P10 Inc. (NYSE:PX)

Alluvial Fund's largest holding, P10 Inc., was a drag on performance this quarter. P10 fell 13% in the first quarter and is down 16% this year as I write.

I have laid out the case for P10 multiple times over the years we have owned it, so I won't bore you once again with the intricacies. Suffice to say nothing has changed. P10 continues to possess supremely stable and predictable cash flows that will grow organically with zero associated capital expenditures. The company will use these cash flows to acquire additional alternative assets management cash flow streams. Management owns huge quantities of stock and is highly motivated to build the value of P10's franchise.

P10 ended the year with $17.3 billion in fee-paying assets under management and guided toward an additional $5 billion by year-end 2023, excluding any acquisitions the company may perform. Existing assets under management, assuming a 58% cash margin and the company's current debt structure, will produce $95 million in annual cash flow or almost 80 cents per share. $5 billion in incremental AUM could push that figure to $1.05 per share or more. I view 20x 2023 free cash flow, or $21, as a very modest short-term target for P10 stock.

Clearly, I think P10's future is as bright as ever. This drawdown doesn't concern me in the slightest. It has not been a fun experience, but it's also not the first time it has happened. In fact, P10 shares dipped more than 20% three times between January 2019 and the company's IPO and uplisting in late 2021.

Those declines were no sunny day at the park either, but we held on and enjoyed the rewards on the other side. Occasional declines, even steep ones, are an unpleasant but unavoidable fact of life that must be tolerated to enjoy the long-term compounding of high-quality companies. Imagine selling P10 in September 2019 when the stock fell from $1.40 to $1.06, only to watch it rise to $4 a year later. I did not make that mistake then, and I won't make it now.

