Ørsted A/S (OTCPK:DNNGY) is one of the world's leading players in what, by many, is considered to be one of the most important alternative energy forms around.

Wind Power.

In this article, we'll deconstruct Ørsted to see what the company can give investors such as ourselves when we buy the stock, and see what we can expect.

Looking at Ørsted A/S

Ørsted bases the appeal for its business on the current challenge of an ever-increasing amount of greenhouse gas emissions and a rising average temperature. Based on this trend, it seems indisputable to many that we're heading into a very problematic situation for the coming few decades - and century.

Orsted Presentation (Orsted IR)

The company views itself as wanting to achieve a world running entirely on what's viewed as "green energy", with an energy system supported by wind farms, solar farms, renewable hydrogens, smart energy and similar projects. This vision includes massive potential upside in the form of future renewable opportunities. The company would here be active in Offshore, Onshore, and Renewables/Green Fuels.

Orsted Presentation (Orsted IR)

Each of these markets is expected to see double-digit annual growth rates until 2030, with growth across all regions. There's a massive political, positive backdrop to this transformation in the form of GHG reduction targets, increased renewable capacity targets, massive infrastructure investments, and plans - all of which lead the company to its 2030 vision.

To be the world's leading green energy major.

Orsted Presentation (Orsted IR)

To fund these ambitions, Ørsted carries a BBB+ credit rating, has a low dividend yield of between 1-1.5% and a total market capitalization of over 360B DKK.

Orsted is also majority-owned, very strategically, by the government of Denmark. This makes this a state-owned business with a 50.1% voting right on the part of the state, which makes outside control extremely limited. The company targets a debt ratio of no higher than 25% to be conservative, and the net debt/EBITDA ratio stands between 1-2X depending on earnings.

Historically, Ørsted was actually one of the most coal-intensive businesses around. Following European liberalization of energy policies and intensified international competition, six Danish companies decided to merge and form what would be known as DONG Energy. The underlying businesses have been in these markets for over 150 years, and have generated electricity since the early 1900s.

Since its formation in 2006, the company has made one of the most impressive business turnarounds I've ever seen, from being a coal-heavy utility to becoming a global leader in renewables. It's also completely moving away from anything oil & gas.

In 2019, the company stopped using DONG in marketing and started using Ørsted to mark its transition to renewables.

I call Ørsted a global market leader in renewables. Just how much does the company own? About 22% of the global offshore wind in terms of GW. The company's portfolio contains the largest farms in all of Europe and is expected to bring massive amounts of capacity online in Vietnam, Taiwan, France, Japan, Norway, the USA, and other areas. Onshore is also expanding across the globe.

A key driver to the shift to renewables and wind is obviously subsidies offered by the government - and the way governments do this differs greatly from nation to nation. This is not to say Ørsted is dependent on subsidies to construct its farms - they are not. In Germany, three wind farms were built during the mid-2020s by Ørsted (2×240MW) and EnBW (1×900MW) with no subsidies at all. The most recent subsidy-free wind farm, Thor in Denmark, has been awarded to RWE.

As with all businesses on earth, controlling costs is key to growth. Ørsted's scale and expertise gives it advantages when it comes to new capacity auctions, and the way these auctions are now used means that top-line growth will be directly linked to cost control as the price is often the decisive factor. Furthermore, since the cheapest developer wins the tender, controlling costs is necessary to grow.

The typical cost structure of an offshore wind farm is 35% turbine, 25% transmission, 25% foundation, and only 15% installation. Transmission costs are charged to the operators - meaning Ørsted has control over the turbines, the foundation, and the overall installation - 3 out of 4.

Ørsted's expertise here gives the company great leverage over other businesses. To illustrate this point, the number of days from the first foundation to the first production of power by the last turbine has been reduced by 71%, from 1,543 days for the Westernmost wind farm commissioned in 2015, to 448 days for Hornsea – even though the capacity was 6 times greater. (210MW versus 1,218 MW). In short, the company is learning, and as a result, things are improving rapidly.

Prices for offshore capacity is decreasing as scale, expertise and logistics work in tandem to deliver better results. In 2018, the price on an MWh basis was $140 - in 2026, that price is expected to be less than $50.

So, things are definitely set to improve on the cost side of things. Of course, this also means increased competition with other major players entering the field.

The main points in Ørsted's favor are related to the company's success and almost first-mover-advantage of being one of the companies to make this business model work. The company posts extremely strong operating earnings growth at a 12%, with 12% annual CAGR in EBITDA expected until 2027, with high visibility given the way these projects work. The company targets a WACC/IRR spread of around 1.5-3% on a fully loaded/unlevered lifecycle basis.

The company already has the backbone and contacts to deliver much of this, and Ørsted continues to grow.

Orsted presentation (Orsted IR)

Their market dominance is second to none. They employ 3,000 employees across 15 markets with 21 local offices and over 20 years of hard data to fall back upon for their projects. The current pipeline of portfolio as well as its history is extensive. The company has a massive advantage going forward. Over 70% of its business is offshore, with less than 2% currently being onshore projects.

On a high level, Ørsted tries to accelerate capacity expansion by continually divesting and selling minority stakes in Wind farms to investors, but stays in charge of the operation and maintenance portion of the contracts. These deals are often agreed upon during construction and generate good RoR given that most of the risks at this point are past. In April 2021, Orsted sold a 50% interest in its Borssele 1 & 2 offshore wind farm to Norges Bank Investment Management for a total of 10.2B DKK valuing the 752MW project at around 3.66MEUR/MW. Sales prices for stakes tend to through as projects cost decrease - but note that Ørsted reports these straight in EBITDA as opposed to separate line items, which adds lumpiness/volatility to group earnings.

However, the company's price risk is close to nil. Offshore wind farms are subjected to fixed tariffs and guaranteed minimum prices which make certain that project returns are always in the green. How these payments/rates are adjusted for inflation differs from country to country, but overall, 81% of the company's 2022-2023 projects are expected to be subsidized to some degree, making them immune to merchant risk, added to by the company's 5-year hedging strategy.

Risks to Ørsted

No company is without risk - and certainty, not Ørsted. While Merchant risk is low, and the company obviously has capacity pricing protection, the one endemic risk to the company that it cannot control is the weather. How weather influences this business is a science in itself and one that would require far more time than this article to go into.

What I can say is that Ørsted has historically, repeatedly reduced the average, capacity-weighted unlevered lifecycle IRR for several projects by between 25-75 BPS, narrowing that WACC/IRR spread. These adjustments are usually explained away as underestimation of negative effects known as "blockage" and "wake" which reduce wind intensity at turbine level, therefore reducing output.

It can generally be said that the long-term capacity factor seems closer to 47-48% than 50% as estimated by the company. This overestimation is not Ørsted-specific but seems to be specific to the industry. DNV GL (an industry consultant) stated that the blockage effect is broadly underestimated and the wake effect is a highly complex dynamic to model. From this, Ørsted concludes that “underestimation of blockage and wake effects is an industry-wide issue”.

The lumpiness and the unpredictable gains or shortfalls from the selling of stakes is another risk to the company. The company reported almost 41 DKK Adj. EPS in 2020, down to 25.4 in 2021, and expected to be 47.6 DKK in 2022E, down again to 21.6DKK in 2023.

Luckily, this doesn't influence the dividend, which the company holds at stable levels and has been growing despite the volatility here.

Increased competition in the market that Ørsted is in is another risk to the company. Several companies, some larger than Ørsted, are entering the market, which isn't even mentioning that some oil majors could start entering the market as well.

Third, and perhaps largest of the risk, which we touched upon in the first portion here, is that we're dealing with a science project of a technology in that it's not yet mature. Because it's still in its infancy, capacity and RoR adjustments are not uncommon, and simple things like cable protection expenses, weather expenses, and other things should be factored in as risks when the company states their targeted returns for a certain project or year.

I view overall visibility on company results, when accounting for divestments and these factors, as "volatile" at the very best. This is also reflected in the current FactSet analyst forecast accuracy. Analysts never hit on target with a 10% or 20% MoE.

FactSet Orsted Analyst targets (F.A.S.T. graphs)

This is also a risk.

Let's look at company valuation.

Ørsted Valuation

The company is an alternative energy company with a potential growth story, which explains the spike it saw in the 2020 green bubble. Since then, the price has come down significantly, and the returns since 2020 have been negative, and more than negative 18% in one year.

This is a good thing. I've been negative about Ørsted for a long time because of the massive valuation. Now that it's down from nearly 1,400 DKK/share, we can start seriously looking at this company. It's down almost 50% from ATH here, despite a slight recent climb.

Ørsted deserves a valuation premium due to its expertise, and this is applied liberally at ranges of 30-40% compared to legacy players used as comps, such as Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY), Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY), Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) and others. For the medium term, I expect the company to be able to protect its sector leadership by focusing on large-scale, 1GW+ projects.

In order to see a positive view for Ørsted, you need to get on board with a fairly aggressive growth estimate - around 8-11% in the DCF to reflect the potential for massive gains due to new projects. This reflects the positive capacity estimates and scenarios from several institutes and think tanks, such as IEA and WindEurope.

It's important to note that while Ørsted does have a dividend, it's in no way central to its thesis. Ørsted has a growth focus, not a payout focus. It's unlikely to grow far beyond 1-2% here, and I assume a DGR of far less than EBITDA growth at 4-6%.

For its peers, we have a large peer group that trades at an average of around 20X. This is still a bit below the company's P/E for Orsted at over 20x - though we do apply a premium here. The same is true for other multiples, such as EV/EBITDA, P/B, and yield comparisons - Ørsted is, simply put, more expensive still than most average multiples based on peer valuations. Seeing an upside to Ørsted here requires that you allow for a fairly significant premium on part of the company.

Me, I believe that based on government ownership, fundamentals, and a positive base case for Wind Power expansion, this premium is justified. Even based on a 10-12% EBITDA and sales earnings growth rate, the DCF scenario does not give us an undervaluation. Seeing an undervaluation at over 850 DKK would require sales growth rates of over 15-20%, without tandem CapEx development, while protecting those 30-40% EBITDA margins. At double-digit, 10-12% sales growth multiples, our terminal valuation implies an EV/Share of no more than 580-620 DKK/share. This is, as far as DCF goes, still an overvaluation. You'd need to apply further, massive premiums to the company here to see an upside.

NAV is slightly different. Since multiples in the segment are high, we get a favorable NAV. I apply a 15-16x multiple to Offshore and 11-13x to Onshore and a lower 7-8x for the Bioenergy sector. This gives us gross asset valuation ranges between 400-430B DKK, which net of debt/commitments go down to 360B-390B DKK per share, which comes to a price range of 815 DKK to 890 DKK/share, depending on how you want to discount/account for the various segments.

Understanding this, we can now understand S&P Global analyst targets somewhat better, coming in at between 610 to 1180 DKK with an 890 DKK average, almost 100% on point to my high-range NAV valuation. 23 analysts follow Ørsted, with 11 currently at either a "BUY" or "Outperform" rating for the company.

I expect a massively high 2022 result, based on the farm-down of the Hornsea 2 farm including cash proceeds of 26.8B DKK in total. This drives down indebtedness and increases EPS, which leads me to point to the higher range of my own target range.

The analyst 1000DKK+ target is one I personally would disregard. At that level, we're talking outsized multiples as well as growth estimates of over 25% on an annual basis. I view this as unrealistic.

However, the base case of a continued strong push for wind and renewables forms a very strong fundamental for investing in Ørsted even at what one could consider being "expensive" multiples.

Equity analysts such as AlphaValue hold a PT of 849 DKK on average - I go slightly higher, modeling for better quarterly results and giving offshore/onshore a somewhat higher NAV multiple as well as somewhat different target weighting, bringing me to 870DKK long-term.

This is my target for Ørsted.

Thesis

Ørsted is a volatile company, for sure. The way that the company operates makes sure that there's a significant lumpiness in results that give the company a volatile character over time. The company's 5-year returns have been superb - over 212%.

Orsted 5-year trends (Tikr.com)

Unfortunately, this does not mean that 2-year returns have been good. If you'd bought at the top, which many people did, you'd have lost over 36% of your capital even given the recent bout of recovery.

This again illustrates the importance of valuation awareness when investing your money.

I'm not saying that Ørsted is cheap here - it's not that cheap. But it's buyable. It's also safe. It's a government-owned renewable operation, a market leader with a significant, long-term upside.

The company also has a relatively liquid ADR in DNNGY, a 0.33x ADR. However, I'd be extremely careful in the forecasts or data for the ADR. A quick look at the targets shows me that the targets here in no way represent what I would consider be accurate or fair for the company. But the ADR exists, and it seems liquid enough to me.

I own a very small position in Ørsted, bought years ago when I began investing. I haven't really touched it, but I haven't invested more in the company (unfortunately) either. I hope to change this in the coming years, as I believe this to be one of the few Danish companies worth covering.

At the current valuation, I give Ørsted a "BUY" target with a PT of 870 DKK for the native share - and I would invest in the native ORSTED, if I were the investor here.