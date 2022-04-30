ETF And Fund Investors: Here Are Your Best Choices Looking Ahead

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Without a doubt, it had to happen eventually. As an investor, one cannot expect to do well year after year without some setbacks. But over the last 10 years or so, the setbacks have been few and far between. Almost any ETF or fund you invested in composed of stocks would have produced highly satisfying returns so long as you waited out any relatively short-lived bumps in the road.

And if you thought, like I always have, that by owning some bond-based funds you would nearly always be spared the worst of any severe downdraft such as we now have entered, well, it now turns out no. Surprisingly, this time many bond investments have suffered even worse than many stocks.

While the possibility of a rapid bounce back is not out of the question, it's hard to have much confidence that any funds will be able to spring back quickly given the multiple issues now facing both stock and bond funds. It may, on the contrary, be a long, slow grind before your funds can once again approach the kind of returns many investors have come to expect based on the prior decade. But even if you are a long-term investor holding out hope that this drubbing that stocks have taken so far in 2022 will likewise pass, you may be wondering if there is anything you can do in the meantime, given how long it may take for many funds to dig themselves out of the deep hole they have dug for themselves.

While most stock funds, as of this writing, are still showing positive returns over the last one-, three-, and five-year periods, these longer-term gains have been seriously eaten away since the beginning of this year. What then, if anything, is an investor to do?

Obviously, there are three options regarding your current holdings: Sell, hold, or buy. But there is a fourth option as well: You can also exchange into some new positions that you currently either don't hold or feel you have perhaps too little of. Let's look at each of these choices:

Sell? Well, maybe. But it's probably too late to sell positions that have already dropped a lot, locking in the losses.

Hold? This is typically the best option, especially if you consider yourself a long-term investor. But you must make a strong commitment to yourself not to wind up selling at an even bigger drop in value later on if the grind downward advances even more.

Buy? Well, prices for most funds are now a lot more reasonable than they were late last year. But you have to be prepared for that long haul that may stretch out the length of time needed to see positive results.

Exchange? To exchange, you need to have a good reason for getting out of one fund and placing the proceeds into another. For example, if you expect so-called Growth funds to underperform the market, you may want to switch some of this type of investment into a Value fund that seems to have better prospects. (You may want to review my January article related to this topic.) But to be successful, you have to be correct in both of these assumptions. And if you still have a gain in the fund you're going out of, and it's in a taxable account, you will incur a capital gains tax (but not true when switching within a tax-deferred account).

As an aid to helping you make up your mind among these options, you may want to consider the following tables showing the relatively best performing Vanguard ETFs and mutual funds thus far in 2022 along with the following facts. Click on this link to find the latest Year to Date (YTD) data.

-Out of 76 total stock and bond ETFs listed on Vanguard's website, fully 73 of them are currently in negative territory.

Of the three that, as of this writing, have managed to still have positive returns. All three are sector funds namely Energy (VDE), Utilities (VPU), and Consumer Staples (VDC). The first two of these showed up in my recent article on the best ETFs when end-of-year inflation exceeds the Fed's goal of 2% which will almost certainly be the case in 2022.

-Out of 124 total stock and bond mutual funds listed on Vanguard's website, there are also only three funds in positive territory (excluding money market funds). They are, once again Energy (VGENX), Short-Term Inflation Protected Securities Index (VTAPX), and an international fund, Global Capital Cycles (VGPMX) that invests heavily in precious metals and mining also found in my just cited article to be among the best types of stocks to own when inflation is high according to past history.

Although only the above Vanguard ETFs are in positive territory YTD, Table 1 additionally includes performance data those stock ETFs that are currently losing the least.

Table 1. Vanguard Stock ETFs With the Best 2022 Year-to-Date Performance

Fund Name(Symbol) Category YTD High Dividend Yield (VYM) Large-Cap Value -0.61 Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) Large-Cap Value -1.01 S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) Large-Cap Value -2.17 Value ETF (VTV) Large-Cap Value -0.86 Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) Large-Cap Value -1.95 Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) Sector/Blend +3.21 Energy ETF (VDE) Sector/Value +40.26 Utilities ETF (VPU) Sector/Value +2.60

Note: Data as of 4/28/22

As you can see, seven out the eight ETFs that are still in positive territory or losing the least thus far this year consist predominantly of Value stocks. This is consistent with my above cited January article. Most of the remaining Vanguard ETFs are in deeply negative territory, with bond ETFs, in many cases, right up there in negative territory with stock ETFs. And not a single one of the 20 bond ETFs are positive.

In Table 2, I show those stock and bond mutual funds that have lost the least so far this year (less than 3%).

Table 2. Vanguard Mutual Funds with The Best 2022 Year-to-Date Performance

Fund Name(Symbol) Category YTD Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index (VTAPX) Short-term Government Bond +0.02 Short-Term Treasury Index (VSBSX) Short-term Government Bond -2.82 Ultra-Short-Term Bond (VOOV) Short-term Bond -1.19 Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond (VTEAX) Short-term Bond -1.81 Dividend Growth (VDIGX) Large-Cap Value -2.90 Equity Income (VEIPX) Large-Cap Value +0.04 High Dividend Yield Index (VHYAX) Large-Cap Value -0.66 Value Index (VVIAX) Large-Cap Value -0.89 Windsor (VWNDX) Large-Cap Value -1.16 Mid-Cap Value Index (VMVAX) Mid-Cap Value -1.94

Note: Data as of 4/28/22

Recommendations

These recent performance trends, along with other economic factors that I have discussed for a while in my previous articles, lead me to believe that Value-oriented ETFs and mutual funds will continue to outperform either Growth or even so-called Blend funds for the next year or two, or perhaps even longer.

I include Blend funds such as Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO) as also possibly underperforming Value funds because many have more Growth-oriented stocks than they do Value-oriented ones, giving them a Growth tilt instead of a more middle of the road balance between the Growth and Value.

It should also be noted that even a Value-oriented fund such as VTV has about the same number of non-Value-oriented stocks in its portfolio as Value stocks. If my thesis that Value stocks are likely to outperform both Growth and Blend stocks, more adventurous investors might want to try a so-called "pure" Value mutual fund, such as Invesco S&P 500® Pure Value ETF (RPV). It has over 80% of its portfolio in Value stocks as compared to 46% for the much more popular Vanguard fund. As of 4/28/22, it has returned 4.11% YTD, beating out 96% of Large-Cap Value funds.