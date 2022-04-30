shkyo30/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to the nickel miners news for April. The past month saw continued strong nickel prices and good profits for some nickel producers. Unfortunately for Norilsk Nickel investors, Putin has decreed to de-list all overseas Russian stocks. The nickel juniors continue to make good progress.

Nickel price news

As of April 29, the nickel spot price was USD 15.10, slightly lower than USD 15.44 last month. LME shows the price at USD 33,270/tonne. Nickel inventory at the London Metals Exchange [LME] was flat the past month at 72,642 tonnes (72,630 tonnes last month).

Nickel spot price chart - Current price = USD 15.10/lb

Mining.com

Nickel demand vs. supply charts

Battery nickel demand set to surge over ten fold this decade as the EV boom takes off (2020 chart)

BloombergNEF

UBS forecasts Year battery metals go into deficit (2021 chart)

UBS courtesy Carlos Vincens LinkedIn

Nickel demand vs. supply forecast - Deficits widening from 2022 onwards

Garibaldi Resources March 2021 presentation and courtesy of Wood Mackenzie

2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, and Copper 2x to 3x

International Energy Agency 2021 report

Nickel Market News

On March 31, S&P Global Insights reported:

Nickel market remains at risk of further short squeezes: S&P Global... A short-term risk of another short squeeze in the nickel market remains, causing S&P Global Commodity Insights to increase its 2022 nickel price forecast by 45.9% to $32,868/mt, according to the March Nickel Commodity Briefing Service report released March 31... S&P Global also lifted its other price forecasts, with the 2023 price raised by $5,000/mt to $25,000/mt... S&P Global widened its global primary nickel market surplus forecast for 2022 to 46,000 mt from the previously expected 34,000 mt, due to expectations that the macroeconomic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict would dent global primary consumption, according to the report.

On March 31, Seeking Alpha reported:

Biden invokes Defense Production Act to boost EV battery production... the Biden administration officially said Thursday it will use the Defense Production Act to boost domestic production of critical materials for batteries needed to power electric vehicles and the transition to renewable energy. The decision adds lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and manganese to a list of covered items, which could help mining companies access $750M under the Act's Title III fund.

On April 9, Bloomberg reported:

Big short keeps nickel market on edge one month after squeeze. Tsingshan's short position is little changed in past two weeks. LME volumes remain sharply lower after last month's crisis.

On April 9, Reuters reported:

Canadian miners cheer Ottawa's critical minerals budget plan. Canadian miners say Ottawa's plan to spend C$3.8 billion ($3.02 billion) to boost domestic production of lithium, copper and other strategic minerals should help propel the country's efforts to become a key part of the global electric vehicle supply chain.

On April 19, Business Insider reported:

Rivian CEO warns the looming EV battery shortage will make the chip shortage feel like 'a small appetizer' for what's to come... Elon Musk has repeatedly warned battery supplies could impact electric car production... Now, automakers looking to branch out into electric cars could face a critical shortage of EV batteries, as well as the metals required to produce the roughly 1,000 pound lithium-ion batteries. "Put very simply, all the world's cell production combined represents well under 10% of what we will need in 10 years," Scaringe said, according to The Journal. "Meaning, 90% to 95% of the supply chain does not exist," he added.

On April 27, Hellenic Shipping News reported:

Global nickel demand to increase to 3.02 mln tonnes in 2022 -INSG. Global demand for nickel is expected to increase to 3.02 million tonnes in 2022 from 2.78 million tonnes in 2021, the International Nickel Study Group [INSG] said on Wednesday. Global output of nickel is forecast to rise to 3.08 million tonnes in 2022 from 2.61 million tonnes last year, mainly due to expected increases in Indonesia and China, the INSG added. The implicit nickel market balance is a deficit of 168,000 tonnes in 2021 and a surplus of 67,000 tonnes in 2022, the Lisbon-based group said.

Nickel Company News

Producers

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Vale plans a US$1.7B Voisey's Bay expansion plan to boost their nickel production. Construction began in 2018 and is expected to be complete by 2022. You can read more here.

On March 30 Bloomberg reported:

Tesla dodges nickel crisis with secret deal to get supplies... a multiyear supply deal with mining giant Vale SA. The agreement, which hasn't been announced, covers nickel from Canada, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named discussing private details.

On April 1 Yahoo News reported: "Vale inks deal with Northvolt to supply nickel products."

On April 5, Vale SA announced: "Vale clarifies on nickel supply agreement sin response to the Official Letter from CVM."

On April 27, Vale SA announced:

Vale's performance in 1Q22. In 1Q22, Vale reported a proforma adjusted EBITDA from continued operations of US$ 6.374 billion, US$ 483 million lower than 4Q21... Nickel business EBITDA was US$ 525 million in 1Q22, US$ 120 million higher q/q, mainly due to the US$ 121 million effect of higher nickel realized prices, following the 33% higher LME prices, which was partially compensated by the lag effect in pricing mechanism and the negative results from our hedge positions...

On April 27, Vale SA announced:

Vale announces new share buyback program. Vale S.A ("Vale") informs that its Board of Directors approved today a new share buyback program for Vale's common shares as we approach the conclusion of the current program, which had approximately 168 million of the 200 million shares repurchased until this date. The new buyback program will be limited to a maximum of 500,000,000 common shares and their respective ADRs, representing around 10% of the total number of outstanding shares, based on the current outstanding shareholding position. The program will be carried out over the following 18 months and after the conclusion of the current program.

Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] (OTCPK:NILSY)

On April 19 Yahoo News reported: "Putin signs decree to remove Russian stocks from overseas exchanges in huge blow to the nation's billionaires."

On April 25, Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel announces consolidated production results for 1Q 2022. In 1Q22, consolidated nickel output increased 10% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 52kt. The increase in production was attributed to the low base of the first quarter 2021, when Oktyabrsky and Taimyrsky mines were temporarily suspended due to the inflow of underground water as well as the Norilsk Concentrator due to an accident.

BHP Group [ASX:BHP] (NYSE:BHP)

BHP's Nickel West (includes the Mt Keith nickel mine in Australia) has a Measured and Indicated Resource of 4.1Mt contained nickel with a Total Resource contained nickel of 6.3Mt, with an average grade of 0.58% Ni in sulphide ore. Nickel West produced 80 kt of nickel in FY 2020. Stage 1 production of the Kwinana Nickel Refinery is aimed to be 100ktpa nickel sulphate.

On April 5, BHP Group announced: "BHP Nickel West secures wind farm power for Southern operations."

On April 21, BHP Group announced:

BHP Operational Review for the nine months ended 31 March 2022... Full year nickel production guidance has been lowered to between 80 and 85 kt due to COVID-19 related labour constraints.

BHP's Nickel West operations

Source: BHP Group/ Nickel West

Jinchuan Group [HK:2362]

On March 28, Jinchuan Group International announced:

Jinchuan International announces 2021 annual results profit attributable to shareholders surges 303% to US$120.5 million. Projects continue to make good progress business segment revenue achieves significant growth.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On April 1, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced: "FY2022 metal production plans."

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. website

On April 25, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced:

Discontinuation of SMM's feasibility study on the... construction of a nickel refinery in the Pomalaa area of Kolaka Regency in the Southeast Sulawesi Province in Indonesia (the "Pomalaa project"). The Pomalaa project was the centerpiece of SMM's strategy to secure nickel resources to achieve its long-term vision of its 150,000 ton annual nickel production rate. It was also positioned as a major project to increase SMM's corporate value in its recently disclosed 2021 3-Year Business Plan. While we regret this outcome, we will continue our efforts to secure nickel resources in order to strengthen the value chain of SMM's three businesses (Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining and Materials) and ensure a stable supply of SMM's nickel products, as stated in SMM's 3-Year Business Plan. This matter is going to have a minimal impact on the results of our company in the fiscal years ending March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023.

Anglo American [LSX:AAL] (OTCPK:AAUKF)

On April 21, Anglo American announced:

Anglo American production report Q1 2022. Nickel production decreased by 8% to 9,300 tonnes, primarily due to lower ore grades, as a result of licensing delays at the end of 2021, as well as the impact of heavy rainfall and unplanned maintenance at Codemin. 2022 Guidance: Production guidance for 2022 is unchanged at 40,000-42,000 tonnes, subject to the extent of further Covid-19 related disruptions. 2022 unit cost guidance is revised to c.495c/lb (previously c.450c/lb), reflecting the impact of the stronger Brazilian real and inflation.

On April 4, Eramet announced: "Eramet: 2021 integrated report."

Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF)[TSX:S]

No significant news for the month.

IGO Limited [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY) (formerly Independence Group)

On April 11, IGO Limited announced: "IGO executing substantial 2022 West Kimberley Field Season."

On April 11, IGO Limited announced: "Western Areas and IGO agree to increased scheme consideration." Highlights include:

"Western Areas and IGO have agreed to increase the Scheme Consideration to $3.87 cash per Western Areas share.

The Western Areas Board unanimously recommends that Western Areas shareholders vote in favour of the Revised Scheme..."

Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN] (OTCPK:PANRF)

Panoramic's Savannah mine and mill has a forecast life of mine average annual production rate of 10,800t of nickel, 6,100t of copper and 800t of cobalt metal contained in concentrate.

On April 4, Panoramic Resources announced: "Third concentrate shipment from Savannah completed." Highlights include:

"Third shipment from Savannah departed Wyndham on 1 April for delivery to Jinchuan.

The shipment contained total of 10,347t of nickel-copper-cobalt concentrate.

Provisional invoice of US$21.8M (A$29.2M) is the highest received since production resumed.

Two additional concentrate shipments scheduled for the June Quarter 2022."

On April 5, Panoramic Resources announced: "Savannah North Resource definition drilling update." Highlights include:

"Standout drill results returned from below the current mining horizon at Savannah North: 40.5m at 1.96% Ni, 0.75% Cu and 0.15% Co from 200.5m in KUD1891. 16.0m at 2.08% Ni, 0.80% Cu and 0.16% Co from 170.0m in KUD1871...

Drilling in both areas is ongoing with further results expected over the coming months."

On April 27, Panoramic Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ending 31 March 2022." Highlights include:

Savannah Nickel Operations

"Mining and processing operations at Savannah continue to ramp up safely following restart. Ore mined increased 42% quarter-on-quarter to 108,266t. Ore milled increased 20% quarter-on-quarter to 148,709t. Concentrate production increased by 57% to 17,498dmt containing 1,256t nickel, 802t copper and 81t cobalt..."

Nickel Mines Ltd [ASX:NIC] (OTCPK:NICMF)

On March 29, Nickel Mines announced:

Angel Nickel ramps up with 3rd RKEF line now commissioning... ANI's fourth RKEF line is expected to commence its commissioning phase by the end of April. The commissioning of ANI comes well ahead of the October 2022 contractual delivery date of the project. Each of ANI's RKEF lines has a nameplate capacity of 9,000 tonnes of nickel metal per annum, equating to 750 tonnes of nickel metal per month.

On April 28, Nickel Mines announced:

FIRB approval received for placement to Shanghai Decent. The Directors of Nickel Mines Limited ('Nickel Mines' or 'the Company') are pleased to advise that Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board ('FIRB') has issued a "No objection notification" to Shanghai Decent's application to increase its ownership in the Nickel Mines to up to 22%...

On April 28, Nickel Mines announced:

Quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 31 March 2022. Margin expansion drives record $81.7m EBITDA from operation...

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. [TSXV:NKL] [GR:3JC] (OTCPK:CONXF)

No news for the month.

Mincor Resources [ASX:MCR] (OTCPK:MCRZF)

Owns the Kambalda Nickel Operations (includes the Cassini nickel sulphide mine), just south of Kambalda in Western Australia. First nickel concentrate is set to begin in Q2 2022.

On April 22, Mincor Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report for the period ended31March2022." Highlights include:

"First nickel development ore was extracted from Cassini, marking a significant milestone as the first new Kambalda nickel mine to be developed in over a decade.

First nickel ore was transported to the Kambalda Nickel Concentrator ('NKC') by MLG Oz Limited, where a stockpile has been steadily building ahead of first concentrate production in the June quarter.

Exploration drilling at the Golden Mile (Long-Durkin North) returned a number of excellent intersections, resulting in the identification of a new ore surface named LN04a, located beyond the existing Mineral Resource boundary: The ore surface is very close to existing underground infrastructure. Drilling has demonstrated continuity over strike and dip extents of 550m and 150m respectively; Significant intersections include 9.9m @ 3.4% Ni and 7.0m @ 3.8% Ni. Two diamond drill rigs are continuing in-fill drilling with the objective of releasing a new Mineral Resource late in the June 2022 quarter.

Development continued at Cassini and Northern Operations, with a number of project milestones achieved...

Cash at bank of A$84.4 million at quarter-end."

Other nickel producers

First Quantum Minerals [TSX:FM] (OTCPK:FQVLF), Franco/Nevada [TSX:FNV], MMG [HK:1208], South32 [ASX:S32], Lundin Mining [TSX:LUN], Nickel Asia Corporation [PSE:NIKL] (OTC:NIKAY).

Nickel juniors

Horizonte Minerals Plc [TSX:HZM] [AIM:HZM] (OTCPK:HZMMF)

Horizonte is developing its 100% owned Araguaia Nickel Project (Araguaia) as Brazil's next major ferronickel mine.

On March 31, Horizonte Minerals Plc announced:

Completion of fundraise. Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM: HZM, TSX: HZM) the nickel development company focused in Brazil, is pleased to announce the completion of both the US$65 million Convertible Notes issuance and the sale of the Vermelho Royalty, previously announced on 23 November 2021...

Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] (OTC:PSDNF)

On April 5, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Black Swan restart project update." Highlights include:

Resource Definition Drilling

"Black Swan Disseminated drilling program below the open cut pit completed.

Silver Swan Resource update due early April, Mining Inventory should increase.

EM platform hole below Tundra-Mute underway..."

Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS)

"GR Engineering well underway with engineering component.

Further drilling and metallurgical testwork required to quantify the serpentinite zones below the current open pit floor level (drilling completed).

Additional drilling, work scope changes and industry wide pressures have pushed the BFS delivery out a few months to September 2022.

Final investment decision to be concurrent with BFS delivery."

Pure Battery Technologies (PBT) secures Federal Government funding.

"PBT secures ~$120 million grant from the Federal Government for its pCAM refinery hub.

Preliminary test work demonstrates Black Swan concentrates could be a suitable feed material for the pCAM refinery

PBT and Poseidon negotiating a definitive agreement in relation to working together."

Marketing and Project Financing.

"Strong interest in the Black Swan concentrate offtake from various potential customers...

Indicative offtake terms confirm concentrate saleability and competitive market terms."

On April 27, Poseidon Nickel announced: "Updated Silver Swan Resource underpins significant increase in high grade indicated resource base." Highlights include:

"Total Indicated and Inferred Resource at Silver Swan is now 130,000t @ 9.6% Ni for 12,400t Ni at a 4.5% Ni COG Silver Swan.

The high-grade Indicated Mineral Resources from both Golden Swan and Silver Swan now stands at 250,000t @ 7.10% Ni for 17,665t Ni, a 75% increase of nickel metal from 2019.

Indicated Resource category is at a confidence level that can be used in Reserve calculations.

Black Swan Disseminated Resource update on track to be delivered later this quarter."

Amur Minerals Corp. [LSE:AMC] [GR:A7L] (OTCPK:AMMCF)

On April 13, Amur Minerals Corp. announced:

Russian sanctions update. Amur Minerals Corporation ("Amur" or the "Company"), the nickel-copper sulphide mineral exploration and resource development company focused on the far east of Russia, announces that the Company has been continuously reviewing the EU, UK and USA sanctions documentation. Since 23 February 2022, the sanctions list additions have been frequent and rapidly evolving, changing the geopolitical landscape. To date, there has been minimal impact to the Company...

Talon Metals [TSX:TLO] (OTCPK:TLOFF) Tamarack - (JV with Rio Tinto)

Tamarack is a high grade nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, USA, with considerable exploration upside. Talon Metals owns a 51% project share, with potential to further earn-in to a 60% share by 2026.

On March 30, Talon Metals announced:

Talon metals reports results for the year ended December 31, 2021...The total capitalized exploration cost to the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to December 31, 2021 amounts to $98.8 million.

On March 31, Talon Metals announced: "US EV Battery Supply Chain: Talon Metals commends President Biden for designating nickel & battery materials for Defense Production Act Support."

On April 13, Talon Metals announced:

US EV Battery Supply Chain: Talon Metals purchases three additional drill rigs to accelerate battery mineral exploration at the Tamarack Nickel Project in Minnesota, USA.

Garibaldi Resources [TSXV:GGI] [GR:RQM] [LN:OUX6] (OTCPK:GGIFF)

On March 31, Garibaldi Resources announced:

Nickel Mountain ZTEM reveals strong anomaly beneath E&L. Garibaldi Resources (TSXV: GGI) (the "Company" or "Garibaldi") is pleased to report on the deep penetrating 2021 ZTEM survey completed by Geotech over Garibaldi's 180 sq.km Nickel Mountain - PSP Claim Groups, in the Eskay Camp of northwest British Columbia. The results of proprietary 3D inversion processing, has identified a large anomalous zone directly below, along trend and continuous with the drill confirmed mineralized E&L gabbro.

On April 21, Garibaldi Resources announced:

Nickel Mountain Ztem survey identifies new pipe-like target... These prospective targets beginning at E&L are large with deep roots, providing significant potential for further discoveries at Nickel Mountain as strong nickel and battery metal prices continue rising."

On April 25, Garibaldi Resources announced: "Garibaldi reports property expansion purchase, grants options."

OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF)

Owns the West Musgrave nickel-copper project in Western Australia as well as several other mines.

On April 4, OZ Minerals announced: "Capacity of Prominent Hill hoisting shaft increased to 6.5Mtpa."

On April 22, OZ Minerals announced: "First quarter report 2022for the three months ending 31 March 2022." Highlights include:

"Strong cash position of $210 million maintained after reinvesting $176 million in growth projects.

2022 Group production and cost guidance remain on track despite Q1 weather and COVID production interruptions.

Advancing growth projects across the portfolio: Prominent Hill Wira shaft mine expansion well progressed; hoisting capacity increased to 6.5Mtpa. Carrapateena TSF stage 2 lift on schedule for Q4 completion. West Musgrave on track for investment decision in H2 2022; progressing Succoth and Mixed Hydroxide Product [MHP] studies. Advancing additional exploration and satellite opportunities for Carajás East hub.

Decarbonisation Roadmap announced, setting out: Pathway to net zero by 2030. Halving of scope 1 emissions by 2027.

Partnership formed with Janus and Qube on trial of battery electric trucks for heavy haulage."

St George Mining Ltd [ASX:SGQ] [GR:SOG]

The Cathedrals, Stricklands and Investigators nickel-copper discoveries (at Mt Alexander) are located on E29/638, which is held in joint venture by Western Areas Limited (25%) and St George (75%). St George is the Manager of the Project with Western Areas retaining a 25% non-contributing interest in the Project (in regard to E29/638 only) until there is a decision to mine.

On March 31, St George Mining Ltd. announced: "Expansion drill programme - Mt Alexander high-grade nickel-copper project. Massive nickel-copper sulphides intersected in extensional drilling at Stricklands Deposit." Highlights include:

Expansion drill programme commences with success in first drill hole at Stricklands:

"MAD209 has intersected more than 5m of nickel-copper sulphides from 112.9m downhole.

This high-grade intersection is located approximately 35m north-west of the existing high-grade envelope for the Stricklands Deposit and confirms the continuity of mineralisation in the down-dip direction...."

On April 12, St George Mining Ltd. announced: "Expansion drill programme - Mt Alexander high-grade nickel-copper project. More nickel-copper sulphides intersected in extensional drilling at Stricklands Deposit."

Sama Resources [TSXV: SME] [GR;8RS] (OTCPK:SAMMF)

No news for the month

Premium Nickel Resources Corporation [TSXV:"stock ticker to be named soon"] - includes the merged North American Nickel company [TSXV:NAN]

On April 8, North American Nickel announced: "North American Nickel Inc. announces upsize of previously-announced best efforts private placement to $10 million."

On April 26, North American Nickel announced:

North American Nickel and Premium Nickel Resources execute definitive agreement for business combination. Premium Nickel Resources Corporation ("PNR") and North American Nickel Inc. (TSXV: NAN) ("NAN") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a definitive amalgamation agreement (the "Amalgamation Agreement") in respect of their previously-announced reverse takeover transaction (the "RTO"), pursuant to which PNR would "go-public" by way of a reverse takeover of NAN...

Canada Nickel Company [TSXV:CNC] (OTCQB:CNIKF)

On April 4, Canada Nickel Company announced: "Canada Nickel completes current phase of Crawford drilling, announces highest grade interval to date." Highlights include:

"Best Crawford high-grade interval to date; core length of 64.5 metres of 0.71% nickel from 472.5 metres including 6 metres of 1.04% nickel from East Zone High Grade Core.

Main Zone mineralization successfully drilled to a depth of 1 kilometre.

East Zone mineralization successfully infilled and extended by a further 33% to strike length of 2.8 kilometres.

PGM Zone continues to expand - 1.4 g/t PGM over 11.4 metres core length including 2.5 g/t PGM over 3 metres core length."

On April 5, Canada Nickel Company announced: "Canada Nickel announces closing of $51.6 million bought deal Public Offering."

Investors can view a CEO video here, or my CEO interview here on Trend Investing.

Giga Metals [TSXV:GIGA][FSE: BRR2] (OTCQX:HNCKF)

No news for the month.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF)

On April 28, Ardea Resources announced: "Quarterly operations report for the quarter ended 31 March 2022." Highlights include:

... Development

Kalgoorlie Nickel Project

"Strategic Partner engagement is a Company priority with multiple potential partners seeking to secure sustainable and ethical nickel-cobalt mineral supply for the lithium-ion battery (LIB) sector. Ardea's decision to retain off-take and link this to project development funding is the optimum strategy to develop the globally significant KNP.

The Company has a preference to engage with geopolitically favoured partners that are key Australian trading partners requiring supply chain diversity and security. The objective is favourable ECA funding terms.

Major Project Status awarded by the Australian Prime Minister streamlining the approvals process and provides additional project funding optionality 1.

KNP Feasibility Study work streams on the Goongarrie Hub: Goongarrie Hub (Goongarrie), base case 3.5Mtpa incorporating proven hydrometallurgical technology successfully utilised at a number of existing nickel laterite operations. Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) base case end product, Mixed Hydroxide Precipitate (MHP), has evolved as the new Class 1 nickel for LIB sector. Hydrometallurgical test-work ongoing to attain maximum resource utilisation and optimisation of the low-carbon flow sheet. Goongarrie water abstraction licences granted."

ExplorationWA Nickel Sulphide and Critical Minerals

Exploration for nickel-copper-PGE sulphide and Critical Minerals continues on compelling targets which are complementary to the development of the KNP.

"Nickel Sulphide - Diamond core drilling and downhole Electromagnetic (DHEM) surveys underway at Emu Lake and awaiting assay results from Bulong layered mafic complex target.

Critical Minerals - Kalpini pulp assay results return Scandium and Rare Earth Elements with high-grade nickel-cobalt, including: WERC0371: 12m at 1.70% nickel, 0.151% cobalt, 28g/t scandium4 from 20m with. 0.244% Total Rare Earth Oxide, includes Nd, Pr, La and Ce. 1.320% Total Rare Metal Oxide, includes Ti, Y, Zr, Nb, Hf, Ta and W."

Centaurus Metals Limited [ASX:CTM] (OTC:CTTZF)

Centaurus Metals is an Australian-based minerals exploration company focused on the near-term development of the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project, in Northern Brazil.

On April 19, Centaurus Metals announced: "Annual report 2021."

Other juniors

Artemis Resources [ASV:ARV], Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ], Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], Cassini Resources [ASX: CZI] (OTC:CSSQF), Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. [CSE:NICO] (OTCQB:NICLF), Electra Battery Materials [TSXV:ELBM] (ELBMF) (Electra Battery Materials Park), Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], Flying Nickel Mining Corp. [TSXV:FLYN], FPX Nickel [TSXV:FPX], Grid Metals Corp [TSXV:GRDM], Group Ten Metals Inc. [TSXV:PGE] (OTCQB:PGEZF), Go Metals [CSE:GOCO] (OTCQB:GOCOF), Horizonte Minerals Plc [TSXV:HZM] [LON:HZM] (OTCPK:HZMMF), Inomin Mines [TSXV:MINE], Jervois Mining [ASX:JRV][TSXV:JRV] (OTCPK:JRVMF), New Age Metals [TXV:NAM], Nickel Creek Platinum [TSX:NCP] (OTCQX:NCPCF), Pancontinental Resources Corporation [TSXV:PUC], Polymet Mining [TSX:POM], Power Nickel [TSXV:PNPN] (OTCQB:CMETF), Renforth Resources [CSE:RFR] (OTCQB:RFHRF), Rox Resources [ASX:RXL], S2 Resources (ASX:S2R), Sunrise Energy Metals [ASX:SRL] (OTCQX:SREMF), Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:NILI] [FRA:DJ5C] (OTCPK:NILIF), Talisman Mining Ltd. [ASX:TLM], Tartisan Nickel Corp. [CSE:TN] (OTCPK:TTSRF), Transition Metals [TSXV:XTM], URU Metals Ltd. [LSE:URU] [GR:NVRA], Wall Bridge Mining [TSX:WM], Widgie Nickel [ASX:WIN], and Zeb Nickel Corp. [TSXV:ZBNI] (ZBNIF).

Note: Some of the above companies are covered in the Cobalt monthly news.

Conclusion

Nickel spot prices were slightly lower last month and LME inventory was about the same.

Highlights for the month were:

Nickel market remains at risk of further short squeezes: S&P Global.

Biden invokes Defense Production Act to boost EV battery production.

Canadian miners say Ottawa's plan to spend C$3.8 billion ($3.02 billion) to boost domestic production of lithium, copper and other strategic minerals

Rivian CEO warns the looming EV battery shortage will make the chip shortage feel like 'a small appetizer' for what's to come.

International Nickel Study Group forecasts: "implicit nickel market balance is a deficit of 168,000 tonnes in 2021 and a surplus of 67,000 tonnes in 2022."

Vale does nickel off-take deals with Northvolt and also a rumored multi-year deal with Tesla. Vale announces new share buyback program to a maximum of $500m shares.

Norilsk Nickel: Putin signs decree to remove Russian stocks from overseas exchanges.

BHP lowers nickel production guidance to 80-85 kt due to COVID-19 related labour constraints.

Jinchuan International announces 2021 annual results profit attributable to shareholders surges 303% to US$120.5m.

Western Areas and IGO have agreed to increase the Scheme Consideration to $3.87 cash per Western Areas share.

Nickel Mines: Angel Nickel ramps up with 3rd RKEF line now commissioning.

Mincor Resources: First nickel development ore was extracted from Cassini and transported to the Kambalda Nickel Concentrator.

Poseidon Nickel: Silver Swan I&I Resource is now 130,000t @ 9.6% Ni for 12,400t Ni. The high-grade Indicated Mineral Resources from both Golden Swan and Silver Swan now stands at 250,000t @ 7.10% Ni for 17,665t Ni, a 75% increase of nickel metal from 2019.

North American Nickel and Premium Nickel Resources execute definitive agreement for business combination.

Canada Nickel completes current phase of Crawford drilling, announces highest grade interval to date.

As usual all comments are welcome.