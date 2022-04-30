Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) surged after the social media company submitted its earnings card for the first quarter. After witnessing its first decline in daily active users/DAUs in the fourth quarter, the company now reported a large bump in daily active users, alleviating concerns that Meta Platforms' platform growth has peaked. Due to the firm's exceptionally strong free cash flow and high margins, the stock remains a buy!

Meta Platforms' Q1'22 earnings card

Meta Platforms' advertising revenues in Q1'22 were $27.0B, showing 6% year over year growth. Advertising revenues continued to generate the majority of the platform's revenues in the first quarter, approximately 97.5%. The remainder, 2.5%, came from a relatively new segment called Reality Labs which includes revenues from new products being built for the metaverse. While revenues trended up year over year, the social media company nevertheless had to report a 12 PP decrease in operating margins due to higher expenses.

Meta Platforms

One of the most important metrics for the last quarter was the firm's DAU figure. In the fourth quarter, Meta Platforms' daily active users dipped into negative territory for the first time, raising concerns that the firm's growth had peaked during the pandemic and that investors now have to prepare for the possibility that more users are departing platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Fortunately, Meta Platforms' daily active users bounced back hard in Q1'22, reaching a record of 1,960 million. In the first quarter, Meta Platforms gained 31M daily active users and more than compensated for the 1M user decline in the previous quarter.

Meta Platforms

Higher platform expenses

Meta Platforms' expenses are rising and have been doing so for a while. The moderation of content, the review of advertising material and the development of new apps are labor-intensive tasks that cost the company a lot of money. For those reasons, expenses increased significantly in the first quarter. In Q1'22, the social media company saw its expenses increase 31% year over year to $19.4B. Higher expenses were the chief reason for Meta Platforms' decrease in operating margins from 43% in Q1'21 to 31% in Q1'22.

Meta Platforms

Costs have been rising sharply for Meta Platforms in the last three quarters with research and development expenses seeing the biggest increase. The biggest expense factor for Meta Platforms are personnel costs. By the end of Q1'22, the firm's headcount had risen 28% year over year to 77,805.

Meta Platforms

Although expenses are generally trending higher, Meta Platforms lowered its outlook for its total operating expenses for FY 2022. The firm now expects total expenses of between $87 and $92 billion, down from a prior outlook of between $90 to $95 billion.

Free cash flow, 30% margins and valuation

Meta Platforms generated $8.5B in free cash flow in the first quarter which calculates to a 30% free cash flow margin. In the year-earlier period, Meta Platforms generated $7.8B in free cash flow and the firm had a FCF margin of 30% also. Despite increasing expenses related to content moderation, the ad business and product development, the social media company showed that it can maintain high FCF margins.

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms guided for $28-30 billion in Q2'22 revenues, implying +/- 3% revenue growth year over year. However, 30% free cash flow margins indicate that the company will have FCF of between $8.4B and $9.0B in Q2'22.

I believe Meta Platforms could generate up to $40B in free cash flow this year and up to $50B in free cash flow in FY 2023, assuming FCF margins of around 30%. Based off of FY 2023 expected FCF of $50B, Meta Platforms has a market-capitalization-to-free-cash-flow ratio of about 10.8 X which is a bargain considering how profitable the company's advertising business is.

Additionally, I believe the upside related to the metaverse opportunity can effectively be had for free at such a low P-FCF ratio. The metaverse, a network of virtual worlds, is said to have an annual revenue potential of $1T. Meta Platforms is currently at the very beginning of developing apps and products to monetize this opportunity. Longer term, I believe the metaverse will grow to 20-30% of Meta Platforms' total revenues, largely because I expect a few metaverse platforms, including Meta's Horizon Worlds, to dominate the metaverse itself.

Risks with Meta Platforms

Risks with Meta Platforms include daily active user losses going forward, slowing top line growth as well as higher expenses that would be set to lower platform profitability. Because of Meta Platforms' strong free cash flow, I believe the stock has a very attractive risk profile despite the risks. What would change my mind about Meta Platforms is if rising expenses took a significant bite out of free cash flow and the firm's free cash flow margins decreased.

Final thoughts

Meta Platforms had a strong Q1'22 and it helped make the case for buying the stock as well. Daily active users bounced back strongly in the first quarter, indicating that fears over Facebook losing users to the competition are likely overblown. The best reason to buy Meta Platforms, as I see it, is the firm's strength in the advertising business and the free cash flow that results from it. Based off of free cash flow, shares of Meta Platforms are a bargain!