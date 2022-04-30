Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

After LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) successfully navigated the severe COVID-19 inspired downturn of 2020 to enjoy a very strong recovery during 2021, as the calendar rolled around to a new year, it appeared that management was poised to return 9% to 16% of your capital during 2022, as my previous article highlighted. These exciting prospects saw large share buybacks topping up their moderate dividend yield of 4.26% to see a double-digit shareholder yield. Although despite seeing a very strong start to 2022 from a financial performance perspective, they have only provided soft shareholder returns, as discussed within this follow-up analysis that also reviews their recently released results for the first quarter of 2022.

After seeing a surprisingly very strong recovery during 2021 as they come out of the severe downturn of 2020, thankfully this continued into 2022 with the year seeing a very strong start as their operating cash flow surged to $1.502b during the first quarter, which was almost 200% higher year-on-year versus its previous result of $571m during the first quarter of 2021. Admittedly the impacts of temporary working capital movements significantly weighed down their previous results during the first quarter of 2021, whereas they have little impact upon their recent results. Although even if these are removed from both sets of results, their underlying operating cash flow $1.197b during the first quarter of 2021 was still materially below their equivalent result of $1.524b during the first quarter of 2022. Apart from representing a very strong 27.32% increase year-on-year, as management pointed out, the first quarter of 2022 actually marks their strongest first quarter since 2015 and their highest trailing twelve-month earnings in the last decade, as per slides seven and eight of their first quarter of 2022 results presentation.

Given their very strong start to 2022, it would only be natural to expect a very strong start to their shareholder returns that as my previous analysis highlighted, were the focus of management given their previous remarks stating that there "is no need to do any further deleveraging" during 2022, as per my previously linked article. Despite already seeing $1.107b of free cash flow during the first quarter of 2022, their usual quarterly dividend payment of $371m was only accompanied by $217m of share buybacks, which made for a total of $588m and thus sees their shareholder returns making a soft start to the year. Whilst this would still provide a high shareholder yield of almost 7% against their current market capitalization of approximately $35b once annualized, it still remains below the very high double-digit yield previously expected and made possible thanks to their immense free cash flow. Interestingly and thankfully, I was not the only person left questioning whether this marked a change of course with analysts making inquiries during their first quarter of 2022 conference call and receiving a positive response, as per the commentary from management included below.

"No need to further delever, and the balance sheet is in great shape. Our growth investments are paying dividends. Working capital this year should be flattish versus last year consumed almost $600 million. CapEx year-on-year is going to be flat. We'll grow the dividend. And then we're going to return a meaningful amount of cash to our shareholders. There's no message in the first quarter that we built a little bit of cash…"

-LyondellBasell Q1 2022 Conference Call.

It can be seen that despite otherwise having retained a sizeable portion of their free cash flow, they are clearly remaining steadfast to their focus on shareholder returns over deleveraging. This also raises the prospects for outsized shareholder returns later in 2022 as they possibly return not only their newly generated free cash flow but also their residual excess free cash flow that was retained from the first quarter. When looking ahead, there should be more clarity in the coming month as they traditionally increase their quarterly dividends at the end of May each year, which seemingly remains part of their plan, as per the commentary from management included below.

"With robust cash generation, we plan to continue rewarding shareholders through a growing dividend and share repurchases."

-LyondellBasell Q1 2022 Conference Call (previously linked).

Following the soft shareholder returns during the first quarter of 2022, they saw their cash balance edge higher whilst their net debt decreased slightly, thereby pushing their net debt down to $9.539b and thus representing a 5.86% decrease versus the $10.133b where it ended 2021. Since management is remaining steadfast to their focus on shareholder returns over deleveraging, their net debt should either stay the same throughout the remainder of 2022 or quite possibly, increase back towards its circa $10b level at the end of 2021 if they opt to return their excess free cash flow retained from the first quarter. Regardless of which path they choose, it would be redundant to reassess their leverage and liquidity in detail given the lack of material changes since the previous analysis.

The two relevant graphs have still been included below to provide context for any new readers and whilst there are various moving parts to their leverage, thankfully they were an open and shut case of low leverage, as evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.19 and net debt-to-operating cash flow of 1.56 still sitting within the applicable range of 1.01 to 2.00. This already favorable situation was enhanced by their strong liquidity, which has also not changed materially during the first quarter of 2022 with their respective current and cash ratios of 1.76 and 0.24. If interested in further details regarding these two topics, please refer to my previously linked article.

Thankfully they have been able to seize upon their very strong operating conditions within commodity markets to see a very strong start to 2022 that builds upon their already very strong results throughout 2021, although positive, their soft shareholder returns leave investors waiting for a greater share of the spoils. Since management has not flagged any changes to their capital allocation strategy, it seems reasonable to expect their shareholder returns to ramp up later in 2022 and push towards at least a very high 10% shareholder yield, if not even higher and thus I believe that maintaining my buy rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from LyondellBasell's SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.