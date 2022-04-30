Leestat/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

After successfully sustaining their dividends throughout the severe COVID-19 inspired downturn of 2020, when entering 2022 TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) saw plenty more dividend growth coming even without $100 oil prices, as my previous article highlighted, which lifts their dividends that already offer a moderate yield of 5.69% given the current Euro to USD exchange rate. As fate would prove, $100 oil prices were merely weeks away following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which sent companies scrambling to exit Russia, thereby taking impairments and thus weighing down their results that were otherwise boosted by the resulting oil and gas price rally. Despite these losses, thankfully it appears that they have already recouped their Russia losses, as discussed within this follow-up analysis along with a review of their recently released results for the first quarter of 2022.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Author

*Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

Author

Following their cash flow performance during 2021 more than recovering from the severe downturn of 2020, they have unsurprisingly seen even stronger results throughout the first quarter of 2022 with their operating cash flow increasing to $7.617b versus their previous result of $5.598b during the first quarter of 2021. Whilst this already represents a very solid increase of 36.07% year-on-year, the comparison was actually hindered by temporary working capital movements that if removed, see their underlying operating cash flow during the first quarter of 2022 at a massive $12.54b versus their equivalent previous result of $6.427b during the first quarter of 2021. Apart from representing a massive 95.11% increase year-on-year, this also represents a sizeable $3.151b increase versus their previous equivalent result of $9.389b during the fourth quarter of 2021.

These very strong results have been driven by oil and gas prices surging following the Russian invasion into Ukraine and the resulting sanctions levied upon the former, which have seen oil prices trading above $100 per barrel most days and at times, as high as circa $130 per barrel. Unsurprisingly, this has dominated the discussions of the oil and gas industry during the now underway first quarter of 2022 earnings season as companies scramble to exit their Russian assets, which in this instance has given rise to a $4.1b impairment.

Even though impairments are a non-cash item that does not necessarily impact their tangible financial performance, simply put, they still represent what is effectively wasted money. Whilst this is anything but ideal, realistically in this instance, the impacts thus far are relatively modest and interestingly, they have already been recouped. The sizeable $3.151b increase that their underlying operating cash flow saw during the first quarter of 2022 versus the fourth quarter of 2021 was obviously driven almost entirely by the higher oil and gas prices stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war. It does not take any advanced calculations to see this already approximately recoups three-quarters of their impairments and given the implied monthly run-rate of circa $1b, it means that as of the time of writing at the end of April one month after the end of their fiscal quarter, they have already recouped the remaining quarter of their Russia losses.

When looking ahead, this means that heading forwards, the additional free cash flow they generate from the relatively higher oil and gas prices are not simply offsetting their impairments and thus are actually helping to strengthen their prospects for more dividend growth in future years, as was the focus of my previous analysis. Admittedly the exact magnitude is impossible to know since no one can see two realities side-by-side, although it nevertheless remains clear that oil and gas prices will trade at higher prices going forwards than otherwise would have been the case if not for the Russia-Ukraine war as sanctions hinder their oil and gas exports for years to come.

Author

Since their cash flow performance was weighed down significantly during the first quarter of 2022, it initially appears very surprising to see their net debt plunging to $33.522b versus its previous level of $43.205b at the end of 2021, which represents a massive decrease of $9.683b. Whilst they divested various assets worth $480m and saw favorable foreign currency impacts skew this comparison, this seemingly very impressive decrease mostly stemmed from various asset movements. The first of which stems from issuing $1.958b of perpetual subordinated notes that are treated as equity in accounting, whilst the second stems from selling down $5.594b of current financial assets and liabilities that relate to investments with maturities greater than three months, partly offset by $1.176b of share buybacks. If not for these movements, their net debt would have been $5.594b higher and thus only down $4.089b, which is far more moderate and thus it would be redundant to reassess their leverage and liquidity in detail, especially since the former was already within the low territory at the end of 2021.

The two relevant graphs have still been included below to provide context for any new readers and unsurprisingly, their net debt-to-EBITDA of 0.53 and net debt-to-operating cash flow of 0.67 both decreased below the threshold for the very low territory of 1.01. Even if their net debt had not decreased, their respective results would have still been 0.68 and 0.86 thanks to their very strong financial performance during the first quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, it was also unsurprising to see their liquidity remains strong with a current ratio of 1.19 and a cash ratio of 0.26, thereby also not seeing any material changes. If interested in further details regarding these two topics, please refer to my previously linked article.

Author

Conclusion

Even though the idea of profiting from war is not pleasant, objectively speaking, they have already recouped their losses from exiting Russian assets and thus heading forwards, the additional free cash flow they generate from the relatively higher oil and gas prices are not simply just offsetting their impairments. Since this will help strengthen the prospects for more dividend growth coming in future years, I believe that maintaining my buy rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from TotalEnergies' Quarterly Reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.