The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Harbor Diversified (OTCPK:HRBR)

We have added a new special situation to our collection: Harbor Diversified.

Harbor is a holding company for Wisconsin Airlines. Ordinarily I have little interest in airlines of any kind, but Harbor Diversified is a special case. At around $2.40 per share, Harbor trades at a steep discount to liquidation value.

Harbor trades so cheaply because Air Wisconsin's capacity agreement with United Airlines expires in February 2023 and United has declined to renew the contract on the same terms. Air Wisconsin is in discussions with United and other airlines on a new contract, but there is a material chance that a contract will not be secured and Air Wisconsin's fleet will be grounded come next February. But even in the case that Air Wisconsin fails to achieve a new contract, Harbor's existing working capital, fleet, and remaining earnings are worth well in excess of the company's trading price.

At year-end, the company had over $2 per share in cash, securities, and interest-bearing receivables net of debt, all future lease payments, and preferred stock liquidation preference. Air Wisconsin will produce pre-tax cash flow of nearly $90 million over the length of its remaining contract. And then there is the fleet itself. Air Wisconsin owns 64 Bombardier CRJ200s. These aircraft are old and the CRJ200 itself is not exactly a popular jet, but they are worth something. At even $250,000 each, less than 15% of book value, that's $16 million or 25 cents per share.

I expect that over the course of the year, Harbor Diversified will either announce a new contract for Air Wisconsin or will begin preparations for an orderly liquidation. In a liquidation scenario, shares are worth north of $3. If a new contract is secured, their value could be substantially higher as investors begin valuing the company as a going concern instead of a liquidation story.

For its part, Air Wisconsin seems to be optimistic about securing a new contract. The company is very active on the hiring front, seeking pilots, flight attendants, and mechanics; not exactly the behavior of an airline that expects to shutter permanently in 10 months.

