelerated to 7.8% versus forecasts for an increase of 7.6%. ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos;

“My assessment is that we are very close to the peak and that we will start to see inflation decline in the second half of the year. Nevertheless, inflation will be high...So we are clearly above our target.”

Earnings

As of Thursday, 87% of companies that had reported earnings so far this week beat EPS but the avg. 1-day share price change in reaction to the report was a drop of 2%. Approximately 70% are beating sales estimates. Guidance has been okay as well with 8% raising guidance and 2% lowering guidance.

Those companies that are raising guidance are automatically added to my preferred watch list. These are companies that are telling an investor their business outlook remains positive despite the uncertainty.

Food for thought

One issue that has kept corporate earnings resilient is the favorable tax backdrop that remains in place today. While there have been proposals to completely repeal the 2017 tax cuts and modify the tax rate higher, none have gained traction.

You may have heard from time to time that corporations aren't paying any taxes, and along with individuals aren't paying their "fair share".

The data simply doesn't support that. Furthermore higher tax rates don't necessarily mean higher government revenues. The opposite occurs. Despite lower tax rates in place thanks to the 2017 tax cuts, Corporate tax revenue was at a record level in 2021 and that trend isn't slowing. Tax revenues are forecast to set another record high in 2022.

So with a lower corporate tax rate, the government is taking in more revenue than it did when the tax rate was higher. 2021 saw the largest one-year jump on record. This isn't rocket science and one doesn't need a Ph.D. in economics. It is quite simple. Contrary to anti-business rhetoric, lower corporate tax rates spur investment, add to employee roles and boost wage growth. The more people employed, the more payroll taxes collected, and the greater the tax revenue. Keep people employed and the sheer numbers will offset the decrease from the larger tax rate. This then becomes a positive cycle that feeds on itself. With low unemployment and a low tax rate, Companies and consumers were strong when COVID struck. That fact was THE reason the economy staged a "V" recovery after the initial shock of COVID.

Now we have a challenge going forward. I contend that any tax increase at this time will inflict more harm that any "perceived" benefit to tax receipts. IF the uncertainty of any proposed tax increase was removed from the conversation and the 2017 tax cuts were made permanent the economy and the stock market would be much stronger.

Based on the continued rhetoric regarding raising taxes I doubt we see that occur. Perhaps the continued proposals to increase taxes will be met with enough opposition, thus neutering the anti-business agenda.

Sentiment

This week’s survey from the American Association of Individual Investors showed a large spike in bearish sentiment to its highest level since March 2009.

Investor sentiment has been in the dumps for quite some time and this once-reliable contrarian indicator is just another in a series of metrics that aren't working.

The Daily chart of the S&P 500 ( NYSEARCA: SPY

There are times when the situation is "less clear," and that has been the case all year. When we are constantly bombarded with "news," especially negative news, it's easy to lose sight of the long-term picture. It happens to everyone, myself included. So, I took the opportunity during the Holiday weekend to step back and take an objective look at what the MACRO charts are telling us. This time it wasn't about trend lines nor Bullish/ Bearish patterns.

Here is a DAILY chart of the S&P 500 going back to the start of this leg of the Secular BULL market in April 2020.

S&P Last 12 Months (www.FreeStockCharts.com)

All of the major indices embarked on an unabated 21-month rally. From Mid April '20 (S&P 2600) the S&P rallied 85% to the all-time high established in January '22. Yes, that's correct, that high was set in January but it seems like it has been years since we were in a favorable market backdrop. There are plenty of "reasons" for this market weakness. Perhaps the only one that matters is the "technical view"

So, is it weird, abnormal, wildly out of the ordinary to experience a consolidation period? Of course not. What makes this consolidation feel different is the average stock has gotten hammered, while the S&P is in a typical 13% correction. Nonetheless, when we look at the picture presented by the DAILY chart of the S&P and line that up with norms, while it feels "lousy", nothing is really out of the ordinary.

This price action is about the TECHNICAL situation as much as it is about the FUNDAMENTAL backdrop.

The index is trading at the same price it was in April '21. This entire 12-month mess has seen a new high followed by a 13+% correction. Based on the length of the rally since the Covid lows. (~17 months), and the fact the sideways period is in its 4th month, time symmetry says this volatile sideways pattern can go on for a much longer period. It also says that prices can go lower.

I can use this same exercise and apply it to all of the major indices and draw the same conclusion. A strong rally followed by consolidation, nothing more nothing less. BUT we have to be aware that this can morph into something more sinister in the days/weeks ahead. Sure we have all sorts of issues today BUT one has to wonder if equities were simply ready to give back some of the gains. Add that to UNCERTAINTY, and we have a perfect reason for the sellers to take over.

Thank you for reading this analysis.

Investment backdrop

April: Well, thankfully it’s over. For a month that has historically been one of the year’s strongest, this April has been volatile and treacherous. All of the major indices posted losses and only Commodities (BCI) posted a small gain.

The DJIA was the winner with a 4.9% loss. Then it was the NASDAQ (-13.2%), Russell 2000 (-9.9%), and the S&P (-8.8) that rounded out a month that easily eclipsed the losses seen in January. The NASDAQ result was the worst monthly performance since 2008. This poor overall performance left March as the only positive month this year.

I introduced the "canaries" on April 9th. The Financials, Transports, Semiconductors, and Small Caps were highlighted as warning signs that had the potential to escalate into a serious issue for the equity market. The S&P closed at 4488 the day before the article was published. Friday's close was 4131. The "canaries" are gasping for air, and anyone that didn't listen to my commentary may also be looking for oxygen.

These groups continue to struggle mightily and the only area of the market that continues to work is Energy and select commodities. Those two groups were also caught up in this selling stampede but that is understandable given the huge rallies in these names.

There is little need to go through the individual sectors this week. Except for Energy (XLE) and Commodities (BCI), every other short-term sector chart is loaded with question marks. Unfortunately, that is now spreading to the longer-term views as well.

I provide a detailed analysis of every sector in the "members" area of my investment service. Last Sunday, I published a MACRO research note that speaks to the ever-evolving situation that requires every serious investor to re-evaluate their "plan."

Final thoughts

Its been about 6 months since I introduced my initial concerns about the economic and investment landscape in the article entitled "A Market That Is Facing A Change"

It's an investor's job to "judge" what policymakers are doing. It's our job to "interpret" what effect these changes will have on the investment scene."

From that moment on I highlighted the "issues" week after week and I was labeled as being too political. I'm not interested in labels, I'm interested in facts. How they are interpreted by some isn't my problem. All I know is that the analysis presented has been 100% correct. But I'm not here to win a contest. I'm here to make money, for myself, my clients, and the members of my Investment Service here on Seeking Alpha.

Last November;

The threat to this bull market is the one I've been mentioning for months - Policy Error. It's time to realize what I have been calling the biggest threat to this BULL market, policy error, and no matter how many want to avoid the issue it is FACT. Eventually, if all of the negatives become reality, they pile up, and the stock market will indeed react to this issue.

Five months later and the stock market is sending investors a printed message. Throughout this BULL market, I've talked about interest rates rising for the RIGHT reason, a strong economy. But that isn't occurring today. The Fed was brought into the picture much earlier than was expected for ONE reason - Inflation. The warnings about inflation were sent out in March 2021.

This situation is very simple. A PRO-business, positive, regulatory backdrop spurs economic growth and the markets. An ANTI-business policy with increased regulatory hurdles, handcuffs growth. Each investor can determine what backdrop we are laboring under.

My belief was the handwriting was on the wall in early 2021. A year later and that is being confirmed by the price action. Anyone that continues to possess a closed mind when it comes to THIS current investment backdrop is going to pay the price.

I repeat what has been said here in the past;

The market does not care about the absolutes of "good" or "bad" but only if things are expected to get "better" or "worse."

I announced that change in October, and the stock market has given investors its initial response, and it's negative. This Wall of Worry is unlike the wall we faced in the past. For the most part, that wall was constructed of conjured-up issues based on "what if" scenarios.

In early February, I published my NEW ERA report that outlined THE strategy that has to be employed now. I followed that up with a new report on this market scene last Sunday. If the person you are following for advice hasn't changed course you need to change your source of information and advice.

This Wall is constructed with REAL issues.

Postscript

Please allow me to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. I provide investment advice to clients and members of my marketplace service. Each week I strive to provide an investment backdrop that helps investors make their own decisions. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation.

In different circumstances, I can determine each client’s situation/requirements and discuss issues with them when needed. That is impossible with readers of these articles. Therefore I will attempt to help form an opinion without crossing the line into specific advice. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

THANKS to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to Everyone!