supergenijalac/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

AB Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY) recently delivered its Q1 22 results, and after reviewing the details we are impressed with the performance, and have come to the conclusion that shares are currently significantly undervalued. We had previously analyzed the Volvo Group as a way to invest in the electrification of transportation in this article, but this time we will focus more on recent financial results and valuation.

Since the Volvo Group is a Swedish corporation many numbers will be in SEK, but it is easy for readers to approximate to dollars simply by dividing by ten (i.e. one dollar is approximately equivalent to 10 SEK).

In Q1 2022, net sales increased by 12% to SEK 105.3 billion. Adjusted for currency movements and the divestment of UD Trucks, the increase was 11%.

All regions contributed to sales growth from the same quarter in Q1 2021 with the exception of Asia, that saw a small decrease:

Volvo Group AB Investor Presentation

Adjusted operating income amounted to SEK 12,681 M, corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 12.0%. Reported operating income amounted to SEK 8,556 M, including a negative effect from provisioning of assets related to Russia in an amount of SEK 4,125 M.

Volvo Group AB Investor Presentation

Sales have been increasing for the last two years as can be seen in the graph below, but there is seasonality with some quarters usually being much stronger than others, and there is also significant cyclicality in the businesses in which the Volvo Group operates. The adjusted operating income was higher than the same quarter last year thanks to the increased sales, but the margin was lower at 12% compared to 12.6% one year ago.

Volvo Group AB Investor Presentation

Despite the strong results shares have been very weak, losing about a third of their value since the start of 2022. We believe there are a couple of things at play, one is the general market weakness and growing fear of a recession coming, and two being investor concern that order intake has been decreasing. While we agree that the odds of a recession are increasing, the slowing order intake has a good explanation. The reason is that the company considers that they have a large enough book of orders for the moment, and they don't want to increase it much further to be able to better manage price increases needed due to inflation.





Impact of the war in Ukraine

Since the war in Ukraine started and sanctions were imposed, all sales, services and production in Russia were suspended. The company has total assets of approximately SEK 9 billion related to Russia, of which SEK 4.1 billion were provisioned for in Q1 with a negative impact on operating income.

Order Intake, deliveries, and Supply Chain Issues

With transport activity across most regions on good levels, demand for trucks is high. The company had extra costs due to the supply chain disruptions as well as higher costs for materials and have worked proactively with price management to mitigate them.

The Chinese market, continued to decline. Volvo CE’s net sales decreased by 9% to SEK 22.6 billion. After a difficult period with limited travel due to the covid-19 pandemic, there are some signs of demand for buses improving from low levels.

Volvo Penta’s solid performance continued in Q1, with sales that increased by 23% to SEK 4.2 billion and an adjusted operating margin of 18.3%. For Volvo Financial Services, new business volume continued to grow and credit losses remained low in most regions.

The graph below shows truck and machine deliveries, truck deliveries increased 15% from Q1 2021, while machine deliveries decreased 33% from one year earlier.

Volvo Group AB Investor Presentation

Management commented that in their opinion order books are more than full, that they are quite healthy, and that activity levels among customers is high. They said that given that delivery times are long, this made them restrictive with order slotting, which affected order intake negatively. As a result they say that order intake is currently not a good indicator of the market activity going forward. It is good to hear this explanation, because as can be seen in the graph below, net order intake is considerably below last year's.

Volvo Group AB Investor Presentation

Financials

Gross profit margin and operating margin are both currently close to their historical averages, but in general there has been a noticeable improvement since around 2016. There is some cyclicality in the margins as expected for this type of company.





Returns on equity and on invested capital also show the cyclicality, but the operational improvements the company has implemented are visible, with ROE and ROIC clearly higher since around 2016. There was a big drop in 2020 as a result of the Covid crisis.





The cyclicality can be seen more clearly in the revenue figures, and on average the company generates revenue of ~$41 billion per year.





This is actually higher than the current market cap which is now $32 billion. During the worst of the Covid crisis the value of the company descended to ~$24 billion.





One thing that does disappoint us is that on average growth has been incredibly anemic. For the last ten years the year over year growth has only averaged 0.68%.





Growth drivers

The one area where the company is growing quickly and has really good momentum is electric vehicles. Although it will take some time for this to really move the needle for such a large corporation.

Volvo Group believes that one reason it is seeing such strong demand is that there is a strong movement of science-based targets among their customers, and their customers' customers. A good example is an order won in March, when the global logistics company Maersk placed an order for 110 Volvo VNR Electric trucks.

The graphs below show how strong order intake and deliveries are being for fully electric vehicles for the company.

Volvo Group AB Investor Presentation

Inflation

An important topic discussed during the earnings call was inflation, and how they are realizing price increases. The following are excerpts from the replies of the CEO and CFO to an analyst question regarding price adjustments for inflation:

Tina Hultkvist - CFO Yes, we have worked a lot with realizing price since mid last year. We have done several price increases, both on vehicles and parts. We will continue to do so also going forward in order to offset the inflationary pressure. And we will do what we think we need to do in order to offset all the impacts that we see going forward. Martin Lundstedt - CEO And maybe to add to what Tina said here, what I feel is also that we have, I mean, a very good methodology now. That's the reason also why we have been restricted with order slotting actually because, I mean, in this way, you need, to your point also, to be close to the customers to have a transparent dialogue with them.

Balance Sheet

We are glad to see the balance sheet getting stronger, with cash & equivalents at ~$7.9 billion, and net total long-term debt down to ~$11.4 billion.





Leverage is near a record low, with financial debt to EBITDA at ~2.4x. This should give the company optionality should they find an attractive acquisition candidate.





Valuation

Despite the improved profitability and strong balance sheet, shares are only trading at a price/sales ratio of 0.75x, which is even below its historical average despite the operational improvements the company has made.





Similarly, EV/Revenues is very cheap at 1.02x, and 1.04x for the forward version of this indicator. This is also below the historical average of 1.15x.





EV/EBITDA is about two turns lower than its historical average, at a very cheap 6.5x.





Comparing the company to some of its peers like PACCAR (PCAR) and Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) we see that Volvo Group's price/sales ratio is very close to that of Komatsu and much cheaper than PACCAR.





Looking at the price/earnings ratio, once again we see that the company is trading below its historical average, and at a single digit number.





The company is sporting a very attractive dividend yield of ~8.4%, but it is important to note that the dividend history is patchy. We think that given the operational improvements the company has made, it is getting more likely that the dividend will be paid most years, but we want to make clear nonetheless that there is some risk to it.





Seeking Alpha shows the dividend history, and we can see that it is usually paid only once a year, and that there was no dividend paid for 2020, for obvious reasons.

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

The main risk we see with the Volvo Group is that it is a cyclical company, and it is not growing much on average. There is hope that it will have real growth opportunities with the electrification of transportation, and this is a segment that is certainly shining for the company. We believe that the company is a little less risky than it used to be thanks to the operational improvements it has made, the stronger balance sheet, and better profit margins.

Volvo Group AB delivered a solid quarter, and the shares remain significantly undervalued in our opinion. There are issues to keep an eye on, like the lower order intake versus the previous year, and how the company manages price increases to adjust for inflation. We have expectations that electrification of transportation will bring interesting opportunities in the future. In any case, shares are cheap and pay an attractive dividend.