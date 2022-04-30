Preferreds Weekly Review: A Look At Unusual Bond Redemption Features

shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

Welcome to another installment of our Preferreds Market Weekly Review where we discuss preferreds and baby bond market activity from both the bottom-up, highlighting individual news and events, as well as top-down, providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving markets or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the third week of April.

Be sure to check out our other weekly updates covering the BDC as well as the CEF markets for perspectives across the broader income space.

Market Action

All preferreds sectors were down this week with sectors like Energy, mREIT and CEF outperforming. Year-to-date only the energy sector is in the green.

Systematic Income

April is now lining up to be the worst month so far this year for the preferreds space with a loss of more than 3%.

Systematic Income

Fix/Float stocks have remained relatively more resilient in this latest sell-off. The total return trajectory of these and Fixed-rate stocks in the Banks sector is shown below. Support has come from the continued rise in short-term rates in anticipation of an even faster pace of hikes. 50bp hikes over the next four meetings are now priced into the interest rate futures market.

Systematic Income

Market Themes

The vast bulk of preferreds and baby bonds have pretty similar features. Most preferreds have call dates, are redeemable at their liquidation preference and lack a maturity date. Similarly nearly all baby bonds mature at par of $25 and are also callable at par prior to their maturity.

Some bonds, however, don't follow these patterns. This week we take a look at two unusual baby bond features which investors come across occasionally: make-whole calls and amortizing call strikes. Both exist within the RILY suite of bonds.

The amortizing call strike feature allows the issuer to redeem a bond prior to maturity but at a price above $25 which moves lower to $25 over time. For example, RILYO can be redeemed after May-21 at $25.50, after May-22 at $25.25 and after May-21 at $25. This kind of call strike amortization from above $25 to $25 serves as an additional sweetener for investors who have their bonds called away. It also makes it less likely that the bonds will indeed be called away earlier.

The make-whole feature allows the issuer to redeem a bond any time but requires it to pay some portion of all the remaining coupons until maturity. This feature is more common in institutional bonds.

The table below summarizes the different RILY bonds and their key features.

Systematic Income

Let's take a look at the make-whole feature and how to approach it. Below is roughly what the cashflow profile of RILYG looks like to maturity. If the company redeems the bond today it has to pay the make-whole amount which is the difference between the discounted value of remaining cashflows and the principal in addition to the principal. The discount factors are calculated using the rate of 0.50% + the interpolated Treasury yield to the maturity of the bond i.e. 0.5% + a roughly 4.5-year Treasury yield or a rate of about 3.4%.

As the table shows the total future value of the cash flows is $30.94 and the discounted figure is $26.83. So, if RILY redeem RILYG today they have to pay $26.83.

Systematic Income

With the bond trading today around $23, clearly a make-whole would be a gift for investors.

One way to think about it is that, in case of make-whole, investors are receiving a windfall of the yield differential between the bond's yield-to-maturity and its make-whole contractual discount rate of maturity-interpolated Treasury yield + 0.5%. This difference today for RILYG is 3.55% per annum (6.95% YTM - 3.4% discount rate).

For this reason the make-whole is uneconomical for the issuer in most situations. One scenario where it could make sense is when the time to maturity is relatively short (making the remaining sum of discounted coupons also small) and when corporate yields are at very low levels. If the issuer thinks that yields are likely to rise they may want to pay the make-whole just to be able to lock in a low coupon on new debt for a longer period of time. A number of BDCs such as TCPC have done this exact same thing in 2021.

From a valuation perspective, because the make-whole is an immediately uneconomic move by the issuer, it is challenging to value. Valuation of callable preferreds and bonds is from a yield-to-worst perspective i.e. it effectively ignores any unexpected (from a rational economic perspective) windfall gains.

In short, investors shouldn't put a lot of stock into the make-whole feature in general. However, if a make-whole security trades on par with non-make-whole securities in yield terms and the make-whole period is not overly large (providing less of a disincentive for the issuer to pay out the make-whole) then it's worth taking into account.

The amortizing call strikes feature is a little bit more straightforward. It fits well into the traditional way to value callable security with the only complication that instead of a single yield-to-call calculation, each call period needs a separate yield-to-call. These are then aggregated into a single yield-to-call based on the smallest yield.

In practice, for bonds with a stripped/clean price above $25, the lowest yield is going to be on the first call date with the $25 strike (this is because it creates the most negative pull-to-par across all the redemption dates). For the RILY bonds this date is typically a few years after the first call date and 1-2 years before maturity.

For bonds with a stripped price below $25, the lowest yield is going to be on maturity. This is because it is the date with the smallest positive pull-to-par tailwind.

If we run the numbers this is how they look.

Systematic Income

Based on this, RILYZ has the highest yield of the suite. And even though it has the longest maturity, the additional yield pickup it offers looks fair to us. RILYG looks attractive as well. Recall, it has the make-whole feature and trades at the second highest yield. The chart below plots RILY bond yields against their "worst date" which is the date that corresponds to their yield-to-worst.

Systematic Income

Investor Toolkit Update

This week we added a field called "LT Reset Yield" to the Preferreds Tool which stands for long-term reset yield. The reason it’s helpful is that it puts reset yields (i.e. the yield after the first call date for a Fix/Float stock) on the same footing.

The idea is to show what the longer-term stable yield is likely to be for Fix/Float securities. It is based on the longer-term expectation of rates underlying these securities, which tends to be primarily Libor. Of course, Libor will go away but the coupon economics will remain broadly the same. This longer-term expectation of Libor is highlighted in the chart below and is around 2.6%.

Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

Our investor Preferreds Tool already has a column called "Reset Yield" which shows what the stripped yield of the stock is expected to be on the first call date. But because short-term rates are expected to be fairly volatile (move higher and then lower) it actually makes it hard to compare stocks on an apples-to-apples basis because different stocks have different first call dates so their Reset Yields are using different Libor levels.

The new field is useful when thinking of preferreds in a scenario where they will be outstanding for a long time so that the timing of the first call date matters a lot less i.e. what the first Reset Yield is won’t matter as much as what it is over the longer term. In short, LT Reset Yield allows an apples-to-apples comparison between Fix/Float preferreds (because it uses the same level of Libor for all) and it is also more representative of what the longer-term stripped yield is going to be for Fix/Float stocks that remain outstanding because it's based on the expectation of where Libor will eventually settle down.

The table below shows what the LT Reset Yield is for the three Fix/Float NLY preferreds. NLY.PF is more attractive on this basis.

Systematic Income Preferreds Tool

Stance & Takeaways

The unrelenting rise in Treasury yields continues to pressure the preferreds sector. Securities with a lower sensitivity to rising rates such as Fix/Float preferreds, higher-coupon Fixed-rate securities as well as term preferreds and baby bonds are likely to remain more resilient if yields continue to rise further. Within this subset we continue to see value in the Arlington Asset Investment Corp 6.75% 2025 bond (AIC), trading at a 6.87% yield, the CLO Equity CEF Eagle Point Credit Co 5.375% 2029 bond (ECCV) trading at a 6.5% yield and the Apollo Global Management (formerly Athene) 6.35% Fix/Float Series A (ATH.PA) trading at a 6.22% yield-to-call and 6.86% reset yield, among others.