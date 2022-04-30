GOCMEN/iStock via Getty Images

GEE Group ( NYSE: JOB

A newer holding for Alluvial Fund is GEE Group.

GEE Group operates a simple and time-honored business: temporary labor and recruiting. The company focuses on professional markets like healthcare, technology, and finance/accounting. The employment agency industry isn't the world's most attractive business model, but it does have a few things going for it.

Most agencies require little in the way of capital expenditure or physical assets and their cost structure is highly variable. Cash generation is counter- cyclical. On the other hand, agencies do require a good deal of working capital investment and there is little differentiation between firms; not a lot of value in brands, in other words. Because most temp agencies are rather similar and the industry is fragmented, roll- up strategies are viable.

That is exactly the strategy that CEO Derek Dewan pursued in his former role as CEO of AccuStaff/MPS Group, which was ultimately sold for $1.3 billion in 2010. GEE Group was pursuing the same strategy under Dewan's leadership but ran into trouble when COVID struck. The firm had funded acquisitions with high-cost debt and found itself at the brink of insolvency when demand for its services vanished.

In April 2021, GEE Group remedied its debt woes by issuing a gigantic amount of equity at 60 cents per share. The capital raise was sufficient to pay off all of GEE Group's debt besides its PPP loans, which have since been forgiven.

Today, GEE Group is once again solidly profitable. The company has $12 million in cash and zero debt. Despite the remarkable improvement, GEE Group shares languish below last April's offering price. Shares trade at just 4.2x EBITDA and with a mid-teens free cash flow yield, cheap by any measure and less than half the valuation of similar companies. So, what gives?

I think investors have two concerns:

Did GEE Group really learn a lesson or will it rush out to lever up once again, possibly overpaying for acquisitions in the process? I suppose GEE Group could announce a $50 million debt-funded acquisition tomorrow, but I highly doubt it. GEE Group is aware of the need to rebuild investor confidence. I believe GEE Group will keep its first acquisitions on the smaller side to prove to investors it can grow in a responsible manner. GEE Group insiders saw their holdings diluted badly in the brush with bankruptcy. They are not in a hurry to revisit the experience.

GEE Group clearly wants to resume acquisitions activity, but its low valuation makes paying with stock a dilutive proposition. Can the company avoid the temptation to issue stock? GEE Group management is aware of its depressed valuation and has indicated that stock-financed acquisitions are off the table at these levels. For now, the company will finance any acquisitions with a combination of cash on hand, bank financing, and/or seller financing. To that end, the company closed on a $20 million borrowing facility in March.

GEE Group is not the kind of company I would pay 20- or 25-times earnings to own. It's unlikely that the company will have a place in our portfolio for the long term unless management proves exceptionally adept in acquiring good quality staffing firms at good prices. But 4.2x EBITDA is just too cheap for a decent little company with zero debt and a workable plan.

The factors driving this discounted valuation will dissipate as the company reports quarter after profitable quarter and shares will move toward a more justifiable valuation.

