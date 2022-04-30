cecop15/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) released its first-quarter of 2022 results on April 27, 2022.

1 - 1Q22 Results Snapshot

Revenues were $568.54 million in the first quarter of 2022, up from $460.51 million a year ago. NBR reported a first-quarter 2022 loss of $184.50 million or $22.51 per share. The figures missed analysts' expectations.

The company said in the press release:

The first quarter results include a non-cash charge of $72 million, or $8.63 per share, related to mark-to-market treatment of Nabors' warrants.

The first-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $130.51 million compared to $107.73 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Nabors Industries exited 1Q22 with 96 rigs running in the US. The daily margin increased to $7,694 per day, up 7% year over year in the first quarter. For the International segment, NBR exited the 1Q22 with 72 rigs with a daily margin stable at $13,134 per day.

2 - Stock performance

Nabors Industries has done very well on a one-year basis and is up 92%. However, the stock experienced a steep correction recently, even more acute than its competitor Helmerich & Payne (HP), as shown below:

Data by YCharts

3 - Investment Thesis

The investment thesis is always a complicated exercise for onshore drillers. On the international front, the sanctions on Russia have not affected Nabors significantly, but it is a concern that should be assessed carefully.

However, the outlook is positive, and CFO William Restrepo said in the press release:

Activity across our segments and geographies continued to strengthen and is generating improving financial results, a trend we expect to continue during the year. As utilization expanded to approximately 80% for our high-spec U.S. rigs, pricing has already increased significantly and well above the higher labor expenses and general cost inflation. The market's development since our December analyst event gives us greater confidence in the outlook for 2023. Our focus remains on the timely staffing of our expanding fleet as recruiting is still a challenge and on the aggressive management of our working capital to mitigate the impact on our cash flow from our rapidly growing business.

3.1 Nabors Fleet Status Snapshot 1Q22

The total working rigs increased to 168 rigs from 152 in 4Q21. Nabors' average Lower 48 rig count was 83.4 in 1Q22, growing nine rigs, or 12%. For the international segment, the effect of the Russian sanctions has not been significant and has affected only the adjusted EBITDA for the quarter.

Nabors Industries - Balance Sheet In 1Q22: The Raw Numbers

Nabors Industries 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 Total Revenues and other income in $ Million 460.51 489.33 524.17 543.54 568.64 Net Income in $ Million -137.11 -196.01 -122.50 -113.68 -184.50 EBITDA $ Million 101.65 50.81 102.57 121.64 50.27* EPS diluted in $/share -20.16 -26.59 -15.79 -14.60 -22.51 Operating cash flow in $ Million 79.49 133.71 113.28 102.29 41.35 CapEx in $ Million 40.84 77.00 65.72 54.14 51** Free Cash Flow in $ Million 38.64 56.71 47.56 48.16 -9.65 Total Cash $ Million 417.56 399.90 771.88 991.49 394.04 Long-term Debt in $ Million 2,898.9 2,823.1 3,075.5 3,262.8 2,610.1 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 7.012 7.46 7.91 7.95 8.31

Courtesy: NBR PR

* Estimated by Fun Trading.

** I took $51 million. The press release: Capital expenditures for the first quarter totaled $84 million, including $33 million for the SANAD newbuilds.

Balance Sheet Snapshot

1 - Revenues and other income were $568.54 million in 1Q22

NBR: Quarterly Revenue history (Fun Trading) Nabors Industries reported fourth-quarter 2021 operating revenues totaling $568.54 million, up from $460.51 million in the same quarter last year (please look at the chart above).

The quarter's net loss was $184.50 million, or $22.51 per share, compared to $137.11 million, or $16.45 per share, during the first quarter of 2021.

CEO Anthony Petrello said in the press release:

Our first quarter financial results demonstrate the value of our technology-focused strategy. Drilling Solutions' quarterly Adjusted EBITDA marked another post-pandemic high, and we saw excellent sequential growth in the U.S. Drilling segment.

The first-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $130.51 million compared to $107.73 million in the first quarter of 2021.

1.1 - Revenues per segment:

NBR: Quarterly Revenue per segment 1Q22 (Fun Trading)

1.1.1 - U.S. Drilling:

The quarterly operating revenues were $217.58 million, up 52.9% from last year's $142.3 million.

1.1.2 - International Drilling:

The quarterly operating revenues were up 8.7% to $279.03 million ($246.84 million last year). It is the primary segment for Nabors and represents 49.1% of the revenues.

1.1.3 - Drilling Solutions:

Revenues were $36.74 million in the first quarter, up from $35.71 million a year ago.

1.1.4 - The Rig Technologies/Others:

Revenues increased to $36.84 million from $25.75 million last year.

2 - Free cash flow was estimated at a loss of $9.65 million in 1Q22

NBR: Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading) Note: The Generic free cash flow is cash from operations minus CapEx. The company uses a different calculation and indicates a free cash flow loss of $40.75 million. The problem is that NBR utilizes "net cash provided by investing activities" instead of actual CapEx.

Trailing 12-month free cash flow was estimated at $142.85 million, with an estimated loss of $9.65 million in 1Q22 (CapEx has been calculated as indicated below the data table).

3 - Net debt is now down to $2.22 billion at the end of 1Q22

NBR: Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading) Net debt in the first quarter was $2.216 billion. The total cash was down significantly QoQ to $394.04 million. As we can see in the chart above, cash has been used to reduce the debt. As indicated in my preceding article, on January 21, 2022, Nabors Industries closed a secured $350 million revolving credit facility maturing on January 21, 2026.

4 - 2Q22 and full-year Guidance

4.1 - International

The second quarter is expected to increase the average rig count by 2 to 3 rigs over the first quarter average. The current rig count in the International segment is 72. The adjusted gross margin per day ranges from $12,700 to $13,000, including a full-quarter impact from Russia.

4.2 - U.S. Drilling

The quarterly average Lower 48 rig count will increase by approximately 6 to 7 rigs over the first quarter average. The company expects higher average day rates in Alaska.

The Lower 48 daily drilling margin is expected to be between $8,500, "reflecting a significant increase in average daily revenue from strengthening our leading-edge day rates, somewhat offset by higher labor expenses and inflation."

The offshore segment is expected to be slightly above the first-quarter levels.

4.3 - Drilling Solutions

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to increase by more than 5% over the first-quarter level.

4.4 - Rig Technologies

Nabors expects adjusted EBITDA to be $2 million.

4.5 - Capital Expenditures

CapEx for 2Q22 is set between $110 million and $120 million. CapEx for the full year 2022 is forecasted at $380 million.

Technical Analysis (Short Term) and commentary

NBR: TA chart short-term (Fun Trading analysis)

NBR forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $190 and support at $145.

The trading strategy I suggest is to sell over 50% of your position above $190 and wait for a retracement between $153 (50MA) and $145 to accumulate again.

Oil momentum has slowed down lately, and NBR has significantly retraced from its highs. If the oil prices cannot hold above $95, I believe NBR could drop as low as $120.5, where I see lower support.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

