Snowflake Stock Is Finally A Buy: Aggressive Guidance To Get More Aggressive
Summary
- Snowflake is one of the highest quality names in the tech sector.
- I didn't expect the stock to come down as much as it has, and the company is also set to aggressively increase long-term guidance.
- At recent prices, I could see the stock returning 20% annualized over the long term - a stunning reward proposition for such a high quality name.
- Snowflake may lead tech stocks higher as the pessimism fades in the sector.
For many months amidst the crash in tech stocks, Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) stock was able to sustain egregious multiples even as its tech peers saw their valuations reset. The reasons for the premium were easy to understand: strong growth, ambitious long-term guidance, improving margins, and a clean-cut story. Yet understandable does not mean justified and the stock was curiously not even buyable while many other tech stocks found themselves trading at arguably compelling valuations. That has all changed as the stock finally tumbled further into buyable territory. While the stock still trades at relatively premium valuations, investors can finally buy into one of the highest quality stories in the tech sector without breaking their bank.
SNOW Stock Price
SNOW priced its IPO at $120 per share in September of 2020 but traded 100% higher for most of its time as a public company.
I last covered the stock in February of this year where I acknowledged the declining stock price but still rated the stock a hold due to the premium valuation. Since then, the stock has come down another 36%, and my assessment needs to change in order to factor in that important detail.
SNOW Stock Earnings
SNOW closed out its 2022 fiscal year with 101% year over year revenue growth to $384 million in total revenues.
That growth was powered primarily by the company’s 178% dollar-based net revenue retention rate.
The company also continued to drive operating leverage, as improving gross margins and stabilizing fixed costs have helped the company come close to achieving breakeven margins on a non-GAAP basis.
I note that investors shouldn’t overemphasize the high free cash flow margin because that includes pre-payment of subscription revenues. I expect free cash flow to eventually resemble non-GAAP operating margins over the long term as growth slows.
SNOW has guided for the following year to see 66% top-line growth at the midpoint with 1% non-GAAP operating margins.
It is impressive that the company is able to sustain elevated revenue growth with high dollar-based net retention rates all while posting solid cash flow metrics. Throw in the idea that the company offers direct exposure to the growth of data, and it becomes clear why this has always been such a popular tech stock.
Is SNOW Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?
There’s yet another reason why this stock has constantly traded at rich multiples. In its 2021 analyst day, SNOW gave aggressive long term guidance which called for around $10 billion of revenues by the end of 2028.
However, as stated on the conference call, management expects to reach that target much sooner and will soon unveil new long term revenue and operating margin guidance.
Consensus estimates are calling for $17 billion of revenue by the end of 2028, an astounding 70% increase over the prior guidance.
Even if we assume that SNOW can only hit $10 billion in revenues by 2028, the stock still looks undervalued. Assuming 30% long term net margins and a 1.5x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’), SNOW might trade at 13.5x the $10 billion of revenue by 2028. That would represent a stock price of $400 per share, or 14% potential compounded returns over the next 6.5 years.
Yet the revenue estimate may prove low and SNOW may command a more premium 2x to 2.5x PEG ratio considering the appealing data growth story. To just give an indication for the kind of upside one might get, let’s assume that SNOW increases 2028 revenue guidance to $17 billion and the stock trades at a 2x PEG ratio by then. The stock might trade at $900 per share by then, or 27% potential compounded returns over the next 6.5 years. Using similar assumptions but instead assuming $13 billion in revenue, SNOW might trade at $700 per share or 23% potential compounded returns over the next 6.5 years. For such an appealing investment thesis, that kind of return profile is stellar.
What are some key risks here? For starters, counting on long term guidance is always inherently risky, especially when it is as ambitious as seen here. There is also no indication that SNOW will really raise the guidance to $17 billion or even $13 billion, we will have to wait for the analyst day in June. My projections are also assuming a full recovery in tech valuations which is admittedly a contrarian stance given the current market environment. The actual returns may differ greatly if love for tech stocks never returns though my opinion is clearly to the contrary.
I rate SNOW a buy as the stock presents compelling returns for such an attractive story.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SNOW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am long all holdings of the Best of Breed Portfolio.