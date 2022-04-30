JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I own 22 stocks in my dividend (growth) portfolio. That's not a lot and readers may have noticed that it always takes a while until I add a new company - especially because I cover a lot of companies on a rather frequent basis. The reason is that whenever I add a company, I want to give it enough exposure to make a difference. I'm not a big fan of using just dividends or a monthly deposit to add a new stock to my portfolio.

Author Portfolio

While it may sound cliched, I try to buy stocks on a "forever" basis as it helps me to manage (psychological) risks. If you know a company and stick to a "hold forever" strategy, sitting out declines is much easier. This also means that any company I add needs to be bulletproof and either provide a high yield or a low yield with high growth with the ability to outperform the market. That's where CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) comes in, the star of this article. In March, I covered the company's dividend qualities and the fact that its valuation was a bit elevated. I said to wait for weakness.

Well, here we are. The stock is down 10% since then, which was much worse before it reported earnings this week. I got hit in the face by the rally that followed as I wanted to buy below $215. Now I'm watching like a hawk as I desperately want to make CME holding 23 in my portfolio.

Here's why:

Everything That's Great About CME (Including 1Q22 Earnings)

My apologies for the somewhat long introduction. Yet, I had to explain how important quality is when I buy something and that whenever I buy something, it has a huge stamp of approval.

While I stand behind every bullish thing I have ever said about any of the company's competitors, I am particularly interested in CME's product portfolio.

Using the most up-to-date revenue breakdown as an example, the company has exposure in the most important segments. Interest rates (like the SOFR futures market) accounted for a third of total revenue. Equity indices (i.e., the S&P 500 E-mini contract) came in second with close to a fifth of total exposure. In addition to that, the company has forex exposure and all major agriculture futures like corn, soybeans, and wheat as well as energy exposure through WTI crude oil and related. The company also sells market data and services, which account for less than a fifth of total exposure.

CME Group

Note that this does not mean that underlying futures need to be strong in order for CME to make money. CME makes money whenever people or institutions trade, invest, or hedge. Especially in the current environment, the company is doing so well. Interest rates are rising, which means treasuries are hedging against even higher rates; inflation is raging, which means producers are using, for example, corn futures to hedge ethanol production; and the energy crisis means companies need more certainty, which means they use CME tools to hedge exposure.

Especially the invasion of Ukraine caused uncertainty to rise - meaning higher demand for certainty, which is achieved through hedging. And in general, these events always cause volatility to rise. People trade more, and CME makes more money.

During 1Q22, the company boosted total revenue by 4% to $1.3 billion (in line with estimates if we count a $30 million miss as a rounding error). Total interest rate ADV (average daily volume) increased by 21%, equity index ADV was up 30%, option ADV was up 32% with both energy and FX ADV rising by 6%. Especially non-US growth was strong with 28% growth in LATAM countries and 22% growth in Asia. EMEA wasn't bad either with 17% growth. Note that "OI" stands for open interest in the graph below.

CME Group

Moreover, and this is what I care a lot about, market data revenue was up 5% to a record of $152 million. That's not a lot, but it's a steadily growing segment that I believe will be a long-term star due to CME's ability to generate data based on its many products and insights. In this case, the segment benefited from higher prices going into this year and $2.7 million of catch-up payments related to prior periods of reported usage.

When we zoom out a bit and look at the bigger picture, we see consistent growth in net income and free cash flow. Free cash flow is basically net income adjusted for non-cash operating items and capital expenditures. It's cash a company can use to distribute a dividend, buy back shares, or reduce debt. In the case of CME, free cash flow is often higher than net income. This is a clear indication of quality earnings as it means that the cash conversion rate is very high.

TIKR.com

High free cash flow makes sense as CME's business model is fantastic. Coming up with new futures, options, or related instruments does not require high capital expenditures and it's so easy to leverage these products. Moreover, free cash flow is consistent as crisis years often mean higher volatility, which offsets weakness in other areas. 2020, for example, gave the company $2.5 billion in free cash flow. That was an improvement over 2019 as volumes rose. This does by no means indicate that CME is recession-proof. During recessions, people de-risk their portfolios, which means CME is often a victim as well. Prolonged recessions are also a risk as it would indicate that players reduce trading and investing activities as volatility is not lasting on a long-term basis.

With that said, the company's high free cash flow isn't used for debt reduction. In 2022, the company is expected to end the year with $740 million in net debt. That's just 0.2x EBITDA. Next year, that number is expected to be $920 million, or 0.25x EBITDA. This opens the door to distributing a lot of cash, and that's exactly what CME has been doing.

High Yield & Dividend Growth

On February 3, 2022, the company raised its dividend by 11.1% to $1.00 per share per quarter. This translates to $4.00 per year or 1.8% of the company's stock price.

The 2022 hike is in line with the company's average 10-year dividend growth rate of 11.2%.

These numbers are great for two reasons. 1.8% is above the S&P 500's 1.4% yield and a double-digit growth rate quickly turns this into an even higher yield on cost.

However, it gets better. Especially for high-yield investors. The company doesn't need a lot of cash to run its operation. Hence, management gets rid of most of its free cash flow.

The easiest way to directly distribute excess cash is by using special dividends. Below, you're looking at annual special dividends (per share). The company has consistently paid a special dividend with the total payout being dependent on free cash flow and other needs for cash.

On December 9, 2021, the company announced a $3.25 special dividend. Back then, it was 3.3% of the company's closing stock price including the regular dividends paid that year.

TIKR.com

Next year, the company is expected to generate $3.0 billion in free cash flow. That translates to a 3.8% free cash flow yield using the current $80 billion market cap. In other words, total dividends should continue to provide a >3% yield.

Yet, the company is by no means too mature to keep up with the market, even though this cash payout may suggest that. Over the past 10 years, CME has returned 540% including dividends. The S&P 500 returned 269%, which isn't bad either.

Data by YCharts

So, what about the valuation?

In my last article, I wrote that the valuation was a bit too lofty. Since then, the stock is down roughly 10%. CME is down 11% from its all-time high. Using the company's history, we're dealing with a regular correction (so far). In 2014, the sell-off was a bit worse. In 2020, the stock lost 37%, which was a very decent return back then given the carnage among financial stocks.

Data by YCharts

Using the company's $80 billion market cap and $920 million in expected 2023 net debt gets us an enterprise value of $80.9 billion. That's 21.9x next year's expected EBITDA ($3.7 billion).

Data by YCharts

The valuation still isn't deep value, but it won't fall back to the low double-digits (EV/EBITDA) as investors are mainly looking at free cash flow. The implied free cash flow yield is close to 4%. Most of it ends up being paid to shareholders, resulting in a very satisfying yield.

Data by YCharts

The 3.8% implied free cash flow yield I calculated in this article makes the company fairly valued. Not cheap or expensive, but just "fine".

This week, I tried to buy the stock for close to $210 but failed as the earnings I discussed in this article ended up pushing the stock to almost $230. Now, I'm looking to buy close to $210 again.

FINVIZ

The market is currently being pressured by high rates, an aggressive (expected) Federal Reserve hiking cycle, poor consumer confidence, weakening economic expectations, and ongoing issues in Ukraine due to the war and China, which has locked down major parts of Shanghai and other cities - adding to ongoing supply chain issues.

If you are looking for high-quality dividend growth, I would suggest to break-up an initial investment. For example, buy 25% now and keep adding over the next few months to lower the entry risk. If the stock keeps falling, investors can average down. If the stock starts to rise, investors have a foot in the door.

Moreover, as I already own Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ), the combination of CME and NDAQ would give me great exposure in the industry. It lets me benefit from Nasdaq trading and the massive SaaS segment the company is building as well as CME's operations in equities, commodities, and rates.

Takeaway

In this article, I explained why CME is a great fit for my dividend growth portfolio. The company offers a great mix between growth and value thanks to a stellar business model. CME is in a great position to generate high and rising free cash flow used to pay a dividend consisting of a fixed and variable dividend. Usually, investors should expect a total payout close to free cash flow, which puts CME in the high-yield category given that the S&P is yielding just 1.4%.

The good news for investors is that the stock is now weakening as investors are de-risking their portfolios. A clouded economic outlook is providing us with buyable weakness, which was briefly interrupted by the company's successful earnings.

I'm looking to buy the stock below $215 - hopefully close to $210. However, I also explain how breaking up an initial investment can provide investors with more safety when buying.

Regardless of the entry, I am convinced that CME is a fantastic long-term investment that can provide both growing income and outperforming capital gains on a long-term basis.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!