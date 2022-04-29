CEF Weekly Review: Deleveraging Worries Rise For Tax-Exempt CEFs

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review, where we discuss CEF market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual fund news and events - as well as top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide some historical context as well as the relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of.

This update covers the period through the third week of April. Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the BDC as well as the preferreds/baby bond markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

This was a fairly unusual week in the CEF space where discounts and NAVs fully or partly offset each other. NAVs had a terrible time due to the drop in both stocks and Treasuries. Only one sector - REITs - saw a rally (a small one at that) in NAVs. However, overall, discounts tightened with some sectors fully offsetting the drop in NAVs. This dynamic may be suggestive of a possible exhaustion in the sell-off across some sectors where investors are looking to pick up additional CEF holdings despite further drops in NAVs.

Year-to-date CEF market returns look pretty grim, with only the MLP sector boasting a positive total price return and about 2/3 of the sectors have a negative double-digit total return.

After a pause in March, the CEF market has continued its sell-off. April now looks as bad as the first two months of the year.

The overall CEF total return index has now retraced its recent bottom and is down about 6% over the past year.

Fixed-income CEF sector discounts (orange line) have bounced off their wides while equity CEF sector discounts have been fairly resilient over the last few weeks.

Below is our credit CEF swirlogram chart which usually shows the monthly valuation path along two dimensions of the average fixed-income CEF sector discount (y-axis) and High-Yield corporate bond credit spreads (x-axis). This week, we update the chart to show the High-Yield corporate bond yields rather than credit spreads. Although credit spreads are a cleaner valuation metric, investors ultimately earn credit yields rather than spreads so yields are insightful as well. The chart shows history over the last 5 years. The arrow shows how far we have come from the second half of 2021 to today.

Systematic Income

In short, investors have gained about 2% in terms of underlying credit yields (at least going by the high-yield corporate bond proxy we are using here though higher-quality fixed-income sectors like Munis are not far off these levels) and they have also gained more than 5%, on average, in discount widening which works out to another 0.4% or so in yield (a bit less for higher-quality sectors).

The last 5 years have seen periods of better valuation such as in the post-election interest rate tantrum of 2018 and during the COVID crash. That said, we are at a much more sensible place today in terms of the level of yield earned on investors' capital than we have been for some time.

Market Themes

The possibility of a forced deleveraging continues to remain on the minds of CEF investors. Municipal funds have gotten specific attention for two reasons. First, their total NAV returns have seen the most damage so far this year as the following chart highlights.

Systematic Income

And second, municipal funds tend to run at the highest level of leverage. For example, while most credit funds tend to run at leverage levels of 30-35%, many municipal funds now have leverage levels of around 40%.

The leverage level of the funds in the sector has been rising over the last few months, in line with rising municipal bond yields. The chart below shows how the Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) leverage has moved recently. The fund has not adjusted its borrowing levels so this chart presents a clean picture of the interplay between rising underlying bond yields and rising leverage. The "Today" figure is an estimate based on the last available leverage level from March and the last available NAV which is about 5% lower from its end-of-March level.

Systematic Income

This combination of large NAV drawdown and high level of leverage does pose some risk to the sector. It may be helpful to split a CEF deleveraging into two types - discretionary and forced. Most investors don't care a whole lot about discretionary deleveraging and rightly so. This happens whenever a manager decides, for one reason or another, to reduce the fund's exposure to the market. Such a deleveraging can often be a positive development. Ultimately, the manager is paid to drive value for CEF shareholders so if the market presents an unfavorable investment profile it makes sense for the fund to reduce its exposure.

It is an unforced deleveraging that is the more dangerous version. This happens when the fund's NAV drops enough to raise the fund's leverage to a level that is too high. The reason this happens is that leverage is simply the ratio of borrowings to total assets so when the value of the denominator (total assets) falls, this ratio increases (because the market value of CEF borrowings does not oscillate with moves in markets).

When this happens, the manager may be forced to deleverage just to keep leverage at a reasonable level. If a manager does not deleverage, the risk is that the fund will take losses at a higher rate since rising leverage also increases the fund's NAV beta to market moves.

A second reason the fund could be forced to deleverage is because of the contractual nature of its leverage facilities. Many leverage instruments require the manager to maintain a certain asset coverage ratio which can be at risk when asset prices fall sharply.

Another reason a fund may be forced to deleverage is through leverage caps. We highlighted these in our preferreds sector coverage in 2020, highlighting why Flaherty and Cohen funds did not have to deleverage, unlike their Nuveen, First Trust and other counterparts.

This raises the question of how many municipal CEFs have leverage caps and, if they do, where are they?

Taking a look at the prospectuses of the larger/popular CEFs like NAD from Nuveen, (PML) from PIMCO and (BTT) from BlackRock, they all show a cap of 50%.

For leverage to rise to 50% we need to see the NAV drop by a third from here. This is not to say that muni funds won’t deleverage before then, at least somewhat based on the other factors mentioned above. However, it does highlight that getting to 50% leverage is a tall order for muni CEFs. If there is one thing to worry about it would be TOB deleveraging. This is a topic we discussed during the COVID shock.

The deleveraging of these is not up to the manager but up to the lenders who can pull the financing on, typically, a weekly basis. A lot of this happened in 2020, forcing muni funds to either obtain another form of financing at a very short notice or sell a part of their portfolio to cash out the TOB holders. Funds that tend to run at a high leverage level and use TOBs are at somewhat elevated risk and these include the PIMCO funds.

There are two key differences, however, between then and now. First, the recent sell-off in fixed-income has been very orderly with none of the sheer panic and illiquidity we saw in 2020. This suggests that, if this continues, we shouldn't see a similar kind of flight of leverage providers this time around.

And second, muni bond valuations are much more reasonable today. This means that municipal bonds can absorb some of the move higher in Treasury rates. This is something that has happened historically which makes sense since higher muni yields make them that much more attractive from a tax-advantaged perspective.

The key risk that remains is if longer-end rates rise further. So far we have mostly seen a flattening of the yield curve i.e. the longer-end of the yield curve which is more relevant for munis has not moved as much as the belly and front-end. This means that munis have not been impacted as much as they could have had the curve moved in parallel or steepened. Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen the curve resteepen. If this continues it will pose more of a risk to the sector.

Market Commentary

The Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (NBH) cut its distribution by 20%. In the release they cited a few different drivers such as the overall level of yields in the muni market, rising cost of leverage and the fund’s UNII level. It seems odd to cite the prevailing level of muni yields since muni yields are near their highest level in about a decade.

The leverage cost point makes more sense plus the fact that the fund’s yield was way above the rest of the sector (6.06% vs. 5.3% average) and its coverage was among the lowest in the sector. This overdistribution is also likely why the fund’s valuation was relatively expensive (5.2% vs 8.3% on Friday). The fund will probably now downshift to a more average discount.

The fund hasn’t made a cut since around 2018 and, very likely, many investors were attracted to it for this reason. This is sort of the PTY-lite strategy where investors buy an expensive fund that hasn’t cut in a long while and then end up in a situation where they bought 1) an expensive fund and now they are sitting on a 2) big cut as well since the distribution was basically unsustainable. The difference with PTY is that 3) NBH has also been an underperformer. It’s hard to make 3 mistakes in a single trade but someone did.

Distribution coverage levels for March were updated for PIMCO and Nuveen funds in our investor CEF Tool. Most PIMCO taxable funds saw a bump in coverage though all are still below the coverage peaks of a few months ago.

In Nuveen muni funds you may notice a few bumps in coverage e.g. NZF and others.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

These are simply due to the fact that a few Nuveen funds have already made cuts. In cases like these it may make more sense to track EPS which provides a direct picture of fund income.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

The time period right after a fund makes a cut can be attractive because you also often see a widening in the discount. So, for instance, NZF now trades at a slightly wider discount to the sector of 7.6% vs. 7.1% despite the fact that its coverage at 106% is 9% above the sector average and its current yield is near the sector average 5.29% vs 5.35% i.e. its covered yield (NII yield on price) is 5.61% vs. 5.21% sector average. The fund has also outperformed the sector by 1-2% per annum over the last 3-5 years.

The Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) continues to capture investor attention. Very likely this is due 1) to the distribution profile that has only moved higher over time, 2) a very decent total return of around 7.4% over the last 5 years in total NAV terms and 3) the fact that the distribution rate is among the highest in the space.

The internals are not as attractive. NII yield on price is around 4.5% so miles off its distribution rate and below even the very high-quality preferreds these days many of which have yields north of 5.5%. Its distribution coverage is around 40%

Its returns are also not as impressive in context – they are below the average of the Hybrid sector over the last 5 years.

Finally, its allocation can be replicated with a combination of high-yield funds (e.g. DHY), SPAC fund (e.g. BRW), loan fund (e.g. AIF), ABS (e.g. JLS) and SPY. All of CEFs here are trading at or near double-digit discounts or around 35% cheaper than GOF.

The key point to remember here is that it’s not enough for GOF to perform in line with the sector or even outperform a bit. Because of its very high premium – it has to deliver a performance commensurate with its very high premium, something it has never even approached, much less delivered.

Our 3Y Valuation-Adjusted Total NAV Return metric illustrates this. It is simply the 3Y Total NAV Return divided by the fund's premium. It represents the return on investor capital if the fund simply repeats its 3Y Total NAV Return.

What it shows is that if all the funds in the Hybrid sector simply repeat their 3Y Total NAV Returns, GOF will underperform the sector by 2% per annum in terms of the return on investor capital. What it means is that for the fund to even match the performance of its sector (on investor capital i.e. taking the premium into account) it will have to improve its performance relative to the sector by 35%. This all has to do with the fact that $1 allocated to GOF only buys $0.80 of the fund's portfolio. This dilution means the fund has to work that much harder to outperform the sector and it simply hasn't done this historically.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

Stance And Takeaways

The valuation picture has not shifted a whole lot over the week.

We continue to see value in the Municipal sector which has seen a large back-up in both underlying bond yields as well as discounts. In the sector we like the Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) trading at a 7.6% discount and a 5.28% current yield and the Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA), trading at a 7.7% discount and a 5.85% current yield. Both funds have a mixed high-yield and investment-grade tax-exempt bond focus.

We also continue to like funds with significant consumer-facing and floating-rate sectors such as the Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (WDI), trading at a 12.9% discount and an 8.9% current yield and the Apollo Tactical Income Fund (AIF), trading at an 11.9% discount and a 7.3% current yield.