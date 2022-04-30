U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: 4 IPOs Price, Led By Norovirus Biotech HilleVax

Mikko Lemola/iStock via Getty Images

Four IPOs raised $266 million this week, headlined by norovirus vaccine developer HilleVax (HLVX). The other three deals were micro caps, an area of the IPO market that continues to see rapid price swings thanks to interest from momentum traders. Three SPACs also raised a combined $245 million, targeting Asian fintech, sustainable energy, and technology.

The week's biggest news came from Bausch + Lomb (BLCO), which set terms to raise about $800 million in the coming week at a valuation north of $8 billion.

HilleVax's upsized offering raised $200 million, making it the largest biotech IPO so far this year, out of nine total. The stock finished up 12%, bucking the recent sell-off in the biotech space.

Backed by Frazier Healthcare Partners, HilleVax is in Phase 2 trials for a novel norovirus vaccine, which it licenses from former parent Takeda Pharma (TAK). While the company has just one clinical stage candidate, it is going after a massive market, with the potential to be approved in routine infant vaccinations.

The week's three micro-cap IPOs included Chinese display supplier Ostin Technology Group (OST), medical implant developer Tenon Medical (TNON), and retinal degeneration biotech Belite Bio (BLTE).

Ostin Technology soared an eye-popping 892% on its debut, the biggest IPO pop in about a year, before wiping out all of its gains later in the week.The IPO Index fell to a 52-week low on Friday, a clear signal of the extremely challenging environment for US IPOs, especially growth names.

7 IPOs During the Week of April 25th, 2022 Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap at IPO Price vs. Midpoint First Day Return Return at 04/29 Tenon Medical (TNON) $16M $56M 0% +350% +332% Launching a surgical implant system for sacroiliac joint fusion procedures. Belite Bio (BLTE) $36M $145M 0% +77% +77% Phase 2/3 biotech developing an oral therapy for retinal degeneration diseases. HilleVax (HLVX) $200M $650M 0% +12% +12% Phase 2 biotech developing a novel norovirus vaccine in-licensed from Takeda. Chenghe Acquisition (CHEAU) $100M $129M 0% +1% +1% Blank check company targeting fintech in Asia. ClimateRock (CLRCU) $75M $95M 0% +1% +1% Blank check company targeting the sustainable energy industry in OECD countries. Aimfinity Investment I (AIMAU) $70M $92M 0% +0% +0% Blank check company targeting the technology sector. Ostin Technology Group (OST) $14M $54M 0% +892% -8% Chinese supplier of display modules and polarizers.

5 Filings During the Week of April 25th, 2022 Issuer Business Deal Size Sector Lead Underwriter Bellevue Life Sci Acq. (BLACU) $60M SPAC Chardan Blank check company backed by Bellevue Capital Management targeting the biotech sector. Hudson Acquisition I (HUDAU) $60M SPAC Chardan Blank check company targeting technology in the US. Magic Empire Global (MEGL) $23M Financials Network 1 Hong Kong-based provider of financial advisory and underwriting services. HbO2 Therapeutics (HOTI) $30M Health Care WestPark Capital Relaunching hemoglobin-based oxygen carriers for human and veterinary use. bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) $15M Health Care WallachBeth Developing a noninvasive test for early detection of lung cancer.

In what would be the second largest IPO of the year, eyecare company Bausch + Lomb is scheduled to debut in the week ahead. Some small issuers and SPACs may also price during the week.

Planning to dual list on the NYSE and the TSX, Bausch Health spin-off Bausch + Lomb is expected to raise $788 million at an $8.2 billion market cap. The offering will consist entirely of secondary shares.

Bausch + Lomb has a presence in approximately 100 countries and a comprehensive portfolio of over 400 products. While it faces significant competition from other brands and generic products, the company is highly profitable with strong cash flow, and it has global brand awareness of more than 70%.

Holdover Austin Gold (AUST) may also price in the week ahead, with plans to raise $13 million at a $52 million market cap. The company has interests in four properties throughout Nevada, only one of which it considers to be material at this time.

While not counted below, smart eyewear maker Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) may raise $10 million at a $59 million market cap in its unit offering.

A handful of SPACs may price in the week ahead, often joining the calendar late. Blank check issuance has been on a steady decline since the start of the year driven by poor post-merger returns, which have incited a wave of merger terminations and SPAC IPO withdrawals.

U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) Vaughan, Canada $788M $8,167M $21-$24 35,000,000 Morgan Stanley Goldman Leading supplier of contact lenses and eyecare products. Austin Gold (AUST) Vancouver, Canada $13M $52M $4 3,265,000 Roth Cap. Canadian gold exploration company with four properties in Nevada.

Lock-up periods will be expiring for up to eleven companies.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 4/28/2022, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 36.0% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 9.7%.

Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber Technologies (UBER) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 30.9% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 12.3%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Volvo Car Group (OTCPK:VOLAF) and Kuaishou (OTCPK:KUASF).

